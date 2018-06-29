Covert Cadillac
Therapuetic Experience
by 06/29/2018on
We recently experienced the professionalism and quality of sales/service of the Covert Staff. After an unforgettable experience with a local dealership in San Antonio we decided to trade our son's car and found one at Covert. From the initial contact via Cargurus to meeting/dealing with Jorge (great name), finance, general manger and now the service department I am flabbergasted by their willingness to invite us into the Covert family. Trust me when I laud these guys after dealing with the same service advisor at a local dealership for over 18 years, they have made a heck of impression on me in one week. It's not often you purchase a vehicle and walk away totally satisfied with all aspects as we are at this time. The only thing I can say is: my servicing dealership in San Antonio has some HUGE shoes to fill but I have the comfort of knowing I can always return to COVERT! Thanks guys! George!
Ask for Cory Rutherford
by 12/19/2017on
Cory has been professional and upfront the entire sales process, and made what could be a hassle to some, very easy. We will look to Covert, and Cory, in the future.
Awesome buying experience stress and hassle free
by 05/24/2017on
The best and quickest buying process I ever had with any dealer I went in to look at a 13 Lexus lx570 since I was in the area I came from Houston tx due to work and after work I found they had the car I was looking for a while and was looking for a great deal and that day was not ready to buy car that day was just looking to see how it drove etc and then I called my salesman bill p back and made him a offer and they gave me counter offer n we agreed on price over the phone in 15 min then I did online credit app had everything approved and literally did everything on the phone from payments to warranty all agreed on phone my finance manager was Jerry Duran he was awesome took care of me on all finances and went in picked up car was in and out of dealer In less then 30 min I would highly recommend this dealership they respect your time and very understanding and very aggressive on price thanks bill P , Eric, Jerry, Corey for the great deal will recommend al my family and friends love my Lexus
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
surprized
by 03/06/2017on
I have used covert cadillac service department and its awesome.Anyway I'm pre approved through roadloans at high interest so after emailing a sales rep was persuaded to try for pre approval with covert in hopes to get lower interest rate.Well after three days never heard back so I email sales rep nothing .To make long story short I was highly disappointed took three inquiries and never heard a darn thing.
cadillac XT5
by 01/03/2017on
Very Good! Jeff Perantoni, salesman, treated me fairly and personally during negotiation to purchase. Jeff Payne, the technical expert was very knowledgeable explained all the technology features perfectly. Jennifer Martinez, the service writer quickly and efficiently rectified a concern.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service!
by 12/15/2016on
With the assistance of Jason, Amit, Jerry, Brad and the 2 gentlemen that personally delivered my new 2016 Cadillac Escalade to me in Dallas from Austin...I honestly could not speak highly enough of them all. This is the 2nd vehicle I have gotten from Covert Cadillac of Austin, and my boyfriend, Steve, has also purchased 2 vehicles from Covert. I sent Jason an 'Offer Sheet' from an unrelated Cadillac dealership located in Dallas and within hours he was able to beat and surpass their offer (in both features and figures) and immediately got me in contact with Amit in financing to finalize Lease Terms. Amit was nothing less than professional, efficient and helpful; Jerry executed in the same manner. I have a busy career and was beyond appreciative of the efficiency andb professionalism of how the entire transaction was handled. The two gentlemen that delivered by vehicle to me were polite, professional and courteous. All of these reasons (and more) are why myself and my boyfriend will continue going through Covert Cadillac of Austin for all of our vehicles. TOP NOTCH ALL THE WAY!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Retired
by 07/27/2016on
Excellent treatment. Great pricing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service oil change and tire rotation at colvert cadillac, austin tx
by 07/08/2016on
Colbert Cadillac in Austin TX, the service was excellent, prompt service, and courteous representative. The waiting room was a nice environment, other reps there asked if they could get me anything to drink, etc. The overall experience again was excellent. I would definitely recommend Colbert Cadillac with the highest rating, because they were able to honor all commitments made. E. O.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/30/2016on
I am now on my 3rd Cadillac SRX lease! Covert Cadillac makes it so easy to turn I my last car and they had just the color combo I wanted for my new ride!!! Car looks good and the process took very little time for me to drive off!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escalade Platinum Purchase
by 04/18/2016on
The Covert Cadillac team did a great job on pricing and getting my new Escalade delivered to me in Kansas. This is my second purchase from this team and I give a big shout out to Connie and Jason for making this a very smooth transaction!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[non-permissible content removed] @ Covert Cadillac
by 04/07/2016on
I initially spoke with Norman over the phone, who didn't seem very well versed in your car selection or in the fact that I was approved for an Auto loan online.. which I wanted more information on before I came in. But, anyway he told me to ask for him when I got there. I did (he was actually chewing & spitting dip), but he then referred me to her Bernadette. I sat down & explained to her that I needed car within the 6-8k range. She nodded her head & said she understood, this & that. She then asks me what I can afford monthly. I tell her $350. She goes away to speak with someone in finance by the name of Julie. She comes back with keys for a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. BEAUTIFUL CAR, which I told her as many times as she asked me how I liked it. I loved it! But, I am not a fool, I have a friend who was in the Mercedes Benz selling business for 20 years. I did not need a $350 for 7 years.. I needed something within my budget. I attempted to ask Bernadette 3 times, what the price of the car was. To which her replies were, "It's within your monthly budget of $350." "I'm not sure about that, we'd have to talk to Julie." And, "It's not going to be too expensive, I've been doing this for a long time, but I don't know any numbers, I have enough going on with my part." I was done with her then. I had given her all my personal information, she was trying to sell me a car & was being evasive about the sale as a whole. Being the person I am, I let her work. I let her take me for a test drive. I came back in & haggled with the numbers. They got it down to a term I could agree with. $320 for 48 months. That was PERFECT. But. I asked her for the name of the bank & she again, referred me to Julie. I found it odd that I couldn't speak with Julie until I confirmed or "said yes to the terms" beforehand. I've never purchased a car before, I know I am not supposed to feel like I am in the dark. I wanted to demand who she'd sent all personal information to. But, instead, I tried another pursuit, yet again. I asked her if there was anything cheaper. I couldn't understand why if I got approved for a $1000- car I couldn't get approved for a $7-8k car. She told me the bank would have other stipulations. But.. she couldn't tell me the name of the bank?! I sat there for a moment in silence. She then told me "Here take the keys & go take another look at the car." I was appalled. She was not in any way shape or form concerned with my needs. She wasn't trying to hear me. She wanted me to have what she wanted me to have. But, I humored her. I took the keys, went outside & went to go look, knowing all the while I was going to leave. There were just too many red flags. I wanted that car. I could afford that car once they got the terms configured. BUT, the saleswoman was snarky, unhelpful, and her tactics would have probably worked, if I was an idiot. It was simply on principle alone that I walked back in there, handed her the keys, grabbed my cup of water & said, "I won't be getting this car Bernadette." "You're NOT?!!?!" was her reply. I said, "No I am not." And, walked out the door. Terrible customer service experience. Her evasiveness made me not want to give ANY Covert dealer my hard earned money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service, clean facility easy buying process
by 12/02/2015on
We were very pleased with our experience at Covert Austin. We were greeted with a smile at the door Joe showed us our options then helped us order the car we wanted. When the ad arrived it was ready as we requested and Jake did a great job of showing us the ends and outs of the vehicle. We are really loving the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience!
by 05/12/2015on
I had a wonderful experience at Covert Cadillac and can't say enough nice things about how I was treated from the second I walked through the front doors. I knew coming in that I was very interested in the Cadillac SRX, as I had just seen the vehicle for the first time the weekend before at the Austin Auto Show. I had already been given the whole song and dance about how great the car was by the lady at the Auto Show, so I didn't want to have to go through that all over again.... just wanted to go for a test drive and get a quote. So I told my sales associate that, and he respected that through the entire process. He wasn't pushy, asked all the right questions, and did his very best to accommodate all my needs/wants when it came to selling me this car. The whole experience was very professional from start to finish, and when it came time to sign on the dotted line, I felt very comfortable and not like I had been taken advantage of in any way shape or form. Covert actually went above and beyond and followed me back to my home in my old vehicle and drove me back to the dealership to pick up my new vehicle when it was ready to go! Wow!!! A special thanks to Amit in Sales who was with me through the whole process. And another special thanks to the entire team at Covert Cadillac who came to tell me "congratulations" on my new car! I look forward to the great customer service I will receive while I have my Cadillac. Highly recommend this dealership.... and be sure to ask for Amit if you're looking for a friendly, no pressure, professional car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not properly maintenanced car before sold
by 04/17/2015on
I bought my Used Honda from Covert back in late October. My husband and I were very happy with the service we got, and i love my car. However not but 5 months later my car started making a grinding metal noise. So i took my car in to get serviced at Honda (Because thats what the covert service depart recommended when i called them about it) I was thinking the wheel baring was going out and it was just that time to get my car worked on. However Honda told me that it was not a wheel baring, infact it was my back braking system. They said my back brakes were metal on metal and the rotors were in bad shape too. I was quite surprised considering when i bought the car my back brakes were supposed to be at 5mm and my front were at 7mm. (front brakes are now at 3mm) They said it was very strange that if that was the case, that my back brakes could ware down faster then my front. So fast that my rotors were messed up. Basically i would of had to have been driving around with my Emergency brake on for the last 5 months to achieve that. So whoever did the report on the back brakes either lied or made a mistake, because they could not have been more then 1 or 2 mm when i bought it. (in which case they should have been changed) I called Covert, and talked to 3 people. The service manager did admit that that was not normal for the back brakes to do that, but that it was out of his control to make a call on weather i could be reimbursed for the expense. So then i talked to the used car sales manager and he was completely rude to me, and on top of that didnt know a thing about cars. He said me driving 11,000 miles in my car would ware down my back brakes. Even though the front brakes of a car are what you use!!! 11,000 miles on a car would NEVER ware down brakes that were 5mm all the way down until my rotors were toast, while the front brakes are still just fine. From there i talked to the general manager who was nice, but also didnt know anything about cars (and admitted it). So they refused to pay for something that was so outright their fault. I would NEVER buy another car from them again. Its sad, because my husband is in the market for a new work truck (which he drives all over the US and has never had to do back brakes in 4 years, and this is a 4 door long bed diesel 2500!!!) we are going to avoid covert like the plague they are from now on and so is my family who cannot believe what happen. I will however go back to Honda who was wonderful and even paid for my rental car when they didnt have to. Excellent service at Honda!
Joe Joseph - Very Professional
by 03/13/2015on
Had a very pleasant and positive purchase experience dealing with Joe Joseph. Straight forward negotiations, no long delays 'consulting with sales manager'. Covert made delivery to our home in Houston suburb, spent several hours going over all bells & whistles! Great Servise!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Cadillac Purchaser
by 11/04/2014on
Connie Matthews was our sales representative and she made the experience very pleasant. Most of all we appreciated her helping us to obtain the best deal available to us. She is very knowledgable regarding Cadillac choices and worked to find the one we wanted. We also like that she has stayed in touch after the sale to see how we are enjoying our purchase. We highly recommend her to anyone shopping for a luxury automobile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kenneth Ruiz
by 10/23/2014on
We have purchased several vehicles from Cover Cadillac, Buick and GMC. Through the years Covert is the only dealership we will use and do not bother to shop at other locations. The relationship and trust we have developed ensures us that we will always receive the best offer from Covert. Kenneth Ruiz, our sales person, can be trusted and is a pleasure to work with. The personnel at Covert are honest, friendly, courteous, and low key. There is no pressure and they always find the right car at the right price point for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe Joseph is Top Notch at Covert Cadillac
by 10/03/2014on
I just wanted to share my second great experience at Covert Cadillac. I returned to our original sales person from our first purchase...Mr. Joe Joseph. I cant put into words how Joe makes purchasing a Cadillac such an exciting and rememberable event. He makes you feel so comfortable, and easy feeling....like you have known him for years. He has nothing but the customers best interest in mind....and he performs due diligence when it comes to other aspects in the other departments to make sure everything goes as smooth as possible. Joe your the best brother!!!
Covert 5 Star Dealer
by 07/02/2014on
This was my first purchase from Covert Cadillac. Needless to say it was the easiest car purchase I have made in all my years of buying cars. Chris T. was professional and treated my like a valued asset and not just as a customer. The whole process didn't take but a hour if you take out all the chit chat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales rating
by 06/03/2014on
I would highly recommend Covert and salesman Joe J. My experience was exceptional. I am thoroughly happy with my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
normal servcing
by 04/23/2014on
Great job. Appreciate the attention to detail and the desire to insure that all was handled properly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes