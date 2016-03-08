Brenham Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Brenham Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Highly Recommend These Guys
by 08/03/2016on
Kevin Little listened to what I was looking for and found the perfect Jeep for my family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely Amazing!!!
by 06/29/2016on
I had the most amazing and friendliest service ever. Mr. Kevin got me into my brand new 2016 Jeep Patriot. His service to us and my family was above and beyond. The service department and the financial department were so nice and so helpful. No one was pushing their own agenda or plans on us. We got everything we wanted and more. I haven't stopped bragging about our experience with them and I have and will continue to brag about it and send any one and every one their way. I have never had a decent experience with any dealership before, but the experience and service we received here is hands down amazing!! Mr. Kevin Little will be the guy I send everyone to. He was so amazing and helpful to us and we left there happy and beyond satisfied. I would rate this company and Mr. Kevin 1 million stars if I could. Thank you for everything :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Appreciate everyone
by 02/27/2016on
Kevin little is the best sales man I have ever met, he sold me a 2015 Chrysler 200 7 months ago, so I came back an he put me in a 2009 Dodge charger I am enjoying it to the fullest!!! Thanks Kevin I will refer more people to the Brenham dealership everyone was nice an I enjoyed meeting everyone. Thanks guys 😃😎
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes