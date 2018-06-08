Skip to main content
Hilton Head Honda

161 Fording Island Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beyond Happy

by Ckopf2018 on 08/06/2018

Right from the first contact the staff went above and beyond to ensure my complete satisfaction and the process to new vehicle ownership was so easy and painless it was not a dreaded chore. I Love my new SUV and Hilton Head Honda. If you want a new or used vehicle dont go anywhere else just go straight to HH Honda! &#10084;&#65039;

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Price and Service

by Steph2628 on 08/29/2016

I purchased my 2016 Honda Accord from Stephanie Lewis and had an amazing experience, she was very informative about the product and they gave me a great price right up front. I love my new Accord. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4.6 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to do business with.

by morbius5000 on 11/05/2007

These guys are without a doubt the best dealership I have ever bought from. They have a large base of regular and established customers there. There is no pressure to buy and they will give you the best deal right off the bat. You don't have to negotiate for 2 weeks. If you want to buy a Honda, and are within driving distance, this dealership is a sure bet!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
