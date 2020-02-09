Rudolph Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
5655 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Rudolph Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(96)
Recommend: Yes (96) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

At Home In My CRV!

by Gabriella on 09/02/2020

From start to finish the staff's professionalism and attentiveness to work within our budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
103 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

At Home In My CRV!

by Gabriella on 09/02/2020

From start to finish the staff's professionalism and attentiveness to work within our budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase a Honda car

by Jesus on 08/28/2020

Was able to do what I went for in less than 4 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Erik on 08/23/2020

I appreciated the professionalism and patience that I was treated with. I never felt pressured and it made me feel at ease with my decision to buy my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honda Review

by Kathleen on 08/22/2020

Honda is always a good, reliable transportation and that is what I am looking for in a vehicle. Personnel were helpful and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2020 Honda CRV EX

by Thomas on 08/12/2020

Lam was very easy to talk with and he took his time explaining all the new features of the 2020 honda crv. He also called us up a few days later to se how we were doing with the crv and asked if we had any further questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Easiest Car Buying Experience

by Taylor on 07/30/2020

The personal service from Brian lane and Carlos was outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Place!

by Ruben on 06/29/2020

showed us different cars and helped us find what we did not know we were looking for

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best car buying experience!

by Honeyfrancis on 06/21/2020

Friendly salesmen and workers. Made me and my family feel comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Satisfied

by Manuel on 05/22/2020

The process was easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Honda CRV

by Veronica on 04/01/2020

Didn’t feel pressured at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Owner

by Tiffiny on 03/30/2020

When buying my car, Edgar helped me understand all the new effects that car had and he properly knew how to use them. I can say because of him I bought the correct car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Rudolph Honda

by Chad on 03/21/2020

I liked working with salesman Ernie Castillo. He was very helpful and truthful. Made the process quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2017 Jeep Sale

by Angelica on 03/21/2020

Everything. This was the first time I had to purchase a vehicle on my own and was dreading it. Working with Gabriel during the process was God sent! Then later, with Lam was just perfect. A big thank you to them for making the purchase pain and stress freea and then to Lucas for making the financing happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Honda Fit

by Patty on 03/01/2020

No pressure. Liked the salesperson, Armando. He was very personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

El Pasos Best Dealership!!

by Oscar on 02/27/2020

Edgar Flores Sr. has always gone above and beyond and is always available to take your call and help with any questions one may have! He made it easy to communicate with him, and is very patient which is very important to a customer when buying a car! He is definitely one of Rudolph Hondas most valuable assets!!! I look forward to buying my THIRD car from him!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome Service

by Elmer on 02/26/2020

Sales staff (Ernie) is a real pro. LUCAS in credit is amazing. Customer service is superior in everyway.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome Service

by Benjamin on 02/26/2020

Everybody was very nice, no pressure or anything like that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bob's Review

by Robert on 02/21/2020

No pressure. Lam, my sales representative was awesome, very helpful and found the exact car I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

sales experience

by Everett on 02/21/2020

Feeling at home... very comfortable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The best dealership!

by Elizabeth on 02/08/2020

Carlos maynez who helped us was wonderful. He showed us different cars and made us feel very comfortable in choosing the right car.. Brian Lane the finance manager is great in explaining the process of the finance. They are very friendly!!!! This dealership is the greatest. So many friendly people that work there. I will highly recommend all my friends and family to purchase their next vehicle with them!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car buying experience

by Rosie on 02/01/2020

Prompt attention to inquiries, friendly staff and clean facilities made our buying experience a pleasant one. Ricardo Knox was responsive and knowledge as was Brian Lane.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
14 cars in stock
0 new0 used14 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes