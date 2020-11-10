sales Rating

I wish I could leave a negative 10 stars, cause that's what I would do. I really hate leaving bad reviews, but in this case it needs to be known. We bought a Nissan Pathfinder knowing that it would need a couple of things done to it. When we took it in for a recall to be checked we find out it needs a whole new motor put in. So we had it taken to the shop at the Knoxville location. Long sorry short we have now paid almost $6000 in repairs and it took weeks into months. AND IT STILL RUNS LIKE CRAP. This is after the GM in Alcoa makes the comment of how great of a vehicle and deal we got. We will never step foot back onto Ole Ben Franklin's property again. They have really got one over on us, I hope they're happy. Read more