1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I initially spoke with Norman over the phone, who didn't seem very well versed in your car selection or in the fact that I was approved for an Auto loan online.. which I wanted more information on before I came in. But, anyway he told me to ask for him when I got there. I did (he was actually chewing & spitting dip), but he then referred me to her Bernadette. I sat down & explained to her that I needed car within the 6-8k range. She nodded her head & said she understood, this & that. She then asks me what I can afford monthly. I tell her $350. She goes away to speak with someone in finance by the name of Julie. She comes back with keys for a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. BEAUTIFUL CAR, which I told her as many times as she asked me how I liked it. I loved it! But, I am not a fool, I have a friend who was in the Mercedes Benz selling business for 20 years. I did not need a $350 for 7 years.. I needed something within my budget. I attempted to ask Bernadette 3 times, what the price of the car was. To which her replies were, "It's within your monthly budget of $350." "I'm not sure about that, we'd have to talk to Julie." And, "It's not going to be too expensive, I've been doing this for a long time, but I don't know any numbers, I have enough going on with my part." I was done with her then. I had given her all my personal information, she was trying to sell me a car & was being evasive about the sale as a whole. Being the person I am, I let her work. I let her take me for a test drive. I came back in & haggled with the numbers. They got it down to a term I could agree with. $320 for 48 months. That was PERFECT. But. I asked her for the name of the bank & she again, referred me to Julie. I found it odd that I couldn't speak with Julie until I confirmed or "said yes to the terms" beforehand. I've never purchased a car before, I know I am not supposed to feel like I am in the dark. I wanted to demand who she'd sent all personal information to. But, instead, I tried another pursuit, yet again. I asked her if there was anything cheaper. I couldn't understand why if I got approved for a $1000- car I couldn't get approved for a $7-8k car. She told me the bank would have other stipulations. But.. she couldn't tell me the name of the bank?! I sat there for a moment in silence. She then told me "Here take the keys & go take another look at the car." I was appalled. She was not in any way shape or form concerned with my needs. She wasn't trying to hear me. She wanted me to have what she wanted me to have. But, I humored her. I took the keys, went outside & went to go look, knowing all the while I was going to leave. There were just too many red flags. I wanted that car. I could afford that car once they got the terms configured. BUT, the saleswoman was snarky, unhelpful, and her tactics would have probably worked, if I was an idiot. It was simply on principle alone that I walked back in there, handed her the keys, grabbed my cup of water & said, "I won't be getting this car Bernadette." "You're NOT?!!?!" was her reply. I said, "No I am not." And, walked out the door. Terrible customer service experience. Her evasiveness made me not want to give ANY Covert dealer my hard earned money. Read more