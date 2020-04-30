Very pleased
by 04/30/2020on
I worked with Matt Hefflin and he handled my request quickly and efficiently. I had the locking storage accessory installed under my back seat. The work was done while I waited and I'm happy with the results!
Awesome
by 12/27/2019on
Everyone at Wilson County Motors is awesome! It was not only the best experience I have had at a dealership but also the best experience I have had at any business.
inexcusable experience
by 08/29/2018on
I have had an absolutely inexcusable experience at this dealership. Avoid this place at all costs. I scheduled an appointment online on Sunday, August 5 for the following Saturday, August 11. I noted that the appointment was to update the infotainment system and also check for updates to the TCM/ECM. I drove to my appointment and was told it would only take a couple hours, but the technician that is able to perform these updates is only available during the weekdays. It would have been nice to know this during the week so I didn't waste a Saturday morning, but it happens. Anyways, I work during all service hours so we determined I would need a loaner vehicle for a day. The man helping told me he would call me Monday, August 13 to set up an appointment. I did not receive a call from them on Monday so I called them. I was told I would receive a call later in the week. Later in the week I still hadn't received a call so I call yet again and was told that they would call me the following Monday, August 20th. They did call me on August 20th and told me the closest appointment was Tuesday, August 28. I went to the appointment only to be told that they could not give me a loaner car (for one day) because I was 23. I bought a $30k truck, but could not be given a loaner car for a day. I had previously bought a new Mazda and was granted a loaner car for 5 days while a recall was being performed. I have also been given loaner cars from enterprise while my car was getting repaired after being rear-ended. This dealership has wasted a month of my time over an upgrade that should take 2 hours. Avoid this place like the plague.
This Company DOES NOT care about YOU!
by 08/02/2017on
If there was a 0 rating I would have selected that. I have tried to give them every opportunity to respond, therefor I am sending my BUYER BEWARE! We have had an ongoing transmission problem with our 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck has been towed there 3 times and worked on 8 times for the SAME issue. They repaired the transmission under warranty. By repair, I mean they put a band-aid on the issue forcing us to return for more repairs. They do not stand behind their work and the common answer is: hmmm, we don't see anything wrong. We took videos or the problems and gave them every opportunity to fix the transmission properly. They are now trying to charge us $4,000 for a new transmission after all the times they tried to "fix" it. I called GM corporate for assistance. Corporate was nice enough to offer us $1,000 off the price of the new transmission. GM suggested I speak with the dealership and see if they would stand behind their work. I spoke to their Customer Satisfaction Representative. What a joke. He was condescending, rude, arrogant, and very short with me. Until I suggested that we had also considered purchasing a brand new truck. All the sudden he went into sales mode and was nice as could be. Figures right?! I was quick to tell him that based on the way he had treated that Wilson County Chevrolet would NOT be earning my business. One of the partners/owners (I believe) Mitchel Bone has responded to many of the negative reviews. I emailed as a last resort hoping since he had a vested interest he may be inclined to help me. He did respond promptly to my email. Someone was supposed to contact me that day. Another FAIL. If you must do business with these folks, do so expecting a [non-permissibe content removed] repair to your vehicle. They want your money and could give a crap about you or your satisfaction. NOT RECOMMENDED at all!! Please share your negative experiences so your friends and family DO NOT BUY from Wilson County Chevrolet. Thank you. Wilson County Chevrolet shame on you. UPDATE After the above review on Yelp, I received a follow up call from Mitchel Bone, General Manager and of the Bone family. The dealership will NOT help us resolve the issue with our transmission until I remove this review. This is an act of coercion. Once again proving they DO NOT care about YOU the customer. They care about reviews and taking your money. Wilson County Chevrolet says they care about customer satisfaction. It appears they care about what I SAY about customer satisfaction. Mr. Bone, please contact me [contact information removed]to find a resolution to our continued transmission issue. I would love to think that this can be resolved. I WILL continue to update this review, hopefully with a positive resolution proving that Wilson County Chevrolet does the right thing and does want to make it right. As of now they MIGHT do something IF I don't tell my story. If anyone would like to know more about my experience, please contact me. I have detailed records regarding the work performed on my vehicle and the conversations I have had with GM, Wilson County Chevrolet and Mr. Bone.
Wilson County Motors is the Best!
by 11/03/2016on
I had brought my Silverado in to have some recalls fixed and planned just to wait on it as it wouldn't take long. During routine inspection, though, they discovered almost all the radiator coolant had leaked out due to a fault in the thermostat. It was a very fortunate discovery as I was planning on a rather long road trip in two days. Luckily they had the part but I would have to leave my truck with them. They didn't have a loaner vehicle at the dealership and rental car companies in town already had all their vehicles checked out for the day. This was a vacation day for me and I planned to use my truck that afternoon to haul some cardboard boxes out of my recently deceased Mother's house. Now, it appeared I was completely stranded and was going to waste a vacation day. A salesman (I think his name was Louie) overheard my plight and told me he would go see if he could find me something...anything...to drive. A few minutes later he returned and said there were, in fact, no loaners available but he handed me the keys to his PERSONAL demo...a 2017 Silverado Z71. Now, was I no longer stranded, but I had a truck to do all my planned work that day. I can't say thanks enough to the mechanic who discovered the coolant problem and to Louie for loaning me his truck. Wilson County Motors is the best on the planet and they hire the best people in every department. I've been doing business with them for years and will NEVER go anywhere else!
Misleading Liner
by 07/27/2016on
I selected a truck and agreed on a price. The day I was scheduled to pick up the truck I was informed that the bed liner, which was in the truck at the time Wilson County Motors provided the price, was not included in the price and would be removed unless I agreed to pay more. I felt mislead and this experience will make me question what is and is not included regardless of the number I'm quoted on my next vehicle purchase. Long story short you can't assume that what you see is going to be what you get. At no time did I feel that any above and beyond efforts were made which is why I give this an average rating. Not saying Wilson County Motors or the salesman were bad, just what I'd expect at any other dealership hence average. Above average or below average must be earned either way. When it's what you would expect then it's just average. I gave them the opportunity to make things right a chip in on the costs for a spray on liner not that I expected them to pay for a more expensive system but just show me that there was some responsibility on their part. They emailed saying they worked a deal where I could get it installed for $400. I had already been to LineX and they had already quoted me the same price which proved to methat they never accepted any responsibility for misleading me in what was or was not included. I was told that they "store" the liners in the trucks so the liners hold their shape. I told them they needed to come up with a less expensive way to "store" their liners than a $51,000 truck. I'm not upset, but they didn't earn any loyalty with me. Business is business.
Awesome purchase experience
by 06/13/2016on
Wilson County Motors has been a great experience for us. They have done everything that they said they would, they offered us a great deal with little haggling, and Adam Cannon our salesman, is a good man and was very helpful all along the way. He has reached out to us several times since the purchase and has been a real comfort in the process of a purchase of something as large as a vehicle. We appreciate him and Wilson County Motors for a great experience so far. Thanks!
Car Purchase
by 02/25/2016on
Working with John Brown was great. He was Johnny on the spot. The whole experience went very well. We were very pleased with your dealership.
Wilson County Motors, The Best Customer Service
by 02/14/2016on
The quickest service I have ever had. And with a smile. I felt like I was comfortable at home, a very relaxed atmosphere. Overall, professionalism at it's best.
New Wheels
by 02/07/2016on
Simon and "Griz" were AWESOME to work with on the purchase on my new Silverado Z71 truck! I looked at two trucks and had the keys in record time! The experience was worth the drive to Wilson County! Two Weeks After Purchase: Awesome experience! I had some minor warrantee work completed on my Silverado. My loaner car was a new loaded Buick LaCross with 28 miles. I highly recommend doing business with Wilson County Chev. Griz and his staff are the BEST!
Our New Truck Experience
by 01/22/2016on
Our experience with Wilson County Chevrolet was professional and very courteous. It was a smooth transition. We will definitely recommend future customers. Thank you
Experience
by 01/21/2016on
I've been there 4 times counting this past time and I've always had my work clothes on. I've walked around for hours waiting on a sales person and nobody wanted anything to do with me. This time I came in dressed to impress you could say and received help right away. The few other times I came in I was going to make a larger purchase but received no help. This time was very smooth and painless. Thank you
2011 Chevy Duramax 2500 HD
by 01/07/2016on
David, the Service Manager, is a great asset to Wilson County Motors. David has a very unique job and has the people skills and knowledge to satisfy customer needs. Thanks David for going the Extra Mile.
Regular Service
by 12/09/2015on
Regular service visit. Prompt attention immediately upon entering service area. Waited for service in customer waiting area. Hot coffee and fresh cookies. Very attentive. Service rep came to me to explain in detail the work done and full check of all fluids. Everything prompt and efficient. Price very reasonable.
Excellent job
by 12/09/2015on
John Brown is the standard to which you should set all sales people to. He was patient and not pushy. He took his time answering our questions and listened to our concerns. He worked with his team to make sure we left happy. It was a pleasure to finally meet a sales man that strives to give great customer service.
2015 Silverado Highcountry
by 11/14/2015on
Jerry, Brian & Belinda were great to work with. I was greatly impressed with your dealership. When I'm in the the market for a new vehicle again it will be the first place I shop.
Purchase of 2015 Silverado 1500 4x4 Crew Cab
by 11/01/2015on
Everyone was very helpful and we as customers were treated as if we were part of the Wilson County Motors family. Gaines Fulghum did an excellent job of explaining options available to us and walking us through the buying experience. I've purchased over 30 new vehicles in my lifetime from Michigan to Ohio to Tennessee and this experience was one of the best. As a retiree of GM's Saturn Team, I can see a lot of the Saturn influence in how you treat customers and why you are such a high volume store.
Service review
by 10/19/2015on
Everyone was very nice and professional. It was quicker than an oil change shop, not only did I get my oil changed, but also my tires rotated. i was very surprised and pleased.
2015 colorado heat
by 10/12/2015on
My heat wasn't working, the first time the service dept couldn't find anything wrong with it. That day it was 94 degrees outside. When I took my truck in for the door panel, the heat was not working then. When it was checked out, the computer for heat ended up being replaced and then reprogrammed. At that time I had heat. Now on 10/12/15 the heat wasn't working while I was on my way to work. It was 50 degrees and windows fogged up. All I had was cold air blowing on windshield and myself. The truck has less than 6000 miles and on the second ac repair. Has me a little worried for later down the road.
Great experience
by 09/25/2015on
The process was painless. I left with the vehicle I went there to purchase. The staff I dealt with was great (Hoover Sutherland, Rod Jett and Brenda Wilson). The dealership is lovely.
Fantastic Dealership!
by 11/12/2014on
Absolutely the best dealership and people that I have dealt with in a very long time. Went in looking for a new truck. Was made such a great deal on what we found, we bought the wife a new SUV the next day. Brian McIntyre was easy to strike a deal with and the entire team treated us as if we were family. I could not ask for better treatment during the deal and delivery of our new vehicles. I highly recommend anyone looking for a vehicle to include Wilson County Motors in their shopping.
