Ole Ben Franklin Alcoa

911 Louisville Rd, Alcoa, TN 37701
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ole Ben Franklin Alcoa

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Terrible car dealer

by Dawn on 10/11/2020

I wish I could leave a negative 10 stars, cause that's what I would do. I really hate leaving bad reviews, but in this case it needs to be known. We bought a Nissan Pathfinder knowing that it would need a couple of things done to it. When we took it in for a recall to be checked we find out it needs a whole new motor put in. So we had it taken to the shop at the Knoxville location. Long sorry short we have now paid almost $6000 in repairs and it took weeks into months. AND IT STILL RUNS LIKE CRAP. This is after the GM in Alcoa makes the comment of how great of a vehicle and deal we got. We will never step foot back onto Ole Ben Franklin's property again. They have really got one over on us, I hope they're happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
6 cars in stock
0 new6 used0 certified pre-owned
BMW 3 Series
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Frontier
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
