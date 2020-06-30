Skip to main content
Speedcraft Nissan

885 Quaker Ln, West Warwick, RI 02893
Customer Reviews of Speedcraft Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(9)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

awesome dealership

by Jane Shippee on 06/30/2020

We have been here before for service. Bruce and Rob have always been great to deal with. Prompt, courteous service and both are very professional. Will have any work needed performed at Speedcraft Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
9 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leased vehicle

by Colleen Simoneau on 03/01/2020

My salesman, Lee was amazing, he knew I was interested in a Murano replacing my returned lease. Lee reached out to me and within a few days I left Speedcraft with exactly what I wanted! Great guy and salesman!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly Team & Excellent Service

by M Rodriguez on 12/05/2019

I leased a 2018 Nissan Murano last year. Lee B. was my sales person; he's very knowledgeable, personable, and a good listener. I had researched the car before my arrival and knew what I wanted. Lee was efficient and expedited the lease process in a few hours. The service and finance team is friendly and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Pam D on 10/23/2019

I purchased my 2018 Nissan Rougue Sport with the help of Scott B. He was awesome very helpful and friendly.Greatexperience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Speedcraft Nissan

by Speedcraft Nissan on 10/02/2019

I recently purchased a 2017 Nissan rogue. My sales person was Eric L. I was very pleased with his knowledge and his concern about putting me in the right vehicle.. I searched Several dealers. And I found There pricing very competitive.. When I’m ready for another car I will go back there and look for Eric L..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Robert Flaminio

by Christina on 08/09/2017

Bob was a true gem. He helped me get into a beautiful 2017 Nissan Altima. He worked with the finance manager, and sales manager to get the numbers to work. They all worked there magic. I couldn't be more grateful for there efforts, and there time. The service was impeccable. I would recommend anyone to this dealership. Christina Cardilli

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service all around!

by Leah on 06/08/2017

I have now leased two Nissan Maxima's from Speedcraft Nissan and both experiences have been great! My salesman, Neil White was very professional and informative and not pushy like I have encountered at many other dealerships. John in Finance was also amazing, along with the Service Department. I would highly recommend Speedcraft Nissan and I would definitely buy from them again!! Thank you!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rude salesman

by Disappointed on 05/28/2017

Speedcraft Nissan was the first dealer I went to when looking for a new car. Neil took me for a test drive, then since they didn't have the color I was looking for located a car at another dealer and said they could have it in a few weeks. After working some numbers, I told him I was happy with the deal but for my own peace of mind I needed to see what another dealer could offer. Of course, he tried to lower the price but I insisted I needed to see what another dealer could offer. After I did so, I called him with what they were offering (which was much better than Speedcraft) to give him the chance to better his deal. He actually told me " it doesn't really matter what I come up with. You were planning on doing business with someone else all along," He hung up and I never heard from him again. The least he could have done was go to his boss and/or tell me sorry I can't beat that number. Bad customer service and rudeness on his part.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Worst Expericence ever!

by xriss52783x on 04/20/2017

Told the service center to just price out what we already knew what was wrong with the car. Never told us we would be charged for just a price. Over 100 dollars later just to get a price!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
