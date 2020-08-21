Rudolph Volkswagen

5505 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rudolph Volkswagen

4.9
Overall Rating
(28)
Recommend: Yes (28) No (0)
sales Rating

Best best

by Arturo on 08/21/2020

The attention and the process to get a new car is awesome and in timely matter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
29 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

More good than bad.

by Alan on 06/13/2020

Definitely Lisa was a delight to work with. There was a bald guy (probably a manager) that came in a sort of conflictive way when I just merely mentioned the idea of perhaps financing on my own rather than through the suggested GECU. In my opinion there was no need of sounding conflictive or like an absolute douche (yup, really mean it). That said, as mentioned again, Lisa was very kind on doing a callback and mend things so everything went just as expected. We managed to keep our old vehicle and happy with it. Additionally the finance manager (young lady but I can’t remember her name right now) provided us with a superb service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ms.

by Andrea on 05/26/2020

Sales person was friendly, informative, attentive and did not pressure me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ricardo is the best !

by Brenda on 05/10/2020

I was looking to trade in my vehicle for another vehicle that was more affordable due to life changes. The sales rep Ricardo was quick to come and help me find an affordable car that I liked, even though it meant going from a Honda ( lifelong Honda fan ) to a Volkswagen. Within less than 24 hours, he got me into a cheaper vehicle that myself and my girls enjoy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The Best VW Dealership

by Brian on 05/04/2020

I bought and leased my first (attainable) dream car, the Passat once I turned 18 with Rudolph VW. Now 3 years passed and I had the chance to get my next dream car, the Arteon. Rudolph VW has been nothing but helpful, courteous, and always there to help with amazing customer service for my needs. Lisa helped me out this second time on leasing my new car. She was an amazing saleswoman. She answered all my questions, she always makes herself available for anything I need. I’ve worked in customer service for about 5 years now and Rudolph and Lisa provide me with the best customer service. I visited the other VW dealership in El Paso to service my car only because it was closer, and their customer service was horrible to say the least. I will not be making that mistake servicing my vehicle there. Thank you Lisa, and the whole Rudolph team for the help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great group

by Michael on 02/26/2020

In sales Jose Luis was just awesome. Very professional, patient, courteous and knowledgeable His customer service made us buy from Rudolph VW. Sales manager Victor was very polite, helpful and understood our financial needs and helped us meet our goal. Melanie in finance was very polite and went the extra mile to help us. Very Professional as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Leo on 02/24/2020

Easy going no pushy salesman tactics

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience, great value in car purchased

by Jose on 01/23/2020

The dealing process was not pushy at all; talking with the vendor and his Manager was very transparent and fair

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

VW first experience

by Maydelyn on 12/24/2019

Friendly, knowledgeable of vehicle details, stressless, and didn't feel pressured or that i was getting ripped off on sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Rudolph Volkswagon is the best!

by Christine on 12/07/2019

It was a great experience working with the people at Rudolph Volkswagon, especially Alan Kaplan. He was very friendly, extremely helpful and made this process work very smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Michael on 12/03/2019

I liked the service of the dealership and how they treated us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Rudolph VW! The best experience!!

by Yeimy on 11/28/2019

Excelent experience!! Very happy with the whole service!! The salesman Armando Aguilar is one of the best!! Very helpful in all aspects. He made all the buying experience very easy. Would definitely gonna recommend him to all my friends and family!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Marbella on 11/03/2019

The people there were very nice, always very kind. Also they were very helpful and the time I spent there was perfect. Armando was very helpful he helped me to find a nice car that suits my needs and budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Rudolph VW El Paso

by Edgar on 10/23/2019

Friendly and fast sales personnel. Nice ambiance at the dealership. Good service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional Customer Service!!

by Mario on 10/12/2019

Victor is a very knowledgeable person when it came to describe the vehicle, he made us feel extremely comfortable while searching the car inventory and responding to our questions; We are really grates with Victor and all the Volkswagen Team for our Vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent service and prices!

by Jorge on 09/20/2019

The buying process was the smoothest I had experienced. The staff was very friendly and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Individualized care

by Claudia on 08/31/2019

What I liked best was not having to wait for hours on finance to get things done. They were quick and efficient and showed they cared about our needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Came in vroom vroom, went out zoom-zoom

by Moi on 08/28/2019

Friendly staff, were willing to listen to my complaints. The car I bought wasn’t clean and detailed causing me to have second doubts. At the end I gave it a chance. They cleaned, detailed and it looked gorgeous. They will listen to your demands and accommodate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent service by Victor Guerrero

by Jonathan on 08/03/2019

Excellent customer service. I needed a few follow up requests Victor Guerrero was always very responsive and attentive my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great buy

by Ismael on 08/03/2019

Friendly and courteous staff. Great service. Seamless and fast process to buy a new vehicle. SO to Luis for making the process very convenient for us

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Amazing service!!

by Jose on 09/13/2018

Everything was fast fun and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

