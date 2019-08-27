sales Rating

While the sales rep was very friendly initially, I have never had a worse car dealership experience in my life. I was looking for a used car to replace my current vehicle. After explaining my desire to get a great deal on a car, a good deal on my trade-in, and be able to pay x-amount out of pocket (with no financing), the sales rep took me on a ride in a used Honda car. After returning to the dealership he had my car evaluated and read to me the offer from the "trade-in evaluator". I was also read the carfax to me but was not physically given the carfax or trade-in offer. These were simply read to me. I explained that I was talking to other dealers and had received the following offers on my car as well as a similar vehicle for $500-$1000 less than his vehicle and asked if he would move on his offer. The salesman asked me if I was planning to buy a car then and there and I said that I would need to evaluate the offer and get back to him but that the current offer was not good enough because, as I had said initially, I was unwilling to finance anything. He said he was not willing to negotiate unless I guaranteed that I would buy a car that day. I asked if I could take the printouts that he gave me on the offer as well as their evaluation (with KBB pricing for my car) and he said "no". I re-read the KBB sheet and it was significantly less money ($3000-$5000) than the same KBB price "fair market" price range that I had printed out that morning. I then asked "If I tell you I'm going to buy this car today will you negotiate?" He said "yes". I said "thank you for your time" and left. I followed up by saying "You initially told me you were going to give me your best offer up front and you did not do that." I don't know what their new car salesmen are like but it will be a long time before I set foot in this dealership again. Read more