Enterprise Car Sales Austin

4210 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78745
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Austin

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Ford Expedition - Purchase

by Houston on 09/13/2018

Was searching for weeks to find the right car, right price, and right options; and they had the almost perfect one. Obviously was a rental, but looking at all the other cars in the similar age, mileage, and most importantly price, they were all rental cars. Looked and test drove several at dealerships, but they just looked like rental cars - scratches, very worn leather seats for a 1 year old car, some even had missing letters (e.g., the Limited decal on the back was missing an I - "L MITED"). Found the same car here, looked, smelled and drove like new - plus it was $4K lower than at the dealerships for similar prior-rental cars. The team was great to work with, very responsive, held my car while I drove several hours to get there, proactively informed me the windshield had a spreading chip and replaced it for free, washed and detailed car, plus gave a full tank of gas! Shaina and Jimmy were great and a true asset to the company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smoothest car purchase ever

by SandePR on 04/11/2018

With the help of Jamie and salesperson, Jimmy, I bought a Toyota Sienna van. It’s wondeful! They held my hand through the process being available by text or phone whenever I had a question. No haggling!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enterprise sales

by msl1tx2 on 08/18/2017

I purchased a car for my granddaughter at enterprise, David Salazar was my salesman at Austin, TX. I had professional service throughout the whole process. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent!

by Lisamac96 on 12/22/2016

Hillary and Jimmy in Austin went above and beyond and actually stayed late and helped coordinate getting my car to me since I lived out of town. I was so impressed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Smithla on 12/07/2015

Hilary was awesome and did everything she could to get me into a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
