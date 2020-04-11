Moritz Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Moritz Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
I love my Ram 1500
by 11/04/2020on
I love my Ram 1500 EcoDiesel! Worked with a great sales person and great service overall. Would highly recommend Moritz to anyone buying a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast simple process
by 10/31/2020on
Quick process I didn’t have to spend all day at the dealership to get a deal done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Moritz Oil Change
by 10/24/2020on
Professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repair of seat latch
by 10/24/2020on
Very friendly and knowledgeable service adviser
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/22/2020on
Service was quick and my advisor, Gary Davis, was very professional and answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+
by 10/21/2020on
It was quick
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil Change
by 10/11/2020on
Friendly helpful employees
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales group - unresponsive Finance department.
by 10/10/2020on
The sales staff was very helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. They seemed straightforward about the pricing and when we expressed interest in another vehicle about 70 miles away, they alerted us to the pricing tactics of that dealer - which we verified. This kept us from wasting our time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My 3rd time buying a vehicle with Moritz
by 09/28/2020on
Good customer service, quick responses to emails, and attentive. Rodney Smith, Kevin Chandler and Dustie Gaskins were on top of it with everything. They were very nice and made the process of buying a vehicle very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mortiz is the best
by 09/17/2020on
The fact that Ed was always upfront with us and helped us with anything we had questions over. Also he didn’t push us into anything and let us make our own choices.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome service
by 09/15/2020on
Within a few hours of first asking about the Jeep I wanted my wife and I were driving off the lot with it. Coach was awesome at getting me what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Moritz Jeep
by 09/11/2020on
Rick is a very polite, professional & well-verses salesman
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dodge Truck!!
by 09/07/2020on
Loved all of our experience especially the no pressure, no hassle sales person "Coach"!!!! He made the truck buying experience a great one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Department
by 09/05/2020on
Service representative was very informative and kept in touch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Moritz and Rick Reese--very good
by 09/03/2020on
smooth as silk. there was a minor issue on delivery but was fixed VERY quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Got me a new challenger!
by 09/02/2020on
Everyone was really nice and we got out with a new car pretty quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great buying experience
by 08/26/2020on
No pressure, just answers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always a great experience at Moritz!
by 08/19/2020on
Working wirh Edward Mack was a pleasure - so professional, friendly, and thorough. Ron in Finance made it an easy process- he was great to work with as well. Dick Titterington is the best in the business. He knows how to hire and manage a great staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Moritz Jeep is great
by 08/19/2020on
Really good experience. The salesman, Aldo, was great. Easy going, no pressure. I will buy my next car from him. Dusty in finance was a great guy too. Super friendly and great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Experience
by 08/12/2020on
We have only used this location for auto recalls and service work. We did not purchase our Truck at this location as we found a much better price and selection at Rockwall Dodge.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my new car!
by 08/05/2020on
Everyone who assisted me in my purchase were very nice, knowledgeable, and I felt like they had my best interest at heart.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
