Awesome Experience
by 07/18/2020on
JR Perez was our salesman and did a really great job getting me into my truck. He went above and beyond to get his team to give me what I wanted. Great job guys.
Unprofessional and inexperienced Hybrid repairs
by 10/17/2017on
I have never had a worse experience at a service department in my life. I towed my 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid to the dealership after the engine stalled in the middle of the Interstate with a Stop safely now sign on. Within a week they told me that I had to replace the DC/DC converter. I trusted them but luckily I bought an used part which saved me over $2000! That did not resolve the issue though. They kept my vehicle for nearly two months w/o any resolution. I even provided them with a compiled list of error causes which I researched for hours on the internet. No success. Most of the time I had to call them to get an status update what a terrible customer service! After five weeks I wrote an email to the regional manager in order to get Ford Motor Company involved (I asked for the provision of an experienced field technician and a loaner). Both requests were denied by referring to an internal Ford policy which does not provide these services for vehicles older than 10y. Apparently, Ford is not able or willing to resolve security issues of their own vehicles so much about their comittment to customers and hybrid technology. In the end, the dealership made me still pay nearly $1000 for labor and parts although the vehicle was not running! Scandalous! Brought the vehicle to an independent garage which diagnosed and fixed the issue (series of damaged wiring harness) within 48h for less than Gullo charged me. Also they confirmed my suspicion that the replacement of the DC/DC converter was unnecessary the damaged wiring harness caused the error code and the DC DC converter not to work. Scandalous! I wrote them an email to ask for a refund but they just evaded by saying how much labor they have not charged me for. Two lessons learned: 1) Ford Motor Company is not comitted to its vehicles once they are outside the warranty period and provided no support despite an obvious security issue and lack of repair progress at the dealership. This was the last Ford vehicle I have purchased! 2) The Hybrid technicians at Gullo are unqualified, discouraged and inexperienced. I never felt appreciated, adequately adviced and supported by Gullo Ford neither by their certified technicians nor by their service manager and service advisors. In a nutshell:I am highly disappointed and will never return! If edmunds allowed me to give 0 stars I certainly would do so!
Independent
by 08/19/2016on
We did have an over-charge on taxes, but the credit department acted on it promptly. We would have preferred to be given a choice for the credit to be applied to lower payments. Thad was a big help with our purchase.
Fusion purchase.
by 08/03/2016on
Sean Breland our salesman was very helpful and knowledgeable. The whole experience was low stress. The staff was also very cognizant of our time. Thanks for a great experience.
F150 Lariat
by 08/03/2016on
Nice friendly employees, nice dealership, only draw back was the time it took to but the truck, 5 hours.
Recent Purchase of 2016 F-150
by 08/01/2016on
Gullo Ford dealership was very professional and helpful during the entire search, test drives, and purchase experience. Nathaniel knew his product well and was able to address my questions well. I visited several times and the other salesmen kindly located him for me. The sales manager thoroughly discussed all the rebates and final net price, which was exactly the price on the web site. Clean-up occurred while paperwork was being handled and didnt take long. In the end, Nathaniel even drove the truck to my house for me. Great job.
Family Friendly and Professional
by 07/15/2016on
The staff was incredibly helpful and attentive. They went out of their way to assist my wife and I and our two kids, The buying process was smooth and done in a timely manner. Love my new truck and would recommend this dealership to my closest friends and family. Thanks Gullo Ford, I'm very impressed!
Great Experience...again
by 07/15/2016on
2016 F150 XLT crew cab 4x4 Robert Nicki was great to work with. 2nd truck I purchased with him.
Most Excellent Experience!
by 07/12/2016on
Thoroughly enjoyed everything about the Gullo experience. Emmitt was an incredible salesperson; very knowledgeable, kind and caring. We came in very uncertain about being able to get the right deal with our trade in and we left completely satisfied with the exact vehicle my wife had been dreaming of!
Well represented good product
by 07/10/2016on
Ford Escape, I was in the dealership automotive business for 30 years, the salesman read my wife's intentions and boundaries as well as my desires and within 2 Vehicles found the perfect match. We are just as pleased today as the moment we purchased the vehicle. Thank you.
Awesome Customer Service
by 07/08/2016on
Jon Richardson did everything right. We got a great price. We bought a new F350 and after thinking we had the right truck; changed to another color...he made it no problem. Jon was also very accommodating in working with us on our actual delivery date. Our experience with Gullo Ford has been great; from Sales to Service - we are treated as a value customer. And that feeling of being a valued customer is not common in today's market place. Thanks Gullo Ford - you are our preferred dealership!
Awesome car purchase experience!
by 07/04/2016on
Jesse was aware of my financial needs and assisted me in finding the right car that fit my likes and budget! All in all a great experience! Thank you for excelled customer service!
Great sells staff
by 07/04/2016on
Buying my F-150 at gullo ford was the best buying exsperance I have out of the 17 new vehicles I have bought in the past. My sells person was Matt Lungsford. He called me back and talked to me like a person not like a sells man. I went to planet ford before coming to gullo and it was by far the worst exsperance I have had looking at vehicles. I am so glade that planet ford didn't want to work with me because that made me go to gullo ford. Mr. Lunsford and the finance dep were so helpfully in the buying of my truck. I will be back in the future to purchase a suv for my wife. I would like this chance to say thank you to Matt Lunsford and the gullo team.
F-250 Purchase
by 06/30/2016on
Everyone that I dealt with was pleasant and knowledgable. Jeff Murry, Garry Moore, Mary Chang. Also, after sale, Linda in accessories was a big help getting my bed cover ordered and installed. I purchased a F-250 truck.i am very satisfied with the Gullo experience. I will definitely by my next vehicle from Gullo Ford.
Great overall services
by 06/26/2016on
Purchased 2016 Edge. Pleased with professionalism and courtesy shown
Great place
by 06/23/2016on
Froy has sold us our last 5 cars and will countie to use him. He makes everything so fast and easy.
Only go here if you literally have ALL day to spend there
by 06/11/2016on
I came here after comparing other dealerships although they never would actually beat any of them I went ahead and went through them. That has been the worst thing I have done. Everything has been slow no one cared about your time. Even the negotiation process was slow it was like they made you wait on purpose because they had that little of respect for your time. They do NOT keep you informed either. I didn't find out till I was pretty much done signing the paperwork that they put me as a cosigner and not the owner of the vwhiclemail. It was my vehicle why would I want someone else's name as the primary buyer. They sent the papers home with me to get the cosigner to sign them then when I returned them instead of checking to see if it was all complete and give me my copy they say oh well we will let you know and mail you your copies because why should they be expected to do something right the I am on their time right . Overall go on down to planet ford I didn't listen to my friends which I now regret.
You are the best just like the product!!!
by 05/30/2016on
You have the most honest dealing dealership I have dealt with in all my 69 years. It's truly genuine before and after the sale I have already found out. I'm sure I shouldn't mention any names but would love to.
Another Great Experience!
by 05/17/2016on
This is my 9th car purchased from Gullo Ford. My second Escape. I am exceptionally pleased with the entire process. Luke Jones made the experience very easy and took care of everything. Finance was helpful, explained all details and arranged all terms to my needs. I am totally happy with my purchase and will continue to use Gullo Ford.
Great service
by 05/05/2016on
I have just purchased my 5th Ford Expedition with 4 of them being purchased from Gullo Ford. Having moved from the area I was in the market to buy a new 2016 Expedition. I checked out the Ford Dealers in my area and decided to reach out to the Gullo Internet sales manager. I told him exactly what I was looking for in color, options, and price. He was able to locate the vehicle and we set a date for me to pick up my new SUV. As in the past I was not disappointed in the professional service I received. I feel the people that I have worked with at Gullo Ford are exceptional and go beyond most car dealers to earn your business. Something that I liked most of all was dealing with the same person that I had over the years. The next time I am in the market to purchase a new vehicle I will be calling Daryle Nelson with Gullo first.
Great buying experience
by 05/02/2016on
Everyone from sales to service went above and beyond to help me. I will definitely recommend this dealer to my friends and family.
