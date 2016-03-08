5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had the most amazing and friendliest service ever. Mr. Kevin got me into my brand new 2016 Jeep Patriot. His service to us and my family was above and beyond. The service department and the financial department were so nice and so helpful. No one was pushing their own agenda or plans on us. We got everything we wanted and more. I haven't stopped bragging about our experience with them and I have and will continue to brag about it and send any one and every one their way. I have never had a decent experience with any dealership before, but the experience and service we received here is hands down amazing!! Mr. Kevin Little will be the guy I send everyone to. He was so amazing and helpful to us and we left there happy and beyond satisfied. I would rate this company and Mr. Kevin 1 million stars if I could. Thank you for everything :) Read more