Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Wilkes Barre

Enterprise Car Sales Wilkes Barre

Visit dealer’s website 
400 Kidder St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Wilkes Barre

10 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enterprise Car Sales was amazing!

by tmaustelle on 03/23/2019

We were having a rough time with financing our new car. We tried a few other places and they just wanted way more down than what we could manage. Enterprise was willing to work with us and found us a great financing offer that we could afford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT

by LoriP55 on 03/12/2019

This by far was the Best Experience ever!! Thank you for making it Happen!! You have a natural ability which is so hard to find !! Your attention to detail is very much appreciated. I already told everyone that if you are looking for a car to go to Enterprise and you will not be disappointed.Thank you again for all you do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience.

by Kimromani on 04/14/2017

Had a very good experience purchasing my new car! Everyone was honest and nice. We laughed the whole time and actually enjoyed buying a car. Would recommend to everyone I know who wants to purchase a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just bought a 2016 Chevy Equinox

by LorrainaB on 12/30/2016

I can't compliment the folks at Enterprise Car Sales in Wilkes-Barre, PA for their help and ease in purchasing a 2016 Chevy Equinox. This was the easiest car purchase that I ever made! The staff are friendly and efficient making the paperwork process a breeze!!! My husband and I are very satisfied with the service we received as well the car we purchased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best price and best service!!

by Catstrav on 12/08/2016

Paul and Frankie took great care of me when searching for a new safe vehicle for my growing family! They paid attention to what my needs and budget were and provided me exactly what I wanted within my price range! From the white glove service I received it's easy to tell they love taking care of their customers! This was my second vehicle purchase from Enterprise and certainly not my last!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Queen419 on 08/09/2016

My experience with enterprise was a good one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Minuit85 on 08/04/2016

I usually hate car shopping. I despise it, but Enterprise made the experience effortless and actually enjoyable. The customer service was extraordinary and the car was mine before I knew it. No haggling...just went in and told them what I needed and wanted and I was basically in my new car the next day. My husband is going to need a car in the near future. Guess where we're going? Enterprise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Definitely recommend

by aegregoire on 07/01/2016

I highly recommend Enterprise to everyone! They really were genuinely helpful and caring every step of the way. My car had broke and I needed something fast. Enterprise exceeded my expectations and put my in my beautiful, awesome new vehicle. I am so happy and everything they did was great. I have great payments, great service, great customer relations, all around awesome place and workers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Definitely recommend!

by Aegregoire on 07/01/2016

I had two great salesman who helped me every step of the way. They went out of their way to make sure that I drove away with a car no matter what. My car had broken down and I was in a tight spot, they delivered not only a great reliable vehicle, but a newer dream car! They were wonderful to my fiance, I and our child. They truly cared and were genuine every step of the way. I will recommend them to any and every one! Great people, great service, great cars!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Professionals

by Wickersham5477 on 07/29/2015

The kind and genuinely friendly folks at Enterprise made our car buying experience a good one. They helped us to turn our stumbling blocks into stepping stones on the path to the purchase of a great car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
77 cars in stock
0 new76 used1 certified pre-owned
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for