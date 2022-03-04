Customer Reviews of Austin Subaru
Sales rating
by 04/03/2022on
Misty did everything to make the buying experience as easy as possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Usual great service experience!
by 04/22/2022on
Top notch dealership, service, workmanship, and people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/20/2022on
Wonderful service as always
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car maintenance
by 04/14/2022on
The overall process was handled smoothly and efficiently. The work was done well and quickly. I was provided transportation upon request and it was handled well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 yr maintenance
by 04/07/2022on
Express check took care of my car in 1 hr. Im very please with this service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Committed to Customer Service
by 04/04/2022on
Austin Subaru's service department is one of the best I have visited for auto maintenance or repairs. This time my car needed some major work. My service advisor Christian worked with me to schedule the service repairs at a convenient time for me and provided a loaner vehicle so that I could have transportation during the two-week work period. My car was ready on time, and the cost was less than previously estimated. Christian is a great service advisor and a wonderful person. He is courteous, friendly, and knowledgeable. Christian lets you know what the car troubles are. He lets you know what it will take to fix the issues and offers you choices for how to proceed. My experience at Austin Subaru is always positive, and I recommend this place for Subaru auto service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service all round , great dealership
by 04/01/2022on
I found the folks at Austin Subaru to be extremely helpful ,knowledgeable , friendly and they went above and beyond to help us out as this was our first time as Subaru users in Austin ..would definitely recommend them to anyone !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rodent nest chewed through my wiring harness
by 03/24/2022on
Service team squeezed me in immediately due to the red airbag warning light and quickly determined that a rodent had nested in my engine compartment! They handled the claim with my car insurance company and took care of the repair while providing me with a loaner on zero notice due to the extended nature of the repair. Great service and commitment to customer satisfaction!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance
by 03/15/2022on
Jack was very professional and explained the process throughly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience Ever
by 02/02/2022on
Steve took such good care of me, we preordered and he always sent updates and stayed in touch while we waited. He was so helpful with my trade in situation and is just a fun caring guy all around. Plus my car is amazing. Great service from JT in finance and the Head of Sales. I would send my whole family to Steve Carter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Above and Beyond
by 02/02/2022on
Asked to leave my elderly parents' Subaru for a month after service, so I could pick it up on my next visit to them -- flying into Austin and driving to see parents in assisted living in Fredericksburg. No problem! Service manager Joseph has stayed in touch and promised to check on car and start it up until I return. That's service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Service
by 01/14/2022on
From arrival to departure, all aspects of the service for repair of a punctured tire were completely professional. Couldn't be more pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
30,000 mile service
by 01/13/2022on
Service and recall repair was completed quicker than I expected. Car was clean with no greasy fingerprints on hood, doors or windows!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Job
by 12/27/2021on
Covered almost everything that needed to be done. Sadly, Subaru does not include map updates in its service, although some makes (e.g., Toyota) do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Subaru Outback purchase
by 12/27/2021on
Mark was super!
Great
by 12/24/2021on
Great experience getting a problem fixed with my Outback.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great as always
by 12/20/2021on
Great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 12/18/2021on
Took my car in for 6,000 mile service. My service advisor was very informative and kept me advised on the status of my vehicle. The technicians were not able to update my software, but I will plan more time for that next time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outback 12000 Mile Service Review
by 12/10/2021on
Austin Subaru did an outstanding job completing my Outback's 12000 mile service in less time than promised. The whole experience was professional and pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deion Williams was the BEST!!!!
by 11/19/2021on
My service advisor, Deion, was absolutely amazing. My plans changed on me twice, and he was so helpful in getting me taken care of. I came in for a recall and just happened to need my oil changed too and he took care of it for me! I came back to a perfectly running car to drive on a trip to Dallas this weekend. Thank you so so much again Deion. You went above and beyond!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great, efficient, on time and friendly
by 10/29/2021on
All good. As good an experience as you can have at a dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
