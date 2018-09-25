Mixed Review
by 09/25/2018on
Mixed results. I bought two vehicles A RAM 1500 and a CHRYSLER 300C a week apart. The RAM has been wonderful. Have called multiple times on the Chrysler only to be told I'll check with my manager and call back. To me they just want a sell the vehicles and then good bye so long. Enterprise gave a dodge FAB instead of a Chrysler therefore the FAB doesn't do what the correct FAB does. remote start. , start the vehicle with FAB in pocket. but the wrong FAB has to be held on the start button. There has also been an on going electrical issue that the repair shop can not locate. Once again not our problem. If you want a vehicle without customer service after the sale this is your place other wise stay clear because if by chance you get a bad car your stuck like me. .
Buying a Car
by 07/06/2018on
It was a Very friendly and smooth process. Coming into a car dealership can be a little difficult because of the stigma that can be attached of eeking as if there trying to get over or not being as fourth coming as you would like but all that went out the window when a spoke with Naomi and sat in her office. I know what I wanted but she assured me that we would find it and when it was presented that it was al another location she even went above and beyond the call to get it for me. Then even after it was purchased I drove off a few days later I emailed her a concern I had and beside taken the time to email be back and call me. She assured me that I could come see her and we will get it solved. When I came up there she was already prepared to help and then got her manager to further assure me that he is involved and even if this becomes a issue later on he would take on the responsibility of helping me. To top it off they still called me again to make sure there weren’t any other questions or concerns that I had and let me know that if there was they be more than happy to help. There’s a saying where in sales the greatest complement given is a referral and I have already referred family and friend to Naomi at enterprise.
2017 Maxima
by 05/24/2018on
I bought a 2017 Nissan Maxima. I have always been hesitant about buying from a rental car company because its not your typical place to buy a vehicle. The experience was good. It was easier than a Car Dealership and I was only there for 2 hours total from start to finish.
great buying experience!!!
by 05/24/2018on
Did an online search for car choices interested in, went to dealership checked out the cars , test drove the ones interested in. We made our decision, purchased the car and was driving it home in under two hours. This was the best car buying experience ever! No pressure, no run around, just good service and fair priced autos.
My Experience
by 05/06/2018on
The staff was great from the initial visit, drive,sale and the picture of me with the big red bow on top of the car I just purchased.
Best car buying experience
by 10/03/2017on
This was by far the best car buying experience. Staff is professional and helpful. Car is in great condition and a fair price. The car buying experience was transparent and pleasant. Highly recommend!
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 09/16/2017on
I just purchased a used car from Enterprise Car Sales. I was able to find exactly what I wanted, a 2017 Chevy Equinox, in the color I wanted with low mileage. Dee, the salesperson, was awesome to work with and Ursula made the financing easy as well.
Great spot to buy!
by 09/08/2017on
I am not the easiest customer. I know this...i ask silly questions, i make silly comments. I also do not enjoy car dealerships. Just do not care for them in general. So, as a result, i do not go to them. I rent the cars that i want to look at, drive them for a few days...make my decision. I feel that this is my due diligence. I then get online and try to make a deal. This isnt as easy as one would think normally. But these guys went above and beyond to earn my business. They did ALL of the legwork, making sure that my buying experience was a good one. AND...not once did i walk into the dealership. They came to me. Not saying they will do this for everyone, but they did it for me, and earned my business for years to come. I would recommend these guys to anyone and everyone.
Great Experience with Elton at Enterprise in Arlington
by 08/23/2017on
We recently purchased a used 2015 Nissan Rogue from Elton in Arlington. Elton was great to deal with, and we had a very enjoyable experience without any hassle! We will be back.
Excellent Customer Service
by 07/14/2015on
5☆ Service, love my car and will recommend Enterprise Car Sales to all my friends and family!
Most seamless buying experience ever!
by 06/13/2015on
I had had an accident with my vehicle, and it was a total loss. Insurance arranged a loaner from Enterprise, and one of the local site managers recommended buying a car from Enterprise Car Sales. Made an appointment with Account exec Willy Toledo. Willy was very personable and asked all the right questions, ascertaining exactly what I needed in a great used vehicle. Asst. Sales Manager George Ayala handled the financing end of the deal with speed, accuracy, and a great manner; putting me at ease with no stress or worries about the financial side. He worked up a very good deal, even saving me a bit of money in the end. The whole process, including test drive, took less than 2 hours! I was able to leave my Enterprise rental with them and drive home in a great car. I noticed a 30 per cent increase in my mpg rate, so the financing was offset even more with a monthly saving in gas! Overall, the easiest, fastest, most pleasant car buying experience in 30 years of driving.
