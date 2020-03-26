1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On 2/28 I went to Enterprise Covington Pike Memphis and Nikkous Crump was my salesperson I decided to go to enterprise cause I wanted a good up to date car and that would have been my 1st real care buying experience I already had a 2008 Malibu that I was still paying note on I thought it was ok I just wanted a newer model car ..2019 Kia Optima caught our attention (kids and I) test drove car ran credit didn’t look so good so I got my father to co sign upon long wait nikkos came from back he said ,”When I sit in this chair I have good news .. which was I got approved for Kia with my father being the co signer with plus my $2000 down so my father had to come to sign paper and complete verification my kids was more excited then I was my father called insurance provider he added me on his insurance at usaa I was at office from around 3:30 pm and left after closing hour nikkos gave Rashied Rayford my money order to complete process I asked nikkos when was carnote due he said someone will be contacting me in about 2 weeks they will give me all that info nikkos followed me to gas station to fill my new car up he also tells to email him something with my address on it like a utility bill I emailed my utility bill and w-2 form next day I was so confident and happy with the car purchase it really didn’t cross my mind to review paper in packet nikkos had given me 3/10 Rashied text me and given me number to bank and my reference number to verify I’m ME I did that fine 3/12 Rashied texted me to give him a call AGAIN saying I need to come to office to get paper from bank it required my father and I signature ok got that done and emailed to Rashied it was paper saying he (my father)the co-signer basically if I don’t pay he has to pay .Next day rashied calls again saying the bank looking at my account and it’s looking like we have 3 cars out my father’s car,Malibu and Kia my plan was to keep Malibu just in case and still pay notes pass car down to my kid’s me being new to car dealerships I guess that was something you couldn’t do but I was in love with Kia I got Malibu towed to car dealership I got it from and also got voluntary repo papers emailed paper to Rashied on3/17 Rashied calls me to come to office to fill out more papers at this moment I’m frustrated cause this was a every other day thing I let him know I was tired of getting called every other day to complete paper work I arrive at enterprise later that day for Rashied to tell me that banks won’t fund car unless the Malibu is showing on my credit I other words they lied nikkos for telling me I got approved and rashied for not keeping it honest on why I had to come to office and not to mention he said they had to take car back until it shows on my credit at this moment I’m boiling it’s bad business on top of that now I have zero transportation now plus I have to go home to my children with no car rashied offered rental on enterprises expense cause he knew they messed up he said upon that I had to get my money back And gave me this long story on how it’s the bank not him but nikkos told me I got approved they let me leave with car and took my $2000 money order . I asked him when will I get my money back he says it will be overnighted I asked him could I pick it up from office cause I’m in process of moving that was fine with him this happened on a Tuesday picked up rental car Wednesday at brooks st location called him Friday inquiring about my money the he said was going to be overnighted no answer or reply Saturday I text no answer call main number for rashied nikkos answers so I ask for rashied nikkos said rashied was off till that following Monday so I asked nikkos about my money order and to see did rashied extend rental nikkos said he was going to find ourt and have him call me I called enterprise back from another telephone number rashied answers the phone once again those 2 again still no money order rashied said that (she )left it out for mail carrier to get and they didn’t pick up which sounded untrue I told him his communication skilks are not good in this matter I let him know I wasn’t pleased at all and I felt like they were lying about certain things dealing with the Kia he told me to give him call back Monday I told him they inconvenienced my and my children with their lies he said is not him its bank which at this point I’m so sick of lies and beating around the bush all he could say Its not him it’s the the bank and that he feels bad also that’s why he gave me rental car Monday came no answer at all I noticed when I called the enterprise number it connected me directly to rashied voice mail on his cell phone but when I call from another number it just rang all the way thru and once again he answered still no money order he asked me did I have a address I can have it mailed to he remembered me saying I’m in process Of moving I gave him my mother’s address he said ok give it a day or 2 now it’s Tuesday 3/24 still no money order I texted him and emailed him before I emailed him I decided to look thru papers in package cause at that moment dealing with the run around I felt I needed to consult in a lawyer as I look thru papers in packet they look unprofessional as if the papers were copied papers are lined uneven, a lot of blank spaces not filled in , words were double spaced I also came across a paper folded very well in between the packet titled CONDITIONAL DELIVERY AGREEMENT .. copied very bad letters missing and at the bottom where it says print name nikkos or rashied type me and my fathers name but once again they spelled my fathers name wrong as well as on other papers we didn’t sign under the title of conditional delivery agreement it’s stated this transaction is not final .. wow.. enterprise.. why would I pay 2000 down transaction not final and who would my father add me on his insurance if not final when nikkos told me I was approved he shook me and my fathers hand and all since day one they have did nothing but lied and betrayed a costumer who’s only heard good about enterprise car sales who only wanted a nice car for me and my family this is fraud I also reached out to rashied about this in email all he could say was he’s sorry and that my refund was in process I’m tired of lies and roller coaster rides with this issue so is this how enterprise treats a new costumer I’m a single mom Of 4 with no transportation not even my money order I feel like I was taken advantage of and mistreated all because I feel they were being greedy and heartless trying to get a sale after I read Rashied’s reply from my email I called him no answer went to voice mail called from neighbors phone he answered No one from corporate has contacted me yet Read more