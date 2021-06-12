5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Abe changed what I thought car buying had to be. Only pleasant surprises across the entire experience. I was nervous about this whole experience - it being my first time buying a car. I never felt like anybody was simply out for my money, and Abe was very personable. He and the rest of his team did an amazing job of making sure that the whole process from start to finish was stress-free, and he worked intently with me to make sure we could arrive at a deal that worked well for me. It took more time for the car to get filled up, cleaned, and ready for me to drive off, than it took us to talk numbers and sign the deal. Very pleased! I've been stressing and dreading the day I had to replace my venerable 2001 Focus that had over 210k miles on it, but Abe and the team at Two Rivers Ford made this deal today so smooth that I was able to sit back and enjoy the excitement of getting a new car, and with such a great deal that won't cause me any stress. Thanks so much!!! Read more