Hilton Head Honda
Customer Reviews of Hilton Head Honda
Beyond Happy
by 08/06/2018on
Right from the first contact the staff went above and beyond to ensure my complete satisfaction and the process to new vehicle ownership was so easy and painless it was not a dreaded chore. I Love my new SUV and Hilton Head Honda. If you want a new or used vehicle dont go anywhere else just go straight to HH Honda! ❤️
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Price and Service
by 08/29/2016on
I purchased my 2016 Honda Accord from Stephanie Lewis and had an amazing experience, she was very informative about the product and they gave me a great price right up front. I love my new Accord. Thank you
Great place to do business with.
by 11/05/2007on
These guys are without a doubt the best dealership I have ever bought from. They have a large base of regular and established customers there. There is no pressure to buy and they will give you the best deal right off the bat. You don't have to negotiate for 2 weeks. If you want to buy a Honda, and are within driving distance, this dealership is a sure bet!