Two Rivers Ford

76 Belinda Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Two Rivers Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(22)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F150

by William on 12/06/2021

Very fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They were very helpful!

by Ur Boy Josh on 12/07/2018

I sat down with Dan Degrosso and he helped me find a vehicle that fit price range, and did whatever he could to get me the best deal possible on my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Explorer

by Jhuttm9 on 11/30/2016

This has been the best auto buying experience I have ever had. Abe is an awesome salesman and he never attempted to pressure me or my wife into anything we didn't want.. A great dealership with outstanding salespeople I will continue to bring my business to two rivers Ford for many years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Transmission repairs 2012 Ford Fiesta

by wmsbult on 10/29/2016

Took my car to a couple local Ford Dealers, however Two Rivers resolved my issues, provided professional service and then highest level of customer service. If I would do anything over, would have visited Two Rivers first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

SFC (Retired) Foster E. Montgomery, U.S. Army/AGR

by monty4golf on 10/19/2016

My experience with Two Rivers Ford Quick Lane is always positive. The representatives/associates are always cordial and the mechanics go out of their way to ensure that they do not track oil/grease into your car. The reports are always thorough and upfront. They go out of their way to make sure that their service is excellent. I have been a patron of Ford Quick Lane for over 10 years and will not go to any other dealer for service. I travel 43 miles from Clarksville, TN to Nashville, TN for care of my vehicle. There is a Ford Quick Lane about 10 miles from my home, but my trust and patronage lies in the Ford Quick Lane in Nashville.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied Customer

by randy6762 on 10/01/2016

A little bit of a long wait for just getting oil change maintenance but not too bad. We always have good service at Two Rivers Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

courteous, high quality service, as always

by cdavidv8 on 07/13/2016

bought my 2008 f150 new at two rivers ford, and although sales dept has moved down the road, i continue to use two rivers quick lane. they have always been a great place for service and i trust them to service my vehicle correctly and in a timely manner. nice people,too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

would go again to buy a car

by bldinaso on 10/15/2015

I had a wonderful experience. Salesman worked around my schedule and addressed my concerns properly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Repeated delight!

by StuartMiller on 10/05/2015

Purchased 2015 F-150 for me and 2016 Escape for my wife. We are repeat customers of Two Rivers and have never been disappointed and often delighted by the service we have received here. Most definitely a true family experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

preventive maintenance

by barbsays on 10/04/2015

Always met w/pleasant greeting and expedited service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Clean facility

by jaybee15169 on 10/02/2015

I like to take my vehicle to the dealer because they know my brand better than those drive thru places. I have had some bad experiences at them before.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service, very quick, nice waiting room and wifi

by adtrt5714 on 09/26/2015

It was my first 7500 mile service on my Ford F150. It took only 20 minutes!! Check-in was quick, I did some work in the waiting room given the great wifi network connection, and couldn't believe it when they called my name and said that my service was done. Great experience! Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

105K Escape Service

by Jetlite2 on 09/16/2015

The sales staff and service staff are always very friendly. It is always a pleasure to come to the dealership to have my SUV serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

I bought my new car all by myself! 2016 Ford Fusion

by MWCarpenter on 09/16/2015

I purchased a 2016 Fusion.... I was actually a little scared because I was car shopping alone, again. The first time I did this it was a 100% disaster while my husband was in Iraq and because of that I had a lot of anxiety about going into the dealership so I decided to go in without any expectation. I was helped almost immediately and on one of the busiest car buying days of the year. I was able to look at different options, both used and new cars before deciding on a new car. I did not feel a pressure to buy and did not feel like I was being upsold. After a small problem with transferring my car tags/plates the staff (Melanie) called the county clerks office to help get an understanding of my military car tags and later the very same day my salesman came over and actually put my car tags ony car! Although aprehensive, Two Rivers Ford made my car buying experience a success! I am enjoying my new car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by gary1013 on 09/10/2015

Our service was performed correctly and in a timely manner. The members of the service department were very courteous and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly service.

by tankunruh on 09/10/2015

Timely service with a positive attitude from all parties.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by carriemaried on 09/08/2015

Tom Phillips at Two Rivers was very helpful when I was ready to purchase a new car. I never felt pressured and he was able to get me the deal I was looking for. I love my new Ford Fusion and will definitely recommend to Two Rivers Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional and quality service

by Fordman5289 on 08/28/2015

When I walked up to the service desk the service manager asked me for my last name. After I gave it to him he said my first name without looking at his computer. Although I am a returning customer it had been 3 to 4 months since I last had my truck serviced therefore I was impressed that he remembered The service was done in a timely manner and I will be returning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very accommodating, no pressure :)

by gibby1117 on 08/24/2015

Abe changed what I thought car buying had to be. Only pleasant surprises across the entire experience. I was nervous about this whole experience - it being my first time buying a car. I never felt like anybody was simply out for my money, and Abe was very personable. He and the rest of his team did an amazing job of making sure that the whole process from start to finish was stress-free, and he worked intently with me to make sure we could arrive at a deal that worked well for me. It took more time for the car to get filled up, cleaned, and ready for me to drive off, than it took us to talk numbers and sign the deal. Very pleased! I've been stressing and dreading the day I had to replace my venerable 2001 Focus that had over 210k miles on it, but Abe and the team at Two Rivers Ford made this deal today so smooth that I was able to sit back and enjoy the excitement of getting a new car, and with such a great deal that won't cause me any stress. Thanks so much!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by Mustang2324 on 08/20/2015

2007 Ford Explorer. Excellent service in solving a problem regarding a low voltage problem that affected my battery, tire sensor, and air bag warning lights.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast, accurate service

by TSprint1 on 08/19/2015

Service on our F350 was fast and accurate. Facility was neat and clean. Excellent waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
