1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently went to Stateline to test drive a used Toyota 4runner. Due to COVID-19, the salesman did not ride with me. When I drove the vehicle off the lot, I noticed the tire pressure light was on, as was the gas light. Luckily, I made it back to the lot with no issues, although the infotainment system froze and restarted multiple times along the way. When I returned to the lot, I disclosed the issue with the infotainment system, the flat tire, and the overall condition of the vehicle, which had clearly not been taken care of by the previous owner or the dealership. Still, it was reasonably priced for what I was looking for, so I told the dealership to have their mechanics inspect the vehicle so I could be reassured all aspects were in working order. They of course tried to run my credit to proceed with the sale, but I told them I wasn't comfortable with the condition of the vehicle and needed to hear from their mechanics first. The salesman had his manager come over and I expressed my concerns regarding the condition of the vehicle to him as well. They told me their team would assess the vehicle and get back to me a few days later. Fast forward, I get home and look up the vehicle by the VIN and found out it had been in a wreck. This information was not disclosed to me at all by the salesman or manager, even when I was expressing my concerns. When I finally heard from the salesman a few days later, he told me everything was fine with the vehicle. I proceeded to tell him that I discovered it had been in a wreck and it would have been common courtesy for them to inform me of this beforehand. I never got a response from the salesman or the dealership, much less an apology. I will never give Stateline my business again. Read more