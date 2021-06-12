Howdy Honda
Customer Reviews of Howdy Honda
Deceptive/Incompetent servicing
by 12/06/2021on
Extremely negative experience with the Service department here. I scheduled an appointment 2 weeks before Thanksgiving to have a piece of plastic on my car replaced. I arrived and met Mac, who got the car in and out within the hour, and mentioned that my brake fluid and alignment had also been completed as part of the service. He also mentioned the brakes were making a sound, and then proceeded to make up a car part and tell me that it was safe to drive and the part was not critical. A week later, my brakes make a roaring, metallic sound when I activate them, the day I was supposed to leave town, and Howdy first tells me I should be fine driving 3 hours, then change to I should come in. They then tell me the next morning that the brakes are essentially ruined and need to be replaced. When I repeatedly questioned how this wasn't spotted during my scheduled service, or why I was allowed to drive out when the brakes made noise that representative themselves pointed out, the answer across the board was "I wasn't there." One of the other excuses was that my car had been serviced by an "Express tech" when I have in email writing that my service was to be done in the Main Shop. I then spoke to the Service Manager, who first tried implying that the broken plastic was somehow responsible for the brake issue, and then pivoting to "I wasn't there." After I let him know that answer was unacceptable, he insisted the brakes had to be replaced and offered a small discount. He then proceeded to try to sell me MORE services when I was clearly angry about the situation, claiming his tech had told him the transmission fluid was bad, the headlights needed restoring, etc, finally culminating in a flat out lie that my "battery was low." The battery was replaced by AAA two weeks prior, making his claim impossible. And again, why was none of this mentioned during the initial Servicing when you made a point to do other services alongside the part replacement? I finally got my car back, and while my brakes are working and not making noise, I will never be returning to Howdy Honda for Servicing, and I'm going to be posting this to BBB and elsewhere so others know. Even the person who recommended you to me is embarrassed. If y'all need a motto, you should just make it "I wasn't there" since the department obviously wants zero responsibility and zero accountability for what goes on in your shop. Thanks, Howdy.
throw away survey requested by service manager
by 12/07/2020on
I never saw or spoke with my service advisor. I got told that "he was busy" for 3 days. They had my car for 3 days with NO communication. I never got a copy of the paperwork for the service to my vehicle. I never got a comprehensive explanation for the noise my vehicle was making. I was handed my keys and told "here ya go". Though the service manager was kind enough to tell me (insert heavy sarcasm here) that there would not be a diagnostic fee even though my car is still under warranty. I was asked by the service manager to throw out the survey that Honda sends out.
Great salesman awful finance department
by 09/19/2020on
Nick, the salesman, was awesome. When I contacted him by phone he was courteous and sent me a video of the car (I live 80 miles away). Every phone call and every text was informative and helpful. When I drove up to see the car he made us feel welcome. That's the good. The finance department is a different story. The finance manager (some blonde lady whose name I cannot read on my paperwork) was initially kind but turned quite sour quickly. I have often looked at car salesmen as being the dishonest ones but this lady changed my view. They refused my Security Service financing which I had lined up when I walked in the door, and to get the car I had come from San Antonio to Austin to buy, forced me to use their in-house financing at 2.5 points higher than mine, then added several things above the purchase price that were “required”, which I did not want and should not have had to pay for. The experience with their finance person made it clear that whatever they felt they lost on the car price they more than make up for when you deal with the finance office. She quickly turned what was a nice experience into an affair I hope I never have to do again. From the addition of garbage I did not want on my deal (nitrogen in the tires, GPS tracking) to her very obvious frustration with me when I was unwilling to pay more than what I had intended she single-handedly ruined the experience. The only reason my rating is a two star is because of Nick, the salesperson, otherwise the rating would be one star. I will finish by saying that I have no plans to ever visit this dealership again, thanks to this lady’s complete lack of integrity. I hope that no one ever has to deal with her.