The service staff was outstanding. They went out of their way to assist me with my vehicle. I did not have an appointment and they welcomed me in with a very short wait. Thanks so much Jim Keras Chevy Service Department. Thanks so much
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Mr. Randy Cox was very informative and He walked me through everything that was on the truck and he help me set my onstar. Earnest Howard, was off work but came in to help me with my purchase. They both treated me like family. I am a very satisfied customer.
During the service process, they let me know that the Engine Air
Filter needed changing, I agreed and the job was completed.. I had a good visit, everything was timely. I am completely satisfied with Jim Keras Service department.
I loved the whole car experience with Matt McKean! He was very professional in handling my concerns and needs in reference to purchasing an SUV. I have bought all my cars from Jim Keras and I am always pleased with the excellent care they give to me!
I had a great experience buying my 2015 Chevy Impala at Jim Keras Chevrolet! Very friendly environment. The sales team were very professionally, down to earth, and friendly. They listen to what I wanted and worked hard in making it happen. It was one of the best experiences I've had in buying a car. Everyone work together and with me to get me exactly what I wanted! I even got a great interest rate with no money down. Now that's awesome!
Mr. Tim is a great service provider he makes sure that I am well taken care of. So many friendly faces and beautiful spirit's. They are very knowledgeable about the service being provided. I never not once had a problem with this company. ????????????
I was impressed with the entire sales staff at Jim Kerras Chevrolet. Every single person I dealt with went the extra mile. Jonathan Cano, Trey Gray, and Matt McKean were all outstanding. They found me the exact vehicle I was looking for, and when it arrived with a front bumper license plate (the installation of which had marred the front bumper of my Traverse), they offered to swap the bumper for me at no charge. Seriously outstanding service. I will be back, and I'll happily send my friends.
I had a wonderful experience with Jim Kerala. I felt comfortable not rushed. They worked with what I had. Thanks to Randy I was able to leave the lot with a 2015 Chevy Sonic. However, I was in an accident four days later. I called them and they are assisting me to the best of there ability to get me together. Thanks Jim Keras and Randy and Trey!