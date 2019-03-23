5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had two great salesman who helped me every step of the way. They went out of their way to make sure that I drove away with a car no matter what. My car had broken down and I was in a tight spot, they delivered not only a great reliable vehicle, but a newer dream car! They were wonderful to my fiance, I and our child. They truly cared and were genuine every step of the way. I will recommend them to any and every one! Great people, great service, great cars! Read more