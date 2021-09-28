Customer Reviews of Motorworld Lexus
Great service, as usual!!
by 09/28/2021on
I scheduled the recommended oil change....Dave Standarowski greeted me right on time...had my paperwork ready, and explained what technicians would be doing....One hour later, my Lexus was ready. Dave was kind enough to answer my many questions about other Lexus models which I really appreciated. Kudos to Dave at Motor World.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Excellence
by 12/13/2020on
Excellent service by Joel Newell. He always recommends only needed services and stays on top of the job as he’s conscious about not wasting your time. Best of all, the prices are very reasonable. I go there with confidence that I get the best service, best price, and more importantly, best service advisor. This can’t be said about other dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chris Ross
by 12/28/2019on
Dave is the best when he greets you and when the service is done. I know I can trust him to take care of my car and have it ready on time. Lexus has a real professional at the desk in their service department. Thank You Dave!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Safety Connect Recall
by 10/21/2019on
Kudos to service advisor. Joel Newells. Car was ready at the time specified. Joel treated me like I was Prince Harry. Truly a outstanding experience****************.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
MotorWorld Lexus - First Class all the way!
by 04/01/2017on
I want to thank everyone at MotorWorld Lexus for the outstanding customer service in the process of my getting the Lexus RX350 Sport. A BEAUTIFUL vehicle!! It all started with the outstanding help from Aldo Franconi - who walked me through everything methodically! Thanks Aldo! I also "tip my hat" to Jim Partington and Bill Crockett for the assistance in my questions about the vehicles and the financial aspect. Everything was explained clearly. I live an hour and a half from the dealership - and its the customer service aspect and the great team I was introduced to that sold me on the idea of switching to Lexus. I've been a Cadillac guy for 12 years... and I'm excited to be a part of the MotorWorld Lexus "club"!!! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 02/23/2017on
As a family we have purchased 9 Lexuses from Motorworld. Our most recent was a 2013 GS350 awd. We had the pleasure of dealing with 3 outstanding people (Jim, Dan & Will). All were friendly, professional & very accommodating. Dan as well as Will clearly & patiently explained all the "bells & whistles" on the vehicle & encouraged us to call or return @ any time if we had any questions or concerns. All in all, we had a very pleasant experience @ this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Pleasant Surprise!
by 08/19/2016on
Was pleased beyond expectations with the group from Motorworld Lexus. I was treated like "the good old days" with professionalism and courtesy. And except for the appraisal process of my trade-in vehicle, the salesman handled everything from start to finish. For the first time in quite a while I walked out of an automobile showroom feeling like I was treated fairly and with respect and would be happy to recommend Motorworld Lexus to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thoroughly Professional
by 09/03/2015on
From the minute we arrived to the minute we left, we were treated with respect. This dealership is thoroughly professional as exemplified by our salesman, Jan. Negotiations were cordial and we were able to easily compromise. As a result, my wife is a proud owner of a brand new 2015 Lexus RX 350. Do your homework, these folks will not be undersold!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new 2014 es 350
by 03/06/2015on
Purchase experience was friendly and professional - and more importantly no big full court press to buy the car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lexus Purchase Experience at Motorworld Lexus
by 02/26/2015on
I recently purchased a new 2015 Lexus NX at Motorworld. I have to say honestly that from the start of "Hello" and to the "Thank Again" when leaving in our new car, what a GREAT experience! The sales person and mgr (Jim and Jim) did a great job in making our visit and purchase experience very enjoyable and rewarding. The integrity and sincerity that was given to us is very rare to find today concerning car dealerships and their respective staff in my opinion. They always took the time to explain what they could do and always treated us with appreciation, honesty and respect. The Motorworld Company got it right in having people like this represent their name. Sincerely, Gary and Christy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poorest Lexus service
by 10/04/2014on
We have had Lexus in Denver and San Francisco. This dealer service is terrible.the lounge is poorly appointed - since the dealership shares a common space with car brands they admitted that others would wander in to deplete drinks and snacks. When we arrived no one ever comes out in greeting - they expect you to come in to find someone. They demand prior payment for parts before an appointment is made - a first for Lexus in my years of Lexus ownership. The job was incomplete as we had to come back for corrections. This dealer needs retraining in the Lexus standard of service. They act more like a Ford dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Sales & Follow Up Experience
by 06/16/2014on
I wanted to purchase a 2013 Lexus ES 350, but they are a limited commodity being only one year old. I stopped at Motorworld and talked to Joe W. and Jim (manager) and was told that a car coming off the loaner program would be my best bet. Lexus sells their loaners when they are about a year old and replace them. My car was damaged and I was a little leary of buying a car that was sideswiped by the previous driver. Motorworld gave me a very good deal and fixed the car so you would never know it was damaged. I am completely satisfied and they have been very accomodating with follow-up to make sure that I am.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
World Class Customer Service
by 03/30/2014on
We recently bought a 2014 Lexus RX from MotorWorld. We were repeat customers, ready to trade in a 2008 IS250. For both transactions, Jack B was our salesman. He did an outstanding job. In short, we felt that Jack was knowledgeable, friendly & honest. He made it feel like a win-win situation for both us and the dealership. The dealership had exactly what we wanted in stock so we were able to obtain the vehicle with no wait. Price negotiations were agreeable and they offered a fair price for our trade. We would strongly recommend this dealership & suggest that others personally request Jack. We were so satisfied, that a family member bought a similar vehicle one week after us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service made the difference
by 01/27/2013on
When I was shopping for my second RX, I contacted three dealerships. Carlo at Motor World was kind, helpful and gave us the time we needed. He was never pushy or tried to sell us something we did not want. We appreciated the friendliness of all of the staff we met. I live 80 miles away, but would not hesitate to return; and I certainly will send friends to Motor World.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 12/23/2012on
I was at MotorWorld having routine service performed on my 2008 Lexus. I was thinking I might want to purchase a new Lexus in the spring so I went in the showroom to browse the new models as well as to pick up a catalog. I was searching for the catalog when a salesman (Carlo R.) asked if he could help. We began discussing the model I was interested in and his manner, personality, & knowledge impressed me. I told him I was going to discuss it with my wife & we might be back in a week or so to discuss options, prices, etc. My wife & I came back a week later and after we discussed prices & the trade value for our car we decided to make the deal. Carlo was extremely helpful, we never felt pressured, & the deal we ended up with was exactly what I felt would be fair (after I researched on the Internet). This was the fifth new car I purchased at MotorWorld. This was by far the best experience of all five. I felt very comfortable & relaxed dealing with Carlo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
had a great experience purchasing my Lexus
by 12/20/2012on
The sales person was exceptional with his knoweldge of the cars and his personnalitty. This is our second car that we bought from Motor world and each time the experience was great. Cam
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales people are rude and discriminate against women
by 10/11/2012on
I asked to test drive an SUV and an AWD car on the lot and the salesman replied "Maam, I don't have time to drive you around while you decide what you like, are you looking for an SUV or a Car." He didn't get to drive me around in anything because I took my money to the Infiniti dealer up the road. Where I test drove both and decided I still felt safest in an SUV.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
