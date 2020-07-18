Gullo Ford of Conroe - The Woodlands

Visit dealer’s website 
925 I 45 S, Conroe, TX 77301
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Gullo Ford of Conroe - The Woodlands

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Awesome Experience

by J Cantu on 07/18/2020

JR Perez was our salesman and did a really great job getting me into my truck. He went above and beyond to get his team to give me what I wanted. Great job guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
37 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Awesome Experience

by J Cantu on 07/18/2020

JR Perez was our salesman and did a really great job getting me into my truck. He went above and beyond to get his team to give me what I wanted. Great job guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Unprofessional and inexperienced Hybrid repairs

by dj_locke82 on 10/17/2017

I have never had a worse experience at a service department in my life. I towed my 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid to the dealership after the engine stalled in the middle of the Interstate with a Stop safely now sign on. Within a week they told me that I had to replace the DC/DC converter. I trusted them but luckily I bought an used part which saved me over $2000! That did not resolve the issue though. They kept my vehicle for nearly two months w/o any resolution. I even provided them with a compiled list of error causes which I researched for hours on the internet. No success. Most of the time I had to call them to get an status update  what a terrible customer service! After five weeks I wrote an email to the regional manager in order to get Ford Motor Company involved (I asked for the provision of an experienced field technician and a loaner). Both requests were denied by referring to an internal Ford policy which does not provide these services for vehicles older than 10y. Apparently, Ford is not able or willing to resolve security issues of their own vehicles  so much about their comittment to customers and hybrid technology. In the end, the dealership made me still pay nearly $1000 for labor and parts although the vehicle was not running! Scandalous! Brought the vehicle to an independent garage which diagnosed and fixed the issue (series of damaged wiring harness) within 48h for less than Gullo charged me. Also they confirmed my suspicion that the replacement of the DC/DC converter was unnecessary  the damaged wiring harness caused the error code and the DC DC converter not to work. Scandalous! I wrote them an email to ask for a refund but they just evaded by saying how much labor they have not charged me for. Two lessons learned: 1) Ford Motor Company is not comitted to its vehicles once they are outside the warranty period and provided no support despite an obvious security issue and lack of repair progress at the dealership. This was the last Ford vehicle I have purchased! 2) The Hybrid technicians at Gullo are unqualified, discouraged and inexperienced. I never felt appreciated, adequately adviced and supported by Gullo Ford  neither by their certified technicians nor by their service manager and service advisors. In a nutshell:I am highly disappointed and will never return! If edmunds allowed me to give 0 stars I certainly would do so!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Independent

by texasaggies on 08/19/2016

We did have an over-charge on taxes, but the credit department acted on it promptly. We would have preferred to be given a choice for the credit to be applied to lower payments. Thad was a big help with our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fusion purchase.

by mhudman on 08/03/2016

Sean Breland our salesman was very helpful and knowledgeable. The whole experience was low stress. The staff was also very cognizant of our time. Thanks for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

F150 Lariat

by tx1873tx on 08/03/2016

Nice friendly employees, nice dealership, only draw back was the time it took to but the truck, 5 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Recent Purchase of 2016 F-150

by Douglas42 on 08/01/2016

Gullo Ford dealership was very professional and helpful during the entire search, test drives, and purchase experience. Nathaniel knew his product well and was able to address my questions well. I visited several times and the other salesmen kindly located him for me. The sales manager thoroughly discussed all the rebates and final net price, which was exactly the price on the web site. Clean-up occurred while paperwork was being handled and didnt take long. In the end, Nathaniel even drove the truck to my house for me. Great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Family Friendly and Professional

by CypressDad on 07/15/2016

The staff was incredibly helpful and attentive. They went out of their way to assist my wife and I and our two kids, The buying process was smooth and done in a timely manner. Love my new truck and would recommend this dealership to my closest friends and family. Thanks Gullo Ford, I'm very impressed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience...again

by Grege33 on 07/15/2016

2016 F150 XLT crew cab 4x4 Robert Nicki was great to work with. 2nd truck I purchased with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Most Excellent Experience!

by Jmerillat on 07/12/2016

Thoroughly enjoyed everything about the Gullo experience. Emmitt was an incredible salesperson; very knowledgeable, kind and caring. We came in very uncertain about being able to get the right deal with our trade in and we left completely satisfied with the exact vehicle my wife had been dreaming of!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Well represented good product

by Ward7577 on 07/10/2016

Ford Escape, I was in the dealership automotive business for 30 years, the salesman read my wife's intentions and boundaries as well as my desires and within 2 Vehicles found the perfect match. We are just as pleased today as the moment we purchased the vehicle. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome Customer Service

by Craig77384 on 07/08/2016

Jon Richardson did everything right. We got a great price. We bought a new F350 and after thinking we had the right truck; changed to another color...he made it no problem. Jon was also very accommodating in working with us on our actual delivery date. Our experience with Gullo Ford has been great; from Sales to Service - we are treated as a value customer. And that feeling of being a valued customer is not common in today's market place. Thanks Gullo Ford - you are our preferred dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome car purchase experience!

by Glad1sadie on 07/04/2016

Jesse was aware of my financial needs and assisted me in finding the right car that fit my likes and budget! All in all a great experience! Thank you for excelled customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great sells staff

by Collinff38 on 07/04/2016

Buying my F-150 at gullo ford was the best buying exsperance I have out of the 17 new vehicles I have bought in the past. My sells person was Matt Lungsford. He called me back and talked to me like a person not like a sells man. I went to planet ford before coming to gullo and it was by far the worst exsperance I have had looking at vehicles. I am so glade that planet ford didn't want to work with me because that made me go to gullo ford. Mr. Lunsford and the finance dep were so helpfully in the buying of my truck. I will be back in the future to purchase a suv for my wife. I would like this chance to say thank you to Matt Lunsford and the gullo team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

F-250 Purchase

by AlanRay60 on 06/30/2016

Everyone that I dealt with was pleasant and knowledgable. Jeff Murry, Garry Moore, Mary Chang. Also, after sale, Linda in accessories was a big help getting my bed cover ordered and installed. I purchased a F-250 truck.i am very satisfied with the Gullo experience. I will definitely by my next vehicle from Gullo Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great overall services

by New2016 on 06/26/2016

Purchased 2016 Edge. Pleased with professionalism and courtesy shown

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great place

by Jandkrollo on 06/23/2016

Froy has sold us our last 5 cars and will countie to use him. He makes everything so fast and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Only go here if you literally have ALL day to spend there

by JustinHopkins on 06/11/2016

I came here after comparing other dealerships although they never would actually beat any of them I went ahead and went through them. That has been the worst thing I have done. Everything has been slow no one cared about your time. Even the negotiation process was slow it was like they made you wait on purpose because they had that little of respect for your time. They do NOT keep you informed either. I didn't find out till I was pretty much done signing the paperwork that they put me as a cosigner and not the owner of the vwhiclemail. It was my vehicle why would I want someone else's name as the primary buyer. They sent the papers home with me to get the cosigner to sign them then when I returned them instead of checking to see if it was all complete and give me my copy they say oh well we will let you know and mail you your copies because why should they be expected to do something right the I am on their time right . Overall go on down to planet ford I didn't listen to my friends which I now regret.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

You are the best just like the product!!!

by Hahnske on 05/30/2016

You have the most honest dealing dealership I have dealt with in all my 69 years. It's truly genuine before and after the sale I have already found out. I'm sure I shouldn't mention any names but would love to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Another Great Experience!

by Ruffus6 on 05/17/2016

This is my 9th car purchased from Gullo Ford. My second Escape. I am exceptionally pleased with the entire process. Luke Jones made the experience very easy and took care of everything. Finance was helpful, explained all details and arranged all terms to my needs. I am totally happy with my purchase and will continue to use Gullo Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by driving42 on 05/05/2016

I have just purchased my 5th Ford Expedition with 4 of them being purchased from Gullo Ford. Having moved from the area I was in the market to buy a new 2016 Expedition. I checked out the Ford Dealers in my area and decided to reach out to the Gullo Internet sales manager. I told him exactly what I was looking for in color, options, and price. He was able to locate the vehicle and we set a date for me to pick up my new SUV. As in the past I was not disappointed in the professional service I received. I feel the people that I have worked with at Gullo Ford are exceptional and go beyond most car dealers to earn your business. Something that I liked most of all was dealing with the same person that I had over the years. The next time I am in the market to purchase a new vehicle I will be calling Daryle Nelson with Gullo first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by rjrauen on 05/02/2016

Everyone from sales to service went above and beyond to help me. I will definitely recommend this dealer to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
295 cars in stock
295 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
136 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
33 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Ranger
Ford Ranger
28 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes