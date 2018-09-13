5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Was searching for weeks to find the right car, right price, and right options; and they had the almost perfect one. Obviously was a rental, but looking at all the other cars in the similar age, mileage, and most importantly price, they were all rental cars. Looked and test drove several at dealerships, but they just looked like rental cars - scratches, very worn leather seats for a 1 year old car, some even had missing letters (e.g., the Limited decal on the back was missing an I - "L MITED"). Found the same car here, looked, smelled and drove like new - plus it was $4K lower than at the dealerships for similar prior-rental cars. The team was great to work with, very responsive, held my car while I drove several hours to get there, proactively informed me the windshield had a spreading chip and replaced it for free, washed and detailed car, plus gave a full tank of gas! Shaina and Jimmy were great and a true asset to the company. Read more