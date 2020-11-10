Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Ole Ben Franklin Alcoa

Ole Ben Franklin Alcoa

Visit dealer’s website 
911 Louisville Rd, Alcoa, TN 37701
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ole Ben Franklin Alcoa

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
1 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrible car dealer

by Dawn on 10/11/2020

I wish I could leave a negative 10 stars, cause that's what I would do. I really hate leaving bad reviews, but in this case it needs to be known. We bought a Nissan Pathfinder knowing that it would need a couple of things done to it. When we took it in for a recall to be checked we find out it needs a whole new motor put in. So we had it taken to the shop at the Knoxville location. Long sorry short we have now paid almost $6000 in repairs and it took weeks into months. AND IT STILL RUNS LIKE CRAP. This is after the GM in Alcoa makes the comment of how great of a vehicle and deal we got. We will never step foot back onto Ole Ben Franklin's property again. They have really got one over on us, I hope they're happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
44 cars in stock
0 new44 used0 certified pre-owned
Dodge Charger
Dodge Charger
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chrysler Pacifica
Chrysler Pacifica
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for