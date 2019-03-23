Enterprise Car Sales Wilkes Barre
Enterprise Car Sales was amazing!
by 03/23/2019on
We were having a rough time with financing our new car. We tried a few other places and they just wanted way more down than what we could manage. Enterprise was willing to work with us and found us a great financing offer that we could afford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT
by 03/12/2019on
This by far was the Best Experience ever!! Thank you for making it Happen!! You have a natural ability which is so hard to find !! Your attention to detail is very much appreciated. I already told everyone that if you are looking for a car to go to Enterprise and you will not be disappointed.Thank you again for all you do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience.
by 04/14/2017on
Had a very good experience purchasing my new car! Everyone was honest and nice. We laughed the whole time and actually enjoyed buying a car. Would recommend to everyone I know who wants to purchase a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just bought a 2016 Chevy Equinox
by 12/30/2016on
I can't compliment the folks at Enterprise Car Sales in Wilkes-Barre, PA for their help and ease in purchasing a 2016 Chevy Equinox. This was the easiest car purchase that I ever made! The staff are friendly and efficient making the paperwork process a breeze!!! My husband and I are very satisfied with the service we received as well the car we purchased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best price and best service!!
by 12/08/2016on
Paul and Frankie took great care of me when searching for a new safe vehicle for my growing family! They paid attention to what my needs and budget were and provided me exactly what I wanted within my price range! From the white glove service I received it's easy to tell they love taking care of their customers! This was my second vehicle purchase from Enterprise and certainly not my last!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 08/09/2016on
My experience with enterprise was a good one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 08/04/2016on
I usually hate car shopping. I despise it, but Enterprise made the experience effortless and actually enjoyable. The customer service was extraordinary and the car was mine before I knew it. No haggling...just went in and told them what I needed and wanted and I was basically in my new car the next day. My husband is going to need a car in the near future. Guess where we're going? Enterprise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Definitely recommend
by 07/01/2016on
I highly recommend Enterprise to everyone! They really were genuinely helpful and caring every step of the way. My car had broke and I needed something fast. Enterprise exceeded my expectations and put my in my beautiful, awesome new vehicle. I am so happy and everything they did was great. I have great payments, great service, great customer relations, all around awesome place and workers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Definitely recommend!
by 07/01/2016on
I had two great salesman who helped me every step of the way. They went out of their way to make sure that I drove away with a car no matter what. My car had broken down and I was in a tight spot, they delivered not only a great reliable vehicle, but a newer dream car! They were wonderful to my fiance, I and our child. They truly cared and were genuine every step of the way. I will recommend them to any and every one! Great people, great service, great cars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Professionals
by 07/29/2015on
The kind and genuinely friendly folks at Enterprise made our car buying experience a good one. They helped us to turn our stumbling blocks into stepping stones on the path to the purchase of a great car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
