Locally owned and operated – We’re All About Austin! Come visit Austin Subaru, where we are known for our community involvement and outstanding customer satisfaction.

• Proud partner of Austin Pets Alive! helping to keep Austin a no-kill city

• Market-based pricing – Simple, straight-forward, and honest.

However, we consider ourselves more than just a dealership. For motorists in Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and San Marcos, we are a part of the community as well. Visit us online or on social media to see all of our community outreach!

We hope you’ll consider Austin Subaru for your next car. With a long history of serving Austin drivers, our goal is to meet all of your needs while showing you the value of working with a true local dealership. Find the car buying experience you deserve at Austin Subaru.