Moritz Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

9101 Camp Bowie W, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Moritz Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(517)
Recommend: Yes (56) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love my Ram 1500

by Ron on 11/04/2020

I love my Ram 1500 EcoDiesel! Worked with a great sales person and great service overall. Would highly recommend Moritz to anyone buying a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

517 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast simple process

by Roger on 10/31/2020

Quick process I didn’t have to spend all day at the dealership to get a deal done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Moritz Oil Change

by Tom on 10/24/2020

Professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repair of seat latch

by Doug on 10/24/2020

Very friendly and knowledgeable service adviser

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Glenn on 10/22/2020

Service was quick and my advisor, Gary Davis, was very professional and answered all my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+

by Freddie on 10/21/2020

It was quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Marlene on 10/11/2020

Friendly helpful employees

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales group - unresponsive Finance department.

by Beth on 10/10/2020

The sales staff was very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. They seemed straightforward about the pricing and when we expressed interest in another vehicle about 70 miles away, they alerted us to the pricing tactics of that dealer - which we verified. This kept us from wasting our time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My 3rd time buying a vehicle with Moritz

by Janelle on 09/28/2020

Good customer service, quick responses to emails, and attentive. Rodney Smith, Kevin Chandler and Dustie Gaskins were on top of it with everything. They were very nice and made the process of buying a vehicle very easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mortiz is the best

by John_Perkins on 09/17/2020

The fact that Ed was always upfront with us and helped us with anything we had questions over. Also he didn’t push us into anything and let us make our own choices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome service

by Preston on 09/15/2020

Within a few hours of first asking about the Jeep I wanted my wife and I were driving off the lot with it. Coach was awesome at getting me what I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Moritz Jeep

by Cap on 09/11/2020

Rick is a very polite, professional & well-verses salesman

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dodge Truck!!

by TruckOwner on 09/07/2020

Loved all of our experience especially the no pressure, no hassle sales person "Coach"!!!! He made the truck buying experience a great one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department

by Jerry on 09/05/2020

Service representative was very informative and kept in touch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Moritz and Rick Reese--very good

by Glen on 09/03/2020

smooth as silk. there was a minor issue on delivery but was fixed VERY quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got me a new challenger!

by Brian on 09/02/2020

Everyone was really nice and we got out with a new car pretty quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by EH on 08/26/2020

No pressure, just answers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a great experience at Moritz!

by Catherine on 08/19/2020

Working wirh Edward Mack was a pleasure - so professional, friendly, and thorough. Ron in Finance made it an easy process- he was great to work with as well. Dick Titterington is the best in the business. He knows how to hire and manage a great staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Moritz Jeep is great

by Brent on 08/19/2020

Really good experience. The salesman, Aldo, was great. Easy going, no pressure. I will buy my next car from him. Dusty in finance was a great guy too. Super friendly and great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Experience

by Leslie on 08/12/2020

We have only used this location for auto recalls and service work. We did not purchase our Truck at this location as we found a much better price and selection at Rockwall Dodge.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new car!

by Suni on 08/05/2020

Everyone who assisted me in my purchase were very nice, knowledgeable, and I felt like they had my best interest at heart.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

