1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Extremely negative experience with the Service department here. I scheduled an appointment 2 weeks before Thanksgiving to have a piece of plastic on my car replaced. I arrived and met Mac, who got the car in and out within the hour, and mentioned that my brake fluid and alignment had also been completed as part of the service. He also mentioned the brakes were making a sound, and then proceeded to make up a car part and tell me that it was safe to drive and the part was not critical. A week later, my brakes make a roaring, metallic sound when I activate them, the day I was supposed to leave town, and Howdy first tells me I should be fine driving 3 hours, then change to I should come in. They then tell me the next morning that the brakes are essentially ruined and need to be replaced. When I repeatedly questioned how this wasn't spotted during my scheduled service, or why I was allowed to drive out when the brakes made noise that representative themselves pointed out, the answer across the board was "I wasn't there." One of the other excuses was that my car had been serviced by an "Express tech" when I have in email writing that my service was to be done in the Main Shop. I then spoke to the Service Manager, who first tried implying that the broken plastic was somehow responsible for the brake issue, and then pivoting to "I wasn't there." After I let him know that answer was unacceptable, he insisted the brakes had to be replaced and offered a small discount. He then proceeded to try to sell me MORE services when I was clearly angry about the situation, claiming his tech had told him the transmission fluid was bad, the headlights needed restoring, etc, finally culminating in a flat out lie that my "battery was low." The battery was replaced by AAA two weeks prior, making his claim impossible. And again, why was none of this mentioned during the initial Servicing when you made a point to do other services alongside the part replacement? I finally got my car back, and while my brakes are working and not making noise, I will never be returning to Howdy Honda for Servicing, and I'm going to be posting this to BBB and elsewhere so others know. Even the person who recommended you to me is embarrassed. If y'all need a motto, you should just make it "I wasn't there" since the department obviously wants zero responsibility and zero accountability for what goes on in your shop. Thanks, Howdy. Read more