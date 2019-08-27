Shenango Honda
Customer Reviews of Shenango Honda
No return contact.
by 08/27/2019on
I was interested in a used silver 2015 Honda Accord LX they had at their dealership for sale. After seeing it on Autotrader, I sent an email with my contact information stating I was interested in the car. After about 3 or 4 times trying to contact them via email, I left 2 voicemails with the sales manager after trying to call twice. No return emails or return phone calls. This is a terrible way to run a business if somebody is trying to purchase a car. I'll go somewhere else for my Honda purchase.
Unacceptable Breach of Privacy
by 02/27/2017on
My family has previously had a good relationship with this business. We have purchased a total of 3 cars from them, paid upfront with cash. When my mother showed up to inquire about a new car, the salesperson Jenna tried very hard to get her into a car she couldn't afford. This is normal sales tactics. But what is unacceptable is that she went behind my mother's back to call HER mother to ask if she could loan out money to buy a more expensive car. This is not an acceptable thing to do. She did not even tell my mother she had done so, and upon being told off by my grandmother, changed tactics to asking my mom to finance. Jenna, you seemed very nice and were our go-to person to purchase cars from, but this was crossing the line in a major way. You will not be getting any more of our business, and I wholeheartedly urge any potential buyers who value their personal privacy to find another dealership when it comes time to buy a car.
Not Very Happy, Wouldn't Recoomend This Dealership.
by 12/05/2016on
As I have bought a few cars here in the past, I won't be doing business here again. I had a bad experience the last time I did business here. As a former repeat customer at this dealership, I should have been treated better than I was. I was charged for something that I already paid for. They've lost my business from here on in. For my next Honda or any service work, I will be going somewhere else other than here. I wouldn't recommend this dealership.
Great car buying expeirence.
by 09/27/2016on
I purchased my 2nd Honda from Shenango Honda. Jenna Norrris was the salesperson who helped me with the whole process. She was down to Earth and not pushy like other salespeople that I have had experiences with at other dealerships. She even showed me all the features inside the car and how they all worked. If you want to purchase a Honda then go to Shenango Honda. You wont be disappointed.
Worst car buying experience of my life
by 08/23/2016on
While the sales rep was very friendly initially, I have never had a worse car dealership experience in my life. I was looking for a used car to replace my current vehicle. After explaining my desire to get a great deal on a car, a good deal on my trade-in, and be able to pay x-amount out of pocket (with no financing), the sales rep took me on a ride in a used Honda car. After returning to the dealership he had my car evaluated and read to me the offer from the "trade-in evaluator". I was also read the carfax to me but was not physically given the carfax or trade-in offer. These were simply read to me. I explained that I was talking to other dealers and had received the following offers on my car as well as a similar vehicle for $500-$1000 less than his vehicle and asked if he would move on his offer. The salesman asked me if I was planning to buy a car then and there and I said that I would need to evaluate the offer and get back to him but that the current offer was not good enough because, as I had said initially, I was unwilling to finance anything. He said he was not willing to negotiate unless I guaranteed that I would buy a car that day. I asked if I could take the printouts that he gave me on the offer as well as their evaluation (with KBB pricing for my car) and he said "no". I re-read the KBB sheet and it was significantly less money ($3000-$5000) than the same KBB price "fair market" price range that I had printed out that morning. I then asked "If I tell you I'm going to buy this car today will you negotiate?" He said "yes". I said "thank you for your time" and left. I followed up by saying "You initially told me you were going to give me your best offer up front and you did not do that." I don't know what their new car salesmen are like but it will be a long time before I set foot in this dealership again.
Good experience
by 07/09/2016on
We recently purchased a new Honda CR-V. We started with on-line communication with the salesman followed by an in-person visit. After our test drive, we purchased the vehicle the same day. The salesman was friendly, knowledgeable, tuned into our needs, and in general, easy to deal with. We would recommend this dealership and salesman to others.
Awesome Expience
by 01/18/2016on
I recently purchased a Certified Used 2014 Odyssey from Shenango Honda. I bought this van via texting with Jason, my salesman. I live 90 miles away with the largest Honda dealer in the Midwest located in my town. After doing a web search I saw that Shenango had a good price on a low mileage 2014 Odyssey. I decided to send an inquiry. Jason responded via email and asked which method was best to communicate with me. I replied that texting was my choice. After exchanging multiple texted throughout the day we came to an agreement on purchasing the van. When I arrived to test drive the van and sign the paperwork everything was ready for me to complete the purchase. Bob, the finance guy, was very informative about my warranty options but did not pressure me to buy anything that I did not want. I had such a pleasant experience and purchased the van at great value. Although my local dealer does a good job.... my first call (text) will be to Jason when I am looking to buy again. It is well worth the drive!
Very pleased w their services
by 05/25/2015on
Very pleased w my purchase...Jason was excellent, respected my wishes, I had an excellent experience w him...I will go back to him when the time comes...thank u so much!!
CRV purchased at Shenango Honda
by 05/18/2015on
We recently purchased a CRV at Shenago Honda after receiving an online quote from Jason Gresco. We felt the price was fair and there was no hassle or pressure. Jason's service was excellent. The CRV is a great vehicle.
Made me a deal I couldn't refuse
by 01/30/2015on
I was up for servicing and decided to pass the time looking in the showroom. Cliff Harriger approached me and asked if I would be interested in this 2015 Honda CR-V. I was leasing a 2012 Honda Cr-V. I listened to his deal and it was one I couldn't pass up. Cliff Harriger went and picked up my wife. She was impressed with how he explained the differences between the two cars and answering her questions with description and knowledge of the suv. He took time showing us all the new features and how they worked inside the vehicle.Cliff made the deal from buying to out the door very pleasant and efficient. Everyone we came in contact with at Shenango Honda was courteous and efficent. Ask for Cliff Harriger when you visit Shenango Honda for a deal.
new car purchase
by 01/24/2015on
MMJ I recently leased a new honda accord in exchange for my 2012 which I had for three years and was so very impressed by the preformance.. I was looking for a dealership and mostly for a person not be Pushy, showing me what I was interested in, with the knowledge of the vehicles, able to answer all the questions I asked. I must add that I found one, very neat, relaxed, professional,and willing to do his job, He did just that. Very impressed and would recommend him to anyone, his name being Brad Paulson. I also found any of the staff that I met very friendly and helpful. I will go back to Shenango Honda.
Pilot purchase at Shenango Honda
by 01/07/2015on
Jon Church and staff at Shenango Honda were great to work with. Very knowledgable and accommodating. Found the Pilot I was wantied at a great price!
Great buying experience at Shenango Honda
by 12/17/2014on
Purchased a new 2015 Honda CR-V on 12/15/14. The purchase, trade, and financing process was smooth and pleasant. No pushy sales tactics. Brad Paulson went with my wife and I on test rides and explained and showed us all about the vehicle before the test rides and after the sale when we picked up the vehicle. He even bought me a Coke.... what a guy. I recommend Brad and Shenango Honda. Thanks again Brad
Shenango Honda... Simply the BEST!!
by 11/05/2014on
Thanks so much To Brad Paulson and the Staff at Shenango Honda. After wading through the typical BS and losing 2- hrs of my life at a Honda Store Dealer located in Boardman Ohio. I simply got on the computer and E-Mailed three remaining Honda dealers within a roughly 30 mile radius from my home. Brad Paulson was the only sales person to respond AND he came in at about $3000 LESS than the "ahem" deal from the Boardman STORE!! WOW I didn't expect that. I spoke with Brad over the phone. I felt confidant that I could trust this man and the dealership he represented and that trust prompted me to upgrade from the Civic LS to a beautiful 2014 crimson pearl EX. This car is a gift to our daughter who is going off to colledge this fall. Needless to say She is extremely happy as are her mother and I. Thanks again Brad for treating my wife, my daughter and me like adults. I will be back probably sooner than later. Take Care, Jack B. Canfield, Ohio
still in shock
by 10/13/2014on
will wonders never cease. i'm 66 years old & for the 1st time in my life,i had a no hassle,no b.s.,no tricks,no lies,wonderful car buying experience. Brad Paulson & Shenango Honda are simply amazing. best price around hands down. I kept waiting for the add ons & other oh yeahs and the price ending up way more than they stated. surprise,surprise. i'm still in shock,a wonderful buying experience. I will never go anywhere else ever again.
Awesome Experience!
by 08/21/2014on
Brad P and Shenango Staff our terrific to deal with. We are totally pleased with our 2014 Honda Civic. Brad went above and beyond to meet our needs!
Quick and Painless
by 08/03/2014on
I hadn't been planning on purchasing a new vehicle, but was involved in an accident. I had to make a decision relatively quickly and wasn't sure what I wanted. Brad was very helpful and informative. He was very useful in the learning the features of the vehicle. The employees also offered us drinks and popsicles! He also made the process very low pressure and got us a price that couldn't be found anywhere else. Very happy!
Great place to buy a new car!
by 05/23/2014on
I had a great experience all around at Shenango Honda. Brad P gave me a fair price right from the start and was a great person to work with through the whole process. I love my new CR-V and am very satisfied with Shenango Honda!
Awesome Experience!
by 04/21/2014on
This was my first time leasing a new car and Brad P. was an amazing sales person to go though! The whole staff at Shenango Honda was fantastic but I worked with Brad P. Specifically he was very informative from the time he answered my request online until I drove my new Civic of the lot! He was never once pushy and I never felt uncomfortable. The whole entire time he explained everything and anything and he answered all of my questions! I would highly recommend this dealership to all of my friends and family!
Honda buying experience
by 03/02/2014on
I was interested in buying a Honda Civic and I contacted 4 dealers through the Internet process. I received a very quick reply fron Brad P. Upon calling him I went over my car wants and desires and he worked with me through the entire time up to me buying a car from him. I must say Brad was very friendly, pleasant to work with and very professional. I would hope anyone in the market to buy a Honda would consider contacting Brad. I know they would not be sorry.
Best experience in car shopping ever!
by 03/02/2014on
I am so grateful to Brad P and the team at Shenango Honda! They car so helpful and kind to me. I look forward to many years to dealing with them for many years to come! And I absolutely love my Honda Civic! I will highly recommend them!
