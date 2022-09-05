Spitzer Toyota Monroeville
Customer Reviews of Spitzer Toyota Monroeville
Rav 4 purchase
by 05/09/2022on
Good experience with salesman Rutul Shah. Informative. No hard sales pitch. Answered all our questions and concerns. Paid MRSP
Old car running like new
by 05/09/2022on
The service is always smooth and prompt. My rather old '03 Prius is still running just fine after all these years. Many thanks to James Thomas!
Great customer service!
by 05/09/2022on
Dropped Rav4 off after the service area had closed but ran into Charles Carter as he was leaving for the day. Charles was anxious to help me check the vehicle in by taking all my information. The next day Charles called me and updated me on the services I requested. Charles greeted me and hour later when i went to pickup the Rav4 answered all my questions and got me on my way. Spitzer’s service is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Rav 4 purchase
by 05/09/2022on
Good experience with salesman Rutul Shah. Informative. No hard sales pitch. Answered all our questions and concerns. Paid MRSP
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Super Toyota Team
by 05/05/2022on
From sales to service super teamwork aimed to provide complete & efficient automotive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tacoma service
by 04/28/2022on
Always efficient and quality work, fair market pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic service
by 04/25/2022on
Friendliness, easy check in and check out. Cleanliness. Charles Carter was fantastic 👏
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic service 👏
by 04/25/2022on
Everything. Friendliness, easy check in and check out. Cleanliness.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service .
by 04/23/2022on
Excellent Service . They will treat you as Family . They will give you the best care of your Car ..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service Department
by 03/31/2022on
Corey and Deanna always go above and beyond to make my experience comfortable, and done in a timely fashion! Awesome Team!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Tacoma Service
by 03/22/2022on
Clean Professional place of business. Returning customer with second vehicle there.
Very personable service from the service advisor.
by 03/22/2022on
I had the pleasure of having a Mr. Charles Carter as my service advisor. He demonstrated an outgoing, friendly concern regarding my appointment. I sincerely wish that there were more people of his character working in the service industry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Annual Inspection
by 03/21/2022on
Excellent Service, Mr James Thomas was extremely courteous and Helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Two thumps up for Chuck
by 03/18/2022on
Charles Carter Is the man. Could not have been happier with the service and support. Keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Deana Hicks made the difference
by 03/18/2022on
Deana was great to work with. She gave me an estimate on a tune-up up front so there was no sticker shock, I was in and out quickly, the car was ready in the time window that she said, and she respected my rationale for not moving forward with the technician recommended services at this time. Customer Service at its finest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Rav 4 purchase
by 03/02/2022on
Rudy Shah did a great job with this purchase. Very knowledgeable and pleasant. I appreciated his approach.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and easy service visit!
by 03/01/2022on
A few months of the purchase of my first Toyota, it was time for the service checkup. A reminder was sent to me and the appointment was very easy to schedule. When I arrived at the dealer, I was greeted warmly by Charles Carter. We discussed my appointment and then he showed me to the very comfortable lounge. 30 minutes later, my vehicle was done and ready to go. Best yet there was no charge since I was still under the new car purchase agreement. Again, Charles Carter was there to give me the paperwork and off I went to continue my day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!!!
by 02/27/2022on
Extremely nice and easy to work with. Did everything possible to help us feel comfortable with the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Spitzer Toyota - Monroeville, PA
by 02/23/2022on
Efficient, friendly. James Thomas in Service was very personable. Great guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Spitzer delivers!
by 02/22/2022on
Professional staff that is courteous and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Dealership and Service Department I have ever had experience with!
by 02/18/2022on
I have never felt so comfortable with a service department. Everyone is so friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Secret Superheros 🤫
by 02/17/2022on
Everyone I have ever come into contact with at Spitzer has always been amazing! Deana Hicks has been the person I talk to/interact with the most, and I actually look forward to seeing her every year when my car gets inspected. She has always been personable, friendly, and knowledgeable. This year I got to talk to another young gentleman, and he told me his name, but for the life of me I just cannot remember it - which is a shame because he was phenomenal! Super nice guy, and he deserves a shout out too, so I hope you guys know who I'm talking about. Your service department is basically a group of low key superheros, and I appreciate every last one of them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments