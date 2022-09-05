5 out of 5 stars service Rating

A few months of the purchase of my first Toyota, it was time for the service checkup. A reminder was sent to me and the appointment was very easy to schedule. When I arrived at the dealer, I was greeted warmly by Charles Carter. We discussed my appointment and then he showed me to the very comfortable lounge. 30 minutes later, my vehicle was done and ready to go. Best yet there was no charge since I was still under the new car purchase agreement. Again, Charles Carter was there to give me the paperwork and off I went to continue my day. Read more