Customer Reviews of MINI of the Woodlands
Great service
by 12/23/2021on
Aaron Brunson was the first sales person that- actually looked for the customer! I enjoyed working with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BE CAREFUL!!!!!
by 04/03/2022on
BUYER’s be careful!!!! AutoNation does not hold up to their end of the deal and will totally ignore you once you have signed papers. Their 5 day, 250 mile return policy is a joke and their organizations 3 month, 4000 mile warranty I assure you will be the same!! I originally went to AutoNation, Mini of the Woodlands, 15 March, 2022, because they had a Ford F250 I was interested in. However, once I arrived, that vehicle had already been sold. So this salesman introduced himself and our nightmare begin. I informed him that I saw another F250 that was at another AutoNation dealership, AutoNation, Chevrolet Gulf Freeway, and asked if they could bring this vehicle to their store in the woodlands. He said sure. I had already had my vehicle appraised, but I was also training in a truck. So once he stated he could get the truck, I left the store. Called the next afternoon, 031622, and he informed me that the dealership at Gulf Freeway, was still “reconditioning” the truck and it was not ready. I asked a couple questions of what does that mean, how long will it take and so on. I waited all day. On Thursday, 031722, late in the afternoon, I received a call from him regarding the truck. He stated it was now at their dealership and I could come and finalize the deal. After waiting two days for it, I was not prepared to go to the dealership at 6 in the evening. So I informed him I would be there in the morning. On Friday, 031822, I arrived at my scheduled appointment at 9:15, or a little after. I finally saw the truck in person and was pleased by the appearance. I drove it and found it to be to my liking. I wanted to proceed. However, the TPMS has a light on the dash, and I noticed other things that needed attention, which I informed the salesman I also had my truck that I was trading in, appraised. Things were going somewhat ok, and we went back and forth on the negotiations. After about 2 ½ hours, we settled on a final price. However, because their service department was taking so long, and nothing was fixed, as part of the negotiations, I stated I would get the TPMS light fixed. I had already been approved through my bank and had a check prepared, and along with my trades, the total was around $51,000 dollars. I was then told by the salesman, because I wanted the truck detailed, that I could get a 1 hour detail or a 3 hour DETAIL, detail. Of course, I requested the 3 hour detail which he stated he would fill up the tank prior to my departure. This was at 12:30, because I had him look at his watch. I informed him I would be back at 3:30 to take possession of the truck. Arrived back at 3:30 and to my surprise, the truck was not ready. I signed all the paperwork necessary and received my copies. I begin to get more upset because of the waiting and lies being told to me. I started to walk the lot, and I spoke with the salesman on a number of subjects, still waiting on my truck. Finally, a little after 5, it was ready. I wanted to see what a 3 hour detail was like. Piss poor work from a so called professional organization. It seems that all they did was run it through a car wash and throw some Armor All everywhere, and not in a good way. If whomever this was, did this type of 3 hour job, for my organizations, he/she would have been fired instantly. I was severely disappointed. By this time, I just wanted to leave. So Jose placed my temp tag on and off I went. Glad this experience is over!!! NOT SO FAST!!!!! On Sunday, 032022, I was driving my new truck to the store and guess what, I got a check engine light on my dash. I am still within my 5 days, 250 mile return policy, however, I like the truck. I notified the salesman that I had a check engine light on the truck and I just wanted it fixed. He stated he would make an appointment first thing Monday morning, and give me a call. I waited all day. No call, not text, no email. I finally notified him Monday evening of my severe displeasure with AutoNation and now himself. Because up to that point, he had been exemplary. Not anymore. I guess once you sign the paperwork, it doesn’t matter anymore. I guess they don’t care about the personal aspect of it. The canceling of the EZ Tags, the purchase of new accessories, the time it takes from going back and forth, the money you spend on purchasing a vehicle, any of that. All they care about is when you are on the lot, but after that, who cares. It is now 10:00 on Tuesday, 032322, and I have yet to hear from AutoNation. So the best thing I can do is write this and post it anywhere I can post a review. Be very careful, even if it’s in writing, the will ignore you. I am not wasting my time with this organization and I hope all who reads this will not either. I spent 34 years in the military, two combat tours, and retired in 2020. I served with dignity and respect. This organization has neither of those. Be careful!!!!! THEY HAVE LAZY, UNORGANIZAED, POOR TIME MANGEMENT PEOPLE WORKING FOR THEM. THEIR MAINTENANCE SHOP IS NOT PROFESSIONAL AND THEIR DETAIL SHOP IS HORRIBLE, (as you can read in previous reviews). I hope you will find a better dealership to work with you instead of dodging you. I did finally get an email stating that they thought my salesman had contacted the service department regarding the check engine light. However, once I had the TPMS sensors fixed, they cleared all lights from the dash. Because of this, Autonation will not or cannot “look” for a ghost. Even though I told then what the code was. All in all, a bad experience, will not go back, and I am still waiting on my full tank of gas!!!! And have yet to hear from my salesman!!!!!
Jim Anderson
by 02/14/2022on
Kara and Rafael were great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2022 Mini Countryman S
by 01/07/2022on
Took delivery of Mini in Conroe, TX—no dealerships in Louisiana. Initial communication & document gathering was seamless through email correspondence. Arrived in Conroe at 2pm for pickup, the processing of paperwork was so lengthy, returning the rental was stressful and almost a disaster because of traffic and timing. Perhaps out of state customers should have added assistance in the area of returning rentals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and friendly
by 11/23/2021on
Nothing more you can ask for. The scheduled maintenance I needed was completed quickly, on my time and the staff was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy purchase of used Lexus
by 09/14/2021on
I have been looking for the right car for me and found it at Mini of the Woodlands. When I stopped in to test drive it Brian was courteous and helpful. He helped me through the purchase process and made it quick and painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Daughter’s mini check engine light for misfires.
by 07/01/2021on
Brought our daughters car in for a timing issue as per our mechanics recommendation. Was told the mechanics would like to correspond via text message as it was easier. Was contacted by associate Franni who stated they needed to fix two oil leaks for $1800 before they could asses the timing issue. I questioned this via the text asking for an assessment of the timing issue as that what the car was brought in for. Her response was illegible. I phoned and talked to Mark who discussed the issue with the mechanic. He phoned me back and stated it was a valvetronics motor which would need replacing. We agreed to that and repair of one of the oil leaks with a cost of over $2000.00. We discussed if there was any kind of discount available for veterans. He stated he could authorize a 10% discount which I was thankful for. When we picked up the car the discount had not been applied and when my wife questioned it Franni stated that that discount is coming out of her commission and if Mark keeps doing it I’m not going to get paid. I now understand why she wanted us to get the oil leaks fixed before they could diagnose the problem. I was pleased with Marks service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
tire replacement
by 06/23/2021on
Generally a good experience. I waited while the work was done. The job was completed ahead of estimated time and to my satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very nice personal sales
by 06/16/2021on
Nice Dealer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealer
by 05/19/2021on
With the help of Aaron the sales men I had the best time there the transaction was really smith NICE 👍🏽
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mini Cooper JCW
by 04/14/2021on
Excellent process! Drove 6 hours one way to buy my New Mini. Was able to buy Online and walk in and sign with ease! Highly recommend !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible
by 05/09/2019on
If I could give zero stars I would. Back in December I made an appointment for them to fix a safety recall on my 2018 Mini Countryman. I showed up to my appointment after driving an hour and a half from my home only to have them tell me they forgot to order the part. I then had them do the annual maintenance even though my car only had 6,000 miles on it. They also aligned my wheels and rotated my tires. They didn't charge me the cost of the tire rotation (which was minimal) to "compensate" me for my wasted trip. I had a loaner car while they were doing this work and despite my calling in advance on my way back to the dealer I had to wait 15 minutes for them to find my paperwork and then after they said they were bringing my car right out I had to wait another 15 minutes because they had forgotten to wash it. Now when I drive my car on the highway it fishtails if I drive over any puddles. I called Mini of the Woodlands several times about this and then was told they don't have a service manager so I should call "Gary" at BMW. I've called him numerous times and still haven't received a call back. Absolutely horrible service. I usually go to Mini of Austin and regret going here. Totally incompetent. Don't go here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
General Superintendent
by 05/07/2019on
Cole was a very helpful and good person . I usually don't like car sales people but Cole was a very strait forward guy. I would deal with him again .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/03/2019on
Great facility, customer care, and selection of Mini Coopers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New to me purchase
by 12/23/2018on
The staff was very friendly The purchasing process was not overwhelming.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant facilities and very friendly team.
by 07/22/2016on
Brian Lowden was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. We met Brian at the 2016 Car Show in Houston. We are enjoying Lovie our Mini Cooper she is Beautiful. She was truly worth the wait. It was a pleasure doing business with Brian and everyone else involved in our purchase. I'm sure the service after the sales will be as great. Thank you, Oliver and Rita Rathmann
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
friendly and fast
by 07/20/2016on
When I put in a request for more information online, I got a call back within 10 minutes. I got my car the next day. The sales rep said he was proud of me because my credit was good for my age and it felt genuine. I was walked through all the features so I wouldn't be confused and they offered to replace the stripes free of charge when they saw a blemish on one. My sister has a mini and now I do too. I wouldn't be surprised if my mom got one next. A great place to buy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service before, during and after
by 07/19/2016on
Brian Lowden and the team at Mini of The Woodlands (TX) provided great service. On our initial visit we told him we were considering three makers. He was respectful of our choices and never tried a hard-sell, but he told us he felt certain we would decide on the Mini. He was right. Brian understands that the Mini brand is all about service and taking care of the customer. He does a great job with that!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience Mini of The Woodlands
by 07/10/2016on
My wife and I worked with Brian Lowden and couldn't of had a better experience. His patients with us on wanting to drive every make and model (sometimes two or three times) was greatly appreciated. Would recommend this dealership and Brian to anybody.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a car!
by 07/02/2016on
My salesman James Norrell was awesome. He answered all the questions I had about the challenger I got from their dealership and it was one of the easiest vehicle purchases I've ever done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and staff
by 07/01/2016on
Brian was very helpful and informed on the vehicle I purchased. They did everything to accommodate me and my schedule.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
