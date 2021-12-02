Skip to main content
  3. Rudolph Honda

Rudolph Honda

5655 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79932
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rudolph Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(126)
Recommend: Yes (33) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service.

by Jennifer on 02/12/2021

From the moment we stepped on to the lot we were greeted immediately by our salesman Carlos, we explained our situation and weren’t haggled or pressured in to any deal we were uncomfortable with. I walked out of the dealership with my brand new 2021 accord and I couldn’t be more happier with my purchase and experience. Lucas the finance manager was also a pleasure to work with. I will definitely be referring my friends and family to Rudolph Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Trade In

by Ashley on 02/03/2021

Joseph Cuellar was very nice, helpful, and kept me updated throughout the entire process!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Alicia

by Alicia on 01/30/2021

Great, honest, friendly, sales representative

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Honda Pilot

by Roberta on 01/21/2021

Very friendly knowledgeable staff. Helpful and patient sales rep Carlos Maynez.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Jorge on 01/11/2021

We were treated very nicely, we got a lot of detail in the vehicle we were looking for, we got options, and most importantly again, we were treated very well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of new car (honda pilot)

by Jose on 01/05/2021

Was able to get a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Purchase

by Hugo on 01/04/2021

Personnel were helpful and attentive. Enjoyed having the big bow displayed on the car after signing my paperwork. Dealership is very clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Purchase Survey

by Reynaldo on 01/04/2021

Overall it was a very good experience and our Salesman, Ricardo Knox was very helpful. I was also very happy that the Sales Manager was attentive to our needs and was willing to work with me to reach our requirements in making the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Pedro on 01/04/2021

Fast and convenient. Took car to my house to inspect and test drive. Harvey and Lynn were excellent. Every associate was courtesy and greeted me cordially with water and holiday cheer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our Rudolph Honda experience

by Ric on 12/23/2020

Our sales rep, Ernie Castillo, was very helpful and instilled a sense of trust. He was personable and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership with great selection

by Jonathan on 12/17/2020

Helpful, speedy customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by Barbara on 12/16/2020

Angel was polite and listened to my concerns. He did not try to pressure me in any way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and Easy Deal

by MG on 12/14/2020

Valentin the sales associate took care of my needs and guided me throughout the process. I was shown different vehicles and the differences were explained, was relatively a quick and easy process, in general it was a pleasant experience buying at Rudolph.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Honda Civic Sport

by Lori on 12/01/2020

Mr. Neessen had arranged for me to work with the Manager at the Honda dealership, however, he was out of town so Lam Nguyen assisted me. He was great - super patient and took the time to explain the different features on the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

na

by Leticia on 11/13/2020

Carlos amazing sales expertise was something I never experienced before. Very friendly, courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Rudolph Honda

by Lisa on 11/01/2020

Very easy and friendly at Rudolph. Zach and Luis were great to work with on getting my new CRV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda review

by Jocelyn on 10/31/2020

Salesman worked really well with us. It was comfortable and easy process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle Purchase

by Marie on 10/21/2020

Easy, fun, and safe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Honda purchased

by Erasmo on 10/11/2020

No pressure to buy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Fit Purchase

by Ed on 10/04/2020

Fairly hassle free. Great explanation of vehicle features and even synch’ed my phone to blue tooth. Finance Officer was quick and no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Civic

by Andres on 10/02/2020

Staff was very friendly and informative

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

