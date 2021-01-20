Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Rudolph Volkswagen

Rudolph Volkswagen

Visit dealer’s website 
5505 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Rudolph Volkswagen

4.7
Overall Rating
4.67 out of 5 stars(36)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and a pleasant purchase experience

by Consuelo on 01/20/2021

The professional manner and follow up from the Sales Agent, he was not pushy and in the end got me the deal I was looking for. The Sales Manager as well was very friendly and provided us with great service. We were pleasantly surprised how fast the purchase process was.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
36 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Eddy Perez on 04/06/2021

Waiting on a part that was ordered in February 2021 and is now April 2021. Worst care ever, would not recommend buying a VW due to the terrible service. The VW in El Paso, TX at Rudolf VW is terrible.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and a pleasant purchase experience

by Consuelo on 01/20/2021

The professional manner and follow up from the Sales Agent, he was not pushy and in the end got me the deal I was looking for. The Sales Manager as well was very friendly and provided us with great service. We were pleasantly surprised how fast the purchase process was.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Jetta Purchase

by Daniel on 01/14/2021

I enjoyed my salesperson, Armando Raynal. He was extremely helpful in getting me into a new vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience !

by Rosa on 01/01/2021

Excellent customer service and quick paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Makes a difference

by Christina on 12/10/2020

People involved in my purchase were friendly and gave me best possible options. Had other dealership options but they were not as friendly or attentive to what I needed. Care about the customer and they will take care of you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

All smiles

by Adolfo on 11/04/2020

Fast cordial service, questions totally answered

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service at Rudolph VW El Paso TX

by David on 09/11/2020

Great service, honest and friendly. Humberto, sales man At El Paso is the best. He knows how to take care customers. My experience was amazing!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best best

by Arturo on 08/21/2020

The attention and the process to get a new car is awesome and in timely matter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

More good than bad.

by Alan on 06/13/2020

Definitely Lisa was a delight to work with. There was a bald guy (probably a manager) that came in a sort of conflictive way when I just merely mentioned the idea of perhaps financing on my own rather than through the suggested GECU. In my opinion there was no need of sounding conflictive or like an absolute douche (yup, really mean it). That said, as mentioned again, Lisa was very kind on doing a callback and mend things so everything went just as expected. We managed to keep our old vehicle and happy with it. Additionally the finance manager (young lady but I can’t remember her name right now) provided us with a superb service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ms.

by Andrea on 05/26/2020

Sales person was friendly, informative, attentive and did not pressure me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ricardo is the best !

by Brenda on 05/10/2020

I was looking to trade in my vehicle for another vehicle that was more affordable due to life changes. The sales rep Ricardo was quick to come and help me find an affordable car that I liked, even though it meant going from a Honda ( lifelong Honda fan ) to a Volkswagen. Within less than 24 hours, he got me into a cheaper vehicle that myself and my girls enjoy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best VW Dealership

by Brian on 05/04/2020

I bought and leased my first (attainable) dream car, the Passat once I turned 18 with Rudolph VW. Now 3 years passed and I had the chance to get my next dream car, the Arteon. Rudolph VW has been nothing but helpful, courteous, and always there to help with amazing customer service for my needs. Lisa helped me out this second time on leasing my new car. She was an amazing saleswoman. She answered all my questions, she always makes herself available for anything I need. I’ve worked in customer service for about 5 years now and Rudolph and Lisa provide me with the best customer service. I visited the other VW dealership in El Paso to service my car only because it was closer, and their customer service was horrible to say the least. I will not be making that mistake servicing my vehicle there. Thank you Lisa, and the whole Rudolph team for the help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great group

by Michael on 02/26/2020

In sales Jose Luis was just awesome. Very professional, patient, courteous and knowledgeable His customer service made us buy from Rudolph VW. Sales manager Victor was very polite, helpful and understood our financial needs and helped us meet our goal. Melanie in finance was very polite and went the extra mile to help us. Very Professional as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Leo on 02/24/2020

Easy going no pushy salesman tactics

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience, great value in car purchased

by Jose on 01/23/2020

The dealing process was not pushy at all; talking with the vendor and his Manager was very transparent and fair

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

VW first experience

by Maydelyn on 12/24/2019

Friendly, knowledgeable of vehicle details, stressless, and didn't feel pressured or that i was getting ripped off on sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rudolph Volkswagon is the best!

by Christine on 12/07/2019

It was a great experience working with the people at Rudolph Volkswagon, especially Alan Kaplan. He was very friendly, extremely helpful and made this process work very smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Michael on 12/03/2019

I liked the service of the dealership and how they treated us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rudolph VW! The best experience!!

by Yeimy on 11/28/2019

Excelent experience!! Very happy with the whole service!! The salesman Armando Aguilar is one of the best!! Very helpful in all aspects. He made all the buying experience very easy. Would definitely gonna recommend him to all my friends and family!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Marbella on 11/03/2019

The people there were very nice, always very kind. Also they were very helpful and the time I spent there was perfect. Armando was very helpful he helped me to find a nice car that suits my needs and budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rudolph VW El Paso

by Edgar on 10/23/2019

Friendly and fast sales personnel. Nice ambiance at the dealership. Good service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
70 cars in stock
0 new70 used0 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Volkswagen Atlas
Volkswagen Atlas
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes