If there was a 0 rating I would have selected that. I have tried to give them every opportunity to respond, therefor I am sending my BUYER BEWARE! We have had an ongoing transmission problem with our 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck has been towed there 3 times and worked on 8 times for the SAME issue. They repaired the transmission under warranty. By repair, I mean they put a band-aid on the issue forcing us to return for more repairs. They do not stand behind their work and the common answer is: hmmm, we don't see anything wrong. We took videos or the problems and gave them every opportunity to fix the transmission properly. They are now trying to charge us $4,000 for a new transmission after all the times they tried to "fix" it. I called GM corporate for assistance. Corporate was nice enough to offer us $1,000 off the price of the new transmission. GM suggested I speak with the dealership and see if they would stand behind their work. I spoke to their Customer Satisfaction Representative. What a joke. He was condescending, rude, arrogant, and very short with me. Until I suggested that we had also considered purchasing a brand new truck. All the sudden he went into sales mode and was nice as could be. Figures right?! I was quick to tell him that based on the way he had treated that Wilson County Chevrolet would NOT be earning my business. One of the partners/owners (I believe) Mitchel Bone has responded to many of the negative reviews. I emailed as a last resort hoping since he had a vested interest he may be inclined to help me. He did respond promptly to my email. Someone was supposed to contact me that day. Another FAIL. If you must do business with these folks, do so expecting a [non-permissibe content removed] repair to your vehicle. They want your money and could give a crap about you or your satisfaction. NOT RECOMMENDED at all!! Please share your negative experiences so your friends and family DO NOT BUY from Wilson County Chevrolet. Thank you. Wilson County Chevrolet shame on you. UPDATE After the above review on Yelp, I received a follow up call from Mitchel Bone, General Manager and of the Bone family. The dealership will NOT help us resolve the issue with our transmission until I remove this review. This is an act of coercion. Once again proving they DO NOT care about YOU the customer. They care about reviews and taking your money. Wilson County Chevrolet says they care about customer satisfaction. It appears they care about what I SAY about customer satisfaction. Mr. Bone, please contact me [contact information removed]to find a resolution to our continued transmission issue. I would love to think that this can be resolved. I WILL continue to update this review, hopefully with a positive resolution proving that Wilson County Chevrolet does the right thing and does want to make it right. As of now they MIGHT do something IF I don't tell my story. If anyone would like to know more about my experience, please contact me. I have detailed records regarding the work performed on my vehicle and the conversations I have had with GM, Wilson County Chevrolet and Mr. Bone.