Jim Keras Chevrolet Memphis
Customer Reviews of Jim Keras Chevrolet Memphis
Excellent Service
by 05/11/2022on
Excellent customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Dept
by 12/04/2018on
Great Family business!!! all the staff in service ROCKS!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Anthony's Rating
by 12/02/2018on
The service staff was outstanding. They went out of their way to assist me with my vehicle. I did not have an appointment and they welcomed me in with a very short wait. Thanks so much Jim Keras Chevy Service Department. Thanks so much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service, friendly people
by 07/04/2016on
Mr. Randy Cox was very informative and He walked me through everything that was on the truck and he help me set my onstar. Earnest Howard, was off work but came in to help me with my purchase. They both treated me like family. I am a very satisfied customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible service
by 07/02/2016on
A service was performed that I did not ask for or agree to.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
awesome service
by 06/24/2016on
Maintenance check Rotate tires, if recommended for the vehicle, and perform Required Services. Check engine oil level and oil life percentage. Change engine oil and filter,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Great Services"
by 06/23/2016on
I had a great experience on my visit for an oil changed. I will return. Be Blessed to be a Blessing!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Multi-PointVehcle Inspection
by 05/22/2016on
During the service process, they let me know that the Engine Air Filter needed changing, I agreed and the job was completed.. I had a good visit, everything was timely. I am completely satisfied with Jim Keras Service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a SUV.
by 05/10/2016on
I loved the whole car experience with Matt McKean! He was very professional in handling my concerns and needs in reference to purchasing an SUV. I have bought all my cars from Jim Keras and I am always pleased with the excellent care they give to me!
Great team. Great deals.
by 04/29/2016on
We have always been treated like royalty. Everyone is very knowledgeable and eager to make your experience the best it can possibly be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer sale skills!
by 04/29/2016on
I had a great experience buying my 2015 Chevy Impala at Jim Keras Chevrolet! Very friendly environment. The sales team were very professionally, down to earth, and friendly. They listen to what I wanted and worked hard in making it happen. It was one of the best experiences I've had in buying a car. Everyone work together and with me to get me exactly what I wanted! I even got a great interest rate with no money down. Now that's awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
kind and concerned folks
by 04/13/2016on
They have my business for life,so as of this day forward anyone i know thats looking for a vehicle will be brought to Jim Keras
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services
by 04/12/2016on
Mr. Tim is a great service provider he makes sure that I am well taken care of. So many friendly faces and beautiful spirit's. They are very knowledgeable about the service being provided. I never not once had a problem with this company. ????????????
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Services
by 04/09/2016on
They took my car and the staff was very polite. They didn't take long at all to service my car. Thanks Jim Keras!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 04/01/2016on
The service was excellent. Done in a timely matter. Staff was very friendly from the service writer to the cashier. Good job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, friendly staff
by 03/19/2016on
I purchased my car from Jim Keras Chevrolet back in December and I've had nothing but a great experience with them Everyone is friendly, helpful and service department was quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Internet Sales Team
by 02/19/2016on
1st time buying a car on my own with out a co-signer so I was nervous. But the team made me feel secure enough to know I was making the right choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales staff goes the extra mile.
by 02/18/2016on
I was impressed with the entire sales staff at Jim Kerras Chevrolet. Every single person I dealt with went the extra mile. Jonathan Cano, Trey Gray, and Matt McKean were all outstanding. They found me the exact vehicle I was looking for, and when it arrived with a front bumper license plate (the installation of which had marred the front bumper of my Traverse), they offered to swap the bumper for me at no charge. Seriously outstanding service. I will be back, and I'll happily send my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
love my diesel Chevrolet Cruze
by 02/09/2016on
very profession staff and a clean waiting area. Service adviser covered all areas of service. Very friendly dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/14/2015on
I had a wonderful experience with Jim Kerala. I felt comfortable not rushed. They worked with what I had. Thanks to Randy I was able to leave the lot with a 2015 Chevy Sonic. However, I was in an accident four days later. I called them and they are assisting me to the best of there ability to get me together. Thanks Jim Keras and Randy and Trey!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes