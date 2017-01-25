Enterprise Car Sales Columbia
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Columbia
Awesome Customer Service
by 01/25/2017on
We had a great experience. I think that was mainly because of the person we dealt with, Natasha. She was real, sincere and professional. She first sent us a map, address, phone number, etc by phone as to how to get to the car place. That was just the beginning, after we had brought the car we wanted a cargo mat for our Rav4. She called, got all the information as in price, phone number, address. And then she even ordered them for us. She gave customer service a whole new meaning, I hope the company knows what a gem they have in her. She didn't leave out not one detail and explained everything perfectly. We felt like we got a great deal because of her honest approach and just her personality. Thanks Natasha.
Truck Purchase
by 07/14/2016on
Sales Woman Elvis is a rock solid people person!!!!! She's a nice person to be around We enjoy doing business with her.Gave her what she deserves, a big fat raise!!! You go big lady. Thanks, Mr.Raymond Isaac
Great friendly service
by 07/06/2016on
Enterprise car sales were great.From the moment I first walked in till the moment I left with my car.Great friendly service
The only way to purchase your next vehicle!
by 07/06/2016on
The overall experience was hands down the best I've had buying a vehicle. Traditional auto sales companies tactics are annoying and an aggravating waste of your time. And, if you're a female the experience can be much worse. Enterprise car sales is efficient and stress free. Buying from Enterprise gives you the peace of mind of all routine maintenance has been kept up to date and recall issues have been handled. I purchased a 2015 Ford Explorer and couldn't be happier! Thank you Melanie, you're a great saleswoman. I appreciate the time you took helping me find the perfect vehicle. Thank you Brad, you handled any questions and concerns I had professionally and convinced me there's no other way to purchase a vehicle! Highly satisfied customer. Jen P.
Great Service
by 06/29/2016on
Nate & Brad both provided great service to me as I bought my new car. The facility was clean and all other staff was friendly and helpful.
Great service
by 05/26/2016on
It was a great experience work with Shavon she was great help with finding exactly what I wanted... The whole team is great at the Greystone location in South Carolina.
Well pleased
by 03/21/2016on
I saw online what kind of car I wanted and called local Enterprise. The sells person, Tiffany, was on the other end. Very helpful. Answered all my questions. Went into Enterprise the next day and started the ball rolling on getting me the car I wanted.
Great service,No games,awesome staff
by 01/13/2016on
Chip and the rest of the staff are really awesome and professional.They understood our situation got us in the vehicle we were looking for with no games and no time wasted, that's a huge plus in my book. Keep it up guys and blessings to you all.
Great customer service
by 12/14/2015on
If you hate going to car dealerships because the salesmen flock to you like vultures as soon as you step onto the lot, and you hate the wheeling and dealing to try and get the best price on the car you want, then you need to go to Enterprise on Graystone Boulevard in Columbia, SC and see Sam Matthews! Sam was friendly, there was NO pressure, NO high-stress sales tactics, just a guy who wanted to do the best he could for the customer. This is my first time dealing with Enterprise but it certainly won't be my last!
Bad experience. Never again.
by 08/24/2015on
Promised things they never did. No return of phone calls. All talk and no action.
Great experience
by 07/30/2015on
Wonderful car buying experience with a knowledgeable sales associate. No haggle pricing made it less stressful.
Excellent Service! Amazing Vehicle!
by 07/30/2015on
I had an amazing experience with Enterprise and I absolutely love my vehicle! Tim Tracey greeted me at the door and walked me through the entire process. He answered all questions and ensured I was comfortable and knowledgeable throughout the process. The staff was very friendly and accommodating. Need I stress again how much I live my BMW X3!! PLUS they have awesome warranty prices / rates. I would definitely recommend Enterprise to a friend.
Painless buying experience
by 07/17/2015on
Got a good, no hassle price, excellent interest rate and a patient and concerned business manager. My salesperson was excellent, also.
