5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had a great experience. I think that was mainly because of the person we dealt with, Natasha. She was real, sincere and professional. She first sent us a map, address, phone number, etc by phone as to how to get to the car place. That was just the beginning, after we had brought the car we wanted a cargo mat for our Rav4. She called, got all the information as in price, phone number, address. And then she even ordered them for us. She gave customer service a whole new meaning, I hope the company knows what a gem they have in her. She didn't leave out not one detail and explained everything perfectly. We felt like we got a great deal because of her honest approach and just her personality. Thanks Natasha. Read more