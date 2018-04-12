Jim Keras Chevrolet Memphis

2000 Covington Pike, Memphis, TN 38128
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jim Keras Chevrolet Memphis

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
service Rating

Service Dept

by Diesel Dog on 12/04/2018

Great Family business!!! all the staff in service ROCKS!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
service Rating

Anthony's Rating

by A.White on 12/02/2018

The service staff was outstanding. They went out of their way to assist me with my vehicle. I did not have an appointment and they welcomed me in with a very short wait. Thanks so much Jim Keras Chevy Service Department. Thanks so much

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome service, friendly people

by levorida on 07/04/2016

Mr. Randy Cox was very informative and He walked me through everything that was on the truck and he help me set my onstar. Earnest Howard, was off work but came in to help me with my purchase. They both treated me like family. I am a very satisfied customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Terrible service

by queen333 on 07/02/2016

A service was performed that I did not ask for or agree to.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

awesome service

by tapioca6937 on 06/24/2016

Maintenance check Rotate tires, if recommended for the vehicle, and perform Required Services. Check engine oil level and oil life percentage. Change engine oil and filter,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

"Great Services"

by Winkey3 on 06/23/2016

I had a great experience on my visit for an oil changed. I will return. Be Blessed to be a Blessing!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Multi-PointVehcle Inspection

by Memphis98 on 05/22/2016

During the service process, they let me know that the Engine Air Filter needed changing, I agreed and the job was completed.. I had a good visit, everything was timely. I am completely satisfied with Jim Keras Service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buying a SUV.

by doctor25 on 05/10/2016

I loved the whole car experience with Matt McKean! He was very professional in handling my concerns and needs in reference to purchasing an SUV. I have bought all my cars from Jim Keras and I am always pleased with the excellent care they give to me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great team. Great deals.

by Sapphire90 on 04/29/2016

We have always been treated like royalty. Everyone is very knowledgeable and eager to make your experience the best it can possibly be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer sale skills!

by 1Dowell on 04/29/2016

I had a great experience buying my 2015 Chevy Impala at Jim Keras Chevrolet! Very friendly environment. The sales team were very professionally, down to earth, and friendly. They listen to what I wanted and worked hard in making it happen. It was one of the best experiences I've had in buying a car. Everyone work together and with me to get me exactly what I wanted! I even got a great interest rate with no money down. Now that's awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

kind and concerned folks

by dmoney1472 on 04/13/2016

They have my business for life,so as of this day forward anyone i know thats looking for a vehicle will be brought to Jim Keras

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great services

by Reneestyles on 04/12/2016

Mr. Tim is a great service provider he makes sure that I am well taken care of. So many friendly faces and beautiful spirit's. They are very knowledgeable about the service being provided. I never not once had a problem with this company. ????????????

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Services

by Areal45 on 04/09/2016

They took my car and the staff was very polite. They didn't take long at all to service my car. Thanks Jim Keras!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Papawmemphis on 04/01/2016

The service was excellent. Done in a timely matter. Staff was very friendly from the service writer to the cashier. Good job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service, friendly staff

by KieshaT on 03/19/2016

I purchased my car from Jim Keras Chevrolet back in December and I've had nothing but a great experience with them Everyone is friendly, helpful and service department was quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Internet Sales Team

by Tapioca6937 on 02/19/2016

1st time buying a car on my own with out a co-signer so I was nervous. But the team made me feel secure enough to know I was making the right choice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales staff goes the extra mile.

by kebinbarre on 02/18/2016

I was impressed with the entire sales staff at Jim Kerras Chevrolet. Every single person I dealt with went the extra mile. Jonathan Cano, Trey Gray, and Matt McKean were all outstanding. They found me the exact vehicle I was looking for, and when it arrived with a front bumper license plate (the installation of which had marred the front bumper of my Traverse), they offered to swap the bumper for me at no charge. Seriously outstanding service. I will be back, and I'll happily send my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

love my diesel Chevrolet Cruze

by Rlingle on 02/09/2016

very profession staff and a clean waiting area. Service adviser covered all areas of service. Very friendly dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Elesha on 02/14/2015

I had a wonderful experience with Jim Kerala. I felt comfortable not rushed. They worked with what I had. Thanks to Randy I was able to leave the lot with a 2015 Chevy Sonic. However, I was in an accident four days later. I called them and they are assisting me to the best of there ability to get me together. Thanks Jim Keras and Randy and Trey!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
