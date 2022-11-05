5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a great experience buying my 2015 Chevy Impala at Jim Keras Chevrolet! Very friendly environment. The sales team were very professionally, down to earth, and friendly. They listen to what I wanted and worked hard in making it happen. It was one of the best experiences I've had in buying a car. Everyone work together and with me to get me exactly what I wanted! I even got a great interest rate with no money down. Now that's awesome! Read more