Spitzer Toyota Monroeville

4710 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Toyota Monroeville

5.0
Overall Rating
4.97 out of 5 stars(1635)
Recommend: Yes (293) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rav 4 purchase

by Michaelene M on 05/09/2022

Good experience with salesman Rutul Shah. Informative. No hard sales pitch. Answered all our questions and concerns. Paid MRSP

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1635 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Old car running like new

by Brett B on 05/09/2022

The service is always smooth and prompt. My rather old '03 Prius is still running just fine after all these years. Many thanks to James Thomas!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service!

by Greg on 05/09/2022

Dropped Rav4 off after the service area had closed but ran into Charles Carter as he was leaving for the day. Charles was anxious to help me check the vehicle in by taking all my information. The next day Charles called me and updated me on the services I requested. Charles greeted me and hour later when i went to pickup the Rav4 answered all my questions and got me on my way. Spitzer’s service is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Super Toyota Team

by Malachi Josiah on 05/05/2022

From sales to service super teamwork aimed to provide complete & efficient automotive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tacoma service

by JG on 04/28/2022

Always efficient and quality work, fair market pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic service

by Laura Kaczynski on 04/25/2022

Friendliness, easy check in and check out. Cleanliness. Charles Carter was fantastic 👏

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fantastic service 👏

by Laura on 04/25/2022

Everything. Friendliness, easy check in and check out. Cleanliness.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service .

by Leo Prado on 04/23/2022

Excellent Service . They will treat you as Family . They will give you the best care of your Car ..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome Service Department

by Shellbone on 03/31/2022

Corey and Deanna always go above and beyond to make my experience comfortable, and done in a timely fashion! Awesome Team!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tacoma Service

by Steve on 03/22/2022

Clean Professional place of business. Returning customer with second vehicle there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very personable service from the service advisor.

by Joseph Krill on 03/22/2022

I had the pleasure of having a Mr. Charles Carter as my service advisor. He demonstrated an outgoing, friendly concern regarding my appointment. I sincerely wish that there were more people of his character working in the service industry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Annual Inspection

by LEW on 03/21/2022

Excellent Service, Mr James Thomas was extremely courteous and Helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Two thumps up for Chuck

by BK on 03/18/2022

Charles Carter Is the man. Could not have been happier with the service and support. Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Deana Hicks made the difference

by Swedge on 03/18/2022

Deana was great to work with. She gave me an estimate on a tune-up up front so there was no sticker shock, I was in and out quickly, the car was ready in the time window that she said, and she respected my rationale for not moving forward with the technician recommended services at this time. Customer Service at its finest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rav 4 purchase

by JD on 03/02/2022

Rudy Shah did a great job with this purchase. Very knowledgeable and pleasant. I appreciated his approach.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and easy service visit!

by Mary Kay on 03/01/2022

A few months of the purchase of my first Toyota, it was time for the service checkup. A reminder was sent to me and the appointment was very easy to schedule. When I arrived at the dealer, I was greeted warmly by Charles Carter. We discussed my appointment and then he showed me to the very comfortable lounge. 30 minutes later, my vehicle was done and ready to go. Best yet there was no charge since I was still under the new car purchase agreement. Again, Charles Carter was there to give me the paperwork and off I went to continue my day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!!!

by Rebecca on 02/27/2022

Extremely nice and easy to work with. Did everything possible to help us feel comfortable with the deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Spitzer Toyota - Monroeville, PA

by Joseph on 02/23/2022

Efficient, friendly. James Thomas in Service was very personable. Great guy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Spitzer delivers!

by Mark on 02/22/2022

Professional staff that is courteous and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Dealership and Service Department I have ever had experience with!

by Diana on 02/18/2022

I have never felt so comfortable with a service department. Everyone is so friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Secret Superheros 🤫

by Jena on 02/17/2022

Everyone I have ever come into contact with at Spitzer has always been amazing! Deana Hicks has been the person I talk to/interact with the most, and I actually look forward to seeing her every year when my car gets inspected. She has always been personable, friendly, and knowledgeable. This year I got to talk to another young gentleman, and he told me his name, but for the life of me I just cannot remember it - which is a shame because he was phenomenal! Super nice guy, and he deserves a shout out too, so I hope you guys know who I'm talking about. Your service department is basically a group of low key superheros, and I appreciate every last one of them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

