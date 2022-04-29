5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It was a Very friendly and smooth process. Coming into a car dealership can be a little difficult because of the stigma that can be attached of eeking as if there trying to get over or not being as fourth coming as you would like but all that went out the window when a spoke with Naomi and sat in her office. I know what I wanted but she assured me that we would find it and when it was presented that it was al another location she even went above and beyond the call to get it for me. Then even after it was purchased I drove off a few days later I emailed her a concern I had and beside taken the time to email be back and call me. She assured me that I could come see her and we will get it solved. When I came up there she was already prepared to help and then got her manager to further assure me that he is involved and even if this becomes a issue later on he would take on the responsibility of helping me. To top it off they still called me again to make sure there weren’t any other questions or concerns that I had and let me know that if there was they be more than happy to help. There’s a saying where in sales the greatest complement given is a referral and I have already referred family and friend to Naomi at enterprise. Read more