Customer Reviews of Stateline Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Sold a Lemon
by 04/25/2022on
We bought a used car for our 16 year old son from this dealership. Sales member and finance guy were good to work with. However, a few weeks after we bought it we had to put over $3000 into the car for repairs. I called the general manager, Allison Musante, who told me that her service department checked the car before they sold it. She had the nerve to tell me that it could be things that went wrong with it after we bought it and that maybe I shouldn't trust my local family mechanic. She had terrible customer service and there is no way they checked and fixed this car before they sold it!! I will never recommend this dealership to anyone I know.
Wreck was never disclosed
by 12/09/2020on
I recently went to Stateline to test drive a used Toyota 4runner. Due to COVID-19, the salesman did not ride with me. When I drove the vehicle off the lot, I noticed the tire pressure light was on, as was the gas light. Luckily, I made it back to the lot with no issues, although the infotainment system froze and restarted multiple times along the way. When I returned to the lot, I disclosed the issue with the infotainment system, the flat tire, and the overall condition of the vehicle, which had clearly not been taken care of by the previous owner or the dealership. Still, it was reasonably priced for what I was looking for, so I told the dealership to have their mechanics inspect the vehicle so I could be reassured all aspects were in working order. They of course tried to run my credit to proceed with the sale, but I told them I wasn't comfortable with the condition of the vehicle and needed to hear from their mechanics first. The salesman had his manager come over and I expressed my concerns regarding the condition of the vehicle to him as well. They told me their team would assess the vehicle and get back to me a few days later. Fast forward, I get home and look up the vehicle by the VIN and found out it had been in a wreck. This information was not disclosed to me at all by the salesman or manager, even when I was expressing my concerns. When I finally heard from the salesman a few days later, he told me everything was fine with the vehicle. I proceeded to tell him that I discovered it had been in a wreck and it would have been common courtesy for them to inform me of this beforehand. I never got a response from the salesman or the dealership, much less an apology. I will never give Stateline my business again.
Don't waste your time
by 06/22/2020on
Absolutely the worst dealership I have ever dealt with in over 35 years of buying automobiles. Unprofessional business practices and by the way they record your phone conversations without your knowledge. Based on the number of dealerships around the Charlotte area, your time and money are better spent somewhere else.
Do NOT purchase from this dealership
by 12/04/2019on
Use caution when buying a car from this dealership. The original sales person was not friendly or helpful. We drove down from Mooresville to purchase a 2015 Navigator. Then the sales person that we ended up working with (different than who we had been speaking to on the phone) we spoke with there was arrogant and rude. We were sold a car that I had to put $1000 into it immediately (2 hours after driving it off the lot) for a faulty secondary water pump that was faulting our sensors and causing shuddering while accelerating which would have shown on their diagnostics that they would have pulled when getting the used vehicle on the lot. The mechanic I worked with said this was a pre-existing condition that would have absolutely shown up on their end and should have been corrected before selling. I called to speak with the GM or GM of Sales, which neither would call me back. They they had the same arrogant sales person call me back to let me know the car was sold ‘as is.’ I get the concept of selling as is but when we got into the car to do a test drive, it was in empty and we were told it would need to be a short drive so we wouldn’t have been able to accelerate to find the issue unless we would have been able to get on the interstate or out of the congested area where the dealership is located. It was all very calculated and crooked.
Best customer service when purchasing, then horrible customer service after
by 06/26/2019on
My car buying experience at Stateline was good, but after that all hell broke loose. I cancelled my extended warranties and was told it would take 8-12 weeks to come off the loan. Every time I would email James in finance he never responded to me once. I have records of sending over a dozen emails and he never responded to a single one of my emails questioning what was taking so long for the money to come off the loan. I called the dealership multiple times where most people were extremely rude and not helpful at all in what the hold up was with this warranty being cancelled. They would always say they would call back and then never called back. Today marks 12 weeks and I called my loan company to find they have received ZERO information about the warranty being cancelled. Stateline has been of ZERO help with this process and has given little to no support. They're extremely rude when you call in and act like you're doing a disservice by even calling in and asking a question about a vehicle you purchased from THEIR LOT. I will NEVER buy a car from this dealership again.
Buyback Event
by 06/15/2019on
Went in for their buy back event that was advertised as “we’ll pay off your car no matter what”. Total joke! Don’t waste your time! The only thing good about this place was the salesman Joshua J. who was very upright and polite!
Disheartening experience
by 12/12/2018on
Unfortunately my car was disabled and in need of servicing due to alternator recall- could not lock or roll windows up. I was assured car would be locked and secured. I could not, car had no power. I could not take all my belongings due to I was getting a rental and all this happened on my lunch hour! When I picked my car up 3 small things were missing- I had bigger , bulkier things in my car worth money but the things you could hide were unfortunately taken. Dealership made me feel like a criminal- I bought my car there and have been dealing with them for years. Trust me, it’s disheartening. Not your family neighborhood dealership. I did file a police report but Stateline in my opinion could care less about their repeat customer or customer relations!!!!!
Worst customer service from Used car director I've ever had.
by 10/29/2018on
Went into the dealership to return a lease . Used car Director Viet Luu was immediately combative and dismissive to my wife and I. We were told "we don't do that" and basically were told to leave and come back some other time. The lease was paid in full and we were told by the bank to take it back to Stateline and Saturday was not an issue. Viet Luu decided that there were no F/I staff there on Saturday that could receive the vehicle. NO F/I? How do you sell cars and bigger question is how do you hire a Used car director like Viet Luu?
After the sale help
by 07/31/2018on
I recently purchased 2 vehicles from this dealership during the sale of course everyone is so willing do do whatever it takes now I have issue with the payoff of my trade I provided what o thought was the payoff and of course it was wrong the sale team never called to see it was correct now they expect me to pay it because of there mistake. this is problem#2 the car I purchased after driving it for a few days I realized the car is not what I expected that is on me, so I go back sit with another sale guy he looks at the numbers provided by the sales manager and was just too far away for me to trade for something else and we all know when you drive it off the lot what happens you lose money. So I am sitting talking to the sales person who says to me well you have gap insurance that is one way to get out of it what kind of dealership personal says this I guess they want me to commit fraud.
New Car Purchase Stateline Ft Mill SC
by 07/01/2018on
This has quite simply been the best car buying experience that I have had thus far. From the phone calls I recieved to come back in after a denial...to the entire experience I had with Josh in sales, him being exceedingly patient and thorough, to the sales mgr making the paperwork signing extremely and going to bat for me with the different finance companies. Thank you guys!!! This purchase means a lot for my family. I will be sending everyone I can to Josh and the team at Stateline!
** AVOID this "Steal-er-ship" **
by 04/23/2018on
Typical dealership. Salesman promises something to seal the deal and then the dealership fails to follow through on the commitment. I should feign surprise here, but you know what is coming, the salesman can't recall making the promise. I should not be surprised, as this is typical "Steal-er-ship" behavior. And this "Steal-er-ship" in particular has a bad reputation locally which I now fully understand why it is so well deserved. I would avoid this "Steal-er-ship" unless you like being intentionally mis-led. My best advice, is to get everything in writing before signing the paperwork. Same old story, rinsed and re-used, again and again. This is why "Steal-er-ships" have such bad and deserved reputations.
8-6-15
by 08/10/2015on
I stopped on my way to West Virginia, my water temp lite was on as was my engine. The dealer was backed up but looked @ my car. They determined I was low on anti freeze which they refilled and checked for leaks. I was told is was OK to drive. All the lites went and I had no more trouble. Thanks for helping !
One of the BEST car buying experiences ever had.
by 05/10/2015on
Top notch dealership. Very classy from the moment we pulled up and parked on the lot. Contacted the dealership online (was 4 hours away from them). Made a deal over the phone. Arranged a time to go pick up the car. Everything was just as discussed when got there. The salesman (Toby) assigned to us to take us on the test drive and complete the paperwork was AWESOME. He explained and went over every detail and feature of the car to my wife. Even thou it was close to closing time he never rushed thru anything. We were the ones in a rush to get back on the road. The general manager came and spoke to us and introduced himself. We wet called several times over the next few days by Toby and others to see how things were and if we were pleased with the car. It was discovered a few days later that an off road kit included with the Trailhawks was not there due to the fact it was removed because the car was a showroom display. One call to Toby and it was sent out UPS that evening. Had never went this far out of my area to purchase a car. Was skeptical of a dealership doing EXACTLY what they said when I actually showed up. Stateline did EVERYTHING as discussed and promised. I will drive 4 hours to them again for my next car purchase. Highly recommend to anyone to check out their web site, call them, go there... whatever works best for you to do.
Excellent experience
by 05/06/2015on
Let me begin with saying I hate everything about buying a car. I actually will drive a car longer just so I don't have to experience the buying process, but Stateline made the experience easy and the prices were fair and not subject to repeated rounds of back and forth negotiation. If you are someone who loves to negotiate, maybe you could find a point for them to move some, but I feel like their internet price they offered was as low as reasonably possible (listed as a good deal on truecar.com) and was the initial price. The auction value they presented for my trade was also higher than I expected, making the whole process very easy. I highly recommend them as a dealership.
Vehicle Purchase
by 04/27/2015on
My experience with Rob at Stateline was a refreshing change from other dealerships. There was no pushy sales approach. My wife and I looked at 10 vehicles with Rob. His patience with us both was superb. He wanted us to take our time and drive every single one if that's what it took to figure out what we liked. The dealership stayed open late on a Sunday night to meet our needs. Widest selection of jeep inventory I have come across. Stop in and you will be treated very well.
Satisfied Customer
by 04/25/2015on
I would first like to thank Mameni Gbarbea for her great and friendly service. She was very pleasant and answered all of my questions. The car was set at a very descent price and it didn't take long to finalize the deal. Great job!!!
Best Sales Experience Ever
by 04/23/2015on
Living in a city the size of Savannah, GA, you would think that purchasing the vehicle that you have your heart set on would be easy...WRONG. I have shopped for over 4 months for a 2500 Ram with the Hemi 6.7L engine. No one locally would lift a finger in helping me locate the truck that I wanted. They were only willing to attempt to sell me what they had in stock and with a very hefty price tag. I found Stateline Chrysler Jeep Dodge online and Jason Hamill instantly started helping me find the truck that I wanted. Not only did he locate the vehicle and give me an excellent deal but he had a employee deliver it to me personally and drive my trade-in back to the dealership. I never had to miss a minute at work. Superb Customer Service! Other dealerships could take lessons from them.
Pleasant Experience from start to finish
by 04/20/2015on
Very please with the care and personal connection made this past weekend at Stateline. From the time we walked in the door we felt welcome by the many faces that greeted us with a smile. I felt like from the start that everyone was willing to help us and was not going to allow us to leave without working out a solution for us. We never felt pressured or pushed; we were merely presented with a number of options and at the end we were given what we asked for. Very pleasant experience, probably the best car buying experience we have ever had. From Sales to Finance you people do it right.
Excellent!!!
by 04/20/2015on
I had a great experiance at stateline. My saleman was Dan Buddin and he was awesome to deal with. He got me in the truck I wanted at thr price that I could afford.
I can't wait to buy another Car!!! I'm coming back!!!!!
by 04/17/2015on
After months of going to dealerships and being told no with no explanation, I heard of Stateline via my radio. What made me come is an instinct and boy was I right. I see that they had a wide verity of the car I was looking for which was the 2015 Dodge Charger all at a reasonable price. I made and appoint and was to ask for the manager. I arrived and met with the manager and was introduced to James. I explained my situation and my many horror stories from previous dealerships. This go round things were different as James was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. I was only at the dealership for about 2 hours. Before you know it I was driving my Dream Car. I would recommend this dealership to anyone who is looking to be treated with respect and in the end get what they want!!!!!
Excellent Service at Stateline Chrysler in Fort Mill SC
by 04/15/2015on
I want to personally thank my sales consultant, Mark Zban, who was extremely professional throughout the entire sales process. I've never worked with a more knowledgeable and efficient salesman. The negotiation process was very smooth and most importantly, very comfortable. Mr Zban respected our time and was very efficient throughout the entire process. Management and finance personnel were also very friendly. I would recommend anyone looking to purchase soon to contact Mark Zban at Stateline, and he will go above and beyond what service you have previously experienced in sales! Very happy customer!
