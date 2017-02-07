5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I never thought buying a car could be so easy and pleasurable. I followed Edmunds advice and sent out a bid request for the Kia Soul. Tricia was prompt and gave me a deal that was INCREDIBLE! We worked out the details online, I drove to the dealer (biting my nails that it was too good to be true) I signed a few papers did a test drive and was out of there in less than 30 minutes. Incredible experience! Don't worry about a bait and switch they are true to their word, just check the other online reviews. If you are in the market for a Kia and you don't check with them first - you are doing yourself a dis-service. I live in another state and it was worth the travel time 1000 X's over. Read more