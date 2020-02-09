At Home In My CRV!
by 09/02/2020on
From start to finish the staff's professionalism and attentiveness to work within our budget.
Purchase a Honda car
by 08/28/2020on
Was able to do what I went for in less than 4 hours.
Great experience
by 08/23/2020on
I appreciated the professionalism and patience that I was treated with. I never felt pressured and it made me feel at ease with my decision to buy my car.
Honda Review
by 08/22/2020on
Honda is always a good, reliable transportation and that is what I am looking for in a vehicle. Personnel were helpful and knowledgeable.
2020 Honda CRV EX
by 08/12/2020on
Lam was very easy to talk with and he took his time explaining all the new features of the 2020 honda crv. He also called us up a few days later to se how we were doing with the crv and asked if we had any further questions.
Easiest Car Buying Experience
by 07/30/2020on
The personal service from Brian lane and Carlos was outstanding.
Great Place!
by 06/29/2020on
showed us different cars and helped us find what we did not know we were looking for
Best car buying experience!
by 06/21/2020on
Friendly salesmen and workers. Made me and my family feel comfortable.
Satisfied
by 05/22/2020on
The process was easy.
2019 Honda CRV
by 04/01/2020on
Didn’t feel pressured at all.
Owner
by 03/30/2020on
When buying my car, Edgar helped me understand all the new effects that car had and he properly knew how to use them. I can say because of him I bought the correct car.
Rudolph Honda
by 03/21/2020on
I liked working with salesman Ernie Castillo. He was very helpful and truthful. Made the process quick and easy.
2017 Jeep Sale
by 03/21/2020on
Everything. This was the first time I had to purchase a vehicle on my own and was dreading it. Working with Gabriel during the process was God sent! Then later, with Lam was just perfect. A big thank you to them for making the purchase pain and stress freea and then to Lucas for making the financing happen.
2019 Honda Fit
by 03/01/2020on
No pressure. Liked the salesperson, Armando. He was very personable.
El Pasos Best Dealership!!
by 02/27/2020on
Edgar Flores Sr. has always gone above and beyond and is always available to take your call and help with any questions one may have! He made it easy to communicate with him, and is very patient which is very important to a customer when buying a car! He is definitely one of Rudolph Hondas most valuable assets!!! I look forward to buying my THIRD car from him!!!
Awesome Service
by 02/26/2020on
Sales staff (Ernie) is a real pro. LUCAS in credit is amazing. Customer service is superior in everyway.
Awesome Service
by 02/26/2020on
Everybody was very nice, no pressure or anything like that.
Bob's Review
by 02/21/2020on
No pressure. Lam, my sales representative was awesome, very helpful and found the exact car I wanted.
sales experience
by 02/21/2020on
Feeling at home... very comfortable
The best dealership!
by 02/08/2020on
Carlos maynez who helped us was wonderful. He showed us different cars and made us feel very comfortable in choosing the right car.. Brian Lane the finance manager is great in explaining the process of the finance. They are very friendly!!!! This dealership is the greatest. So many friendly people that work there. I will highly recommend all my friends and family to purchase their next vehicle with them!!!!
Car buying experience
by 02/01/2020on
Prompt attention to inquiries, friendly staff and clean facilities made our buying experience a pleasant one. Ricardo Knox was responsive and knowledge as was Brian Lane.
