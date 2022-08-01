Gullo Ford of Conroe - The Woodlands
Customer Reviews of Gullo Ford of Conroe - The Woodlands
Happy owner
by 01/08/2022on
This purchase was super easy and enjoyable. Normally you dread going in and spend all day. We were in and out in a breeze. Mary went above and beyond to make our experience a great one. Thank you Mary !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience in car shopping and buying!
by 11/15/2021on
Even with the limited available inventory of hybrid SUVs, Gullo Ford had just the vehicle we were looking for! Our Sales Associate, Aaron, helped us obtain a fair trade-in value and great pricing for our new 2021 Escape. Business Manager, Joseph, navigated the financing in such a professional manner and got us a terrific rate. We would certainly purchase another vehicle through Gullo Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Pre-Owned 2019 F-150 Purchase
by 11/11/2021on
Very difficult to get ahold of Pre-Owned and Service managers after my recently purchased truck started having issues. If I didn't call, I'm sure I'd STILL be waiting for an update. After alot of back-and-forth they bought the truck back from me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service tech
by 07/05/2021on
What I liked was a couple of things, I used the same salesman from when I bought my wires car there is 2017, the salesman knew I was a serious buyer and was not a waste of time for him. Plus we were in and out in just a few hours including the test drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Games
by 05/09/2021on
Been buying here for 40 years without having to play all the games some dealers tend to play.never had a problem with any of the Gullos or Froy our salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Robert Parker
by 04/06/2021on
Windshield water reservoir will not hold water, ask sales person to help get it repaired. He said take it to Subaru dealer. Car is between sales so Subaru don't want to repair. All went good with the sale until this. 5th vehicle purchased from this dealer
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Gullo reveiw
by 03/28/2021on
Great service and excellent employees. In and out hassle free. Will continue to use gullo ford and highly recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Awesome Awesome
by 12/04/2020on
I worked with Tristin and he made the entire buying process super easy. He wasn’t pushy and kept me in the loop every step of the way. I would definitely recommend Gullo Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 11/03/2020on
My nephew had a great experience at Gullo , that’s why I decided to buy a truck there. I had been to three other ford dealerships and had terrible experiences. I made an appointment, took a test ride and we made a deal within an hour. I was driving home within a couple of hours. I am totally satisfied with Gullo and would recommend Gullo to anybody, great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 07/18/2020on
JR Perez was our salesman and did a really great job getting me into my truck. He went above and beyond to get his team to give me what I wanted. Great job guys.
Unprofessional and inexperienced Hybrid repairs
by 10/17/2017on
I have never had a worse experience at a service department in my life. I towed my 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid to the dealership after the engine stalled in the middle of the Interstate with a Stop safely now sign on. Within a week they told me that I had to replace the DC/DC converter. I trusted them but luckily I bought an used part which saved me over $2000! That did not resolve the issue though. They kept my vehicle for nearly two months w/o any resolution. I even provided them with a compiled list of error causes which I researched for hours on the internet. No success. Most of the time I had to call them to get an status update what a terrible customer service! After five weeks I wrote an email to the regional manager in order to get Ford Motor Company involved (I asked for the provision of an experienced field technician and a loaner). Both requests were denied by referring to an internal Ford policy which does not provide these services for vehicles older than 10y. Apparently, Ford is not able or willing to resolve security issues of their own vehicles so much about their comittment to customers and hybrid technology. In the end, the dealership made me still pay nearly $1000 for labor and parts although the vehicle was not running! Scandalous! Brought the vehicle to an independent garage which diagnosed and fixed the issue (series of damaged wiring harness) within 48h for less than Gullo charged me. Also they confirmed my suspicion that the replacement of the DC/DC converter was unnecessary the damaged wiring harness caused the error code and the DC DC converter not to work. Scandalous! I wrote them an email to ask for a refund but they just evaded by saying how much labor they have not charged me for. Two lessons learned: 1) Ford Motor Company is not comitted to its vehicles once they are outside the warranty period and provided no support despite an obvious security issue and lack of repair progress at the dealership. This was the last Ford vehicle I have purchased! 2) The Hybrid technicians at Gullo are unqualified, discouraged and inexperienced. I never felt appreciated, adequately adviced and supported by Gullo Ford neither by their certified technicians nor by their service manager and service advisors. In a nutshell:I am highly disappointed and will never return! If edmunds allowed me to give 0 stars I certainly would do so!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Independent
by 08/19/2016on
We did have an over-charge on taxes, but the credit department acted on it promptly. We would have preferred to be given a choice for the credit to be applied to lower payments. Thad was a big help with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fusion purchase.
by 08/03/2016on
Sean Breland our salesman was very helpful and knowledgeable. The whole experience was low stress. The staff was also very cognizant of our time. Thanks for a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 Lariat
by 08/03/2016on
Nice friendly employees, nice dealership, only draw back was the time it took to but the truck, 5 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Purchase of 2016 F-150
by 08/01/2016on
Gullo Ford dealership was very professional and helpful during the entire search, test drives, and purchase experience. Nathaniel knew his product well and was able to address my questions well. I visited several times and the other salesmen kindly located him for me. The sales manager thoroughly discussed all the rebates and final net price, which was exactly the price on the web site. Clean-up occurred while paperwork was being handled and didnt take long. In the end, Nathaniel even drove the truck to my house for me. Great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Family Friendly and Professional
by 07/15/2016on
The staff was incredibly helpful and attentive. They went out of their way to assist my wife and I and our two kids, The buying process was smooth and done in a timely manner. Love my new truck and would recommend this dealership to my closest friends and family. Thanks Gullo Ford, I'm very impressed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience...again
by 07/15/2016on
2016 F150 XLT crew cab 4x4 Robert Nicki was great to work with. 2nd truck I purchased with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Most Excellent Experience!
by 07/12/2016on
Thoroughly enjoyed everything about the Gullo experience. Emmitt was an incredible salesperson; very knowledgeable, kind and caring. We came in very uncertain about being able to get the right deal with our trade in and we left completely satisfied with the exact vehicle my wife had been dreaming of!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well represented good product
by 07/10/2016on
Ford Escape, I was in the dealership automotive business for 30 years, the salesman read my wife's intentions and boundaries as well as my desires and within 2 Vehicles found the perfect match. We are just as pleased today as the moment we purchased the vehicle. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Customer Service
by 07/08/2016on
Jon Richardson did everything right. We got a great price. We bought a new F350 and after thinking we had the right truck; changed to another color...he made it no problem. Jon was also very accommodating in working with us on our actual delivery date. Our experience with Gullo Ford has been great; from Sales to Service - we are treated as a value customer. And that feeling of being a valued customer is not common in today's market place. Thanks Gullo Ford - you are our preferred dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome car purchase experience!
by 07/04/2016on
Jesse was aware of my financial needs and assisted me in finding the right car that fit my likes and budget! All in all a great experience! Thank you for excelled customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
