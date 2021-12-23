2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BUYER’s be careful!!!! AutoNation does not hold up to their end of the deal and will totally ignore you once you have signed papers. Their 5 day, 250 mile return policy is a joke and their organizations 3 month, 4000 mile warranty I assure you will be the same!! I originally went to AutoNation, Mini of the Woodlands, 15 March, 2022, because they had a Ford F250 I was interested in. However, once I arrived, that vehicle had already been sold. So this salesman introduced himself and our nightmare begin. I informed him that I saw another F250 that was at another AutoNation dealership, AutoNation, Chevrolet Gulf Freeway, and asked if they could bring this vehicle to their store in the woodlands. He said sure. I had already had my vehicle appraised, but I was also training in a truck. So once he stated he could get the truck, I left the store. Called the next afternoon, 031622, and he informed me that the dealership at Gulf Freeway, was still “reconditioning” the truck and it was not ready. I asked a couple questions of what does that mean, how long will it take and so on. I waited all day. On Thursday, 031722, late in the afternoon, I received a call from him regarding the truck. He stated it was now at their dealership and I could come and finalize the deal. After waiting two days for it, I was not prepared to go to the dealership at 6 in the evening. So I informed him I would be there in the morning. On Friday, 031822, I arrived at my scheduled appointment at 9:15, or a little after. I finally saw the truck in person and was pleased by the appearance. I drove it and found it to be to my liking. I wanted to proceed. However, the TPMS has a light on the dash, and I noticed other things that needed attention, which I informed the salesman I also had my truck that I was trading in, appraised. Things were going somewhat ok, and we went back and forth on the negotiations. After about 2 ½ hours, we settled on a final price. However, because their service department was taking so long, and nothing was fixed, as part of the negotiations, I stated I would get the TPMS light fixed. I had already been approved through my bank and had a check prepared, and along with my trades, the total was around $51,000 dollars. I was then told by the salesman, because I wanted the truck detailed, that I could get a 1 hour detail or a 3 hour DETAIL, detail. Of course, I requested the 3 hour detail which he stated he would fill up the tank prior to my departure. This was at 12:30, because I had him look at his watch. I informed him I would be back at 3:30 to take possession of the truck. Arrived back at 3:30 and to my surprise, the truck was not ready. I signed all the paperwork necessary and received my copies. I begin to get more upset because of the waiting and lies being told to me. I started to walk the lot, and I spoke with the salesman on a number of subjects, still waiting on my truck. Finally, a little after 5, it was ready. I wanted to see what a 3 hour detail was like. Piss poor work from a so called professional organization. It seems that all they did was run it through a car wash and throw some Armor All everywhere, and not in a good way. If whomever this was, did this type of 3 hour job, for my organizations, he/she would have been fired instantly. I was severely disappointed. By this time, I just wanted to leave. So Jose placed my temp tag on and off I went. Glad this experience is over!!! NOT SO FAST!!!!! On Sunday, 032022, I was driving my new truck to the store and guess what, I got a check engine light on my dash. I am still within my 5 days, 250 mile return policy, however, I like the truck. I notified the salesman that I had a check engine light on the truck and I just wanted it fixed. He stated he would make an appointment first thing Monday morning, and give me a call. I waited all day. No call, not text, no email. I finally notified him Monday evening of my severe displeasure with AutoNation and now himself. Because up to that point, he had been exemplary. Not anymore. I guess once you sign the paperwork, it doesn’t matter anymore. I guess they don’t care about the personal aspect of it. The canceling of the EZ Tags, the purchase of new accessories, the time it takes from going back and forth, the money you spend on purchasing a vehicle, any of that. All they care about is when you are on the lot, but after that, who cares. It is now 10:00 on Tuesday, 032322, and I have yet to hear from AutoNation. So the best thing I can do is write this and post it anywhere I can post a review. Be very careful, even if it’s in writing, the will ignore you. I am not wasting my time with this organization and I hope all who reads this will not either. I spent 34 years in the military, two combat tours, and retired in 2020. I served with dignity and respect. This organization has neither of those. Be careful!!!!! THEY HAVE LAZY, UNORGANIZAED, POOR TIME MANGEMENT PEOPLE WORKING FOR THEM. THEIR MAINTENANCE SHOP IS NOT PROFESSIONAL AND THEIR DETAIL SHOP IS HORRIBLE, (as you can read in previous reviews). I hope you will find a better dealership to work with you instead of dodging you. I did finally get an email stating that they thought my salesman had contacted the service department regarding the check engine light. However, once I had the TPMS sensors fixed, they cleared all lights from the dash. Because of this, Autonation will not or cannot “look” for a ghost. Even though I told then what the code was. All in all, a bad experience, will not go back, and I am still waiting on my full tank of gas!!!! And have yet to hear from my salesman!!!!! Read more