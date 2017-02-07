Kia of Anderson
2016 optima
by 07/02/2017on
Kia of anderson treats me and my husband like family. My previous car purchased from kia of anderson had many problems but they went above and beyond each time I was in service to make sure I was taken care of with a ride and left happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased New Car
by 05/04/2017on
Fast and friendly go out of there way to help u in anyway from sales to finance .. The Sales manger Jeff is one of the best I have ever had to work with .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't trust them
by 06/04/2015on
I co-signed for a loan for my nephew after asking the salesperson and finance person repeatedly if it would show up on my credit report due to me planning on buying a car myself. The told me it wouldn't show at all. They lied. I got turned down on a new car load due to this being on my report.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WOW! This was a pleasure go see Tricia
by 07/30/2013on
I never thought buying a car could be so easy and pleasurable. I followed Edmunds advice and sent out a bid request for the Kia Soul. Tricia was prompt and gave me a deal that was INCREDIBLE! We worked out the details online, I drove to the dealer (biting my nails that it was too good to be true) I signed a few papers did a test drive and was out of there in less than 30 minutes. Incredible experience! Don't worry about a bait and switch they are true to their word, just check the other online reviews. If you are in the market for a Kia and you don't check with them first - you are doing yourself a dis-service. I live in another state and it was worth the travel time 1000 X's over.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sorento
by 04/09/2011on
They were the best, really went the extra mile. Tricia was very helpful and Jeff explained everything for us. We shopped other Kia dealers but none were as open and honest about everything. They didn't jerk us around with the salesperson going back and forth. They made us a fair price right off the bat. Do yourself a favor and give them a chance. You won't be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
