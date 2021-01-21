Customer Reviews of Fred Beans Nissan of Doylestown
Unusable New Car
I would love to say I had a good experience with Fred Beans of Doylestown, but unfortunately I have not. The sales reps are all nice, however I purchased a car from this location on November 14th 2020 and am still waiting on my plates. The temp plates I was given have now long expired and I am being thrown in circles by both Jeff and Bill, my sales rep and the manager of this location. I have been told multiple times the plates are on the way with no luck and no answer to when I would get them. Now I have spent 18k on a brand new car that is sitting in my drive way that I am unable legally to drive. I have had to cancel doctor’s appointments, I need help getting groceries, I cannot even drive to work. Still I have no idea when this can be resolved, so I would never recommend this location to anyone if you want a car you can use.
Oustanding experience
Our experience at Fred Beans Nissan was outstanding. We knew ahead of time the exact specs of the car we wanted. Within minutes of contacting the dealership over the web requesting a quote on a specific car from their inventory, Jillian K. responded with a great price and a confirmation that the car was still available. We arrived at the dealership a few hours later for a test drive, and the vehicle was already parked in front ready to go. Jillian provided a route for an extremely thorough test drive for both of us individually. Within an hour we put a deposit on a deal, with excellent financing secured by the dealership, no games or BS. We picked up the car a few days later and the closing was similarly smooth. Jillian spent all the time necessary reviewing every feature of the car, pairing phones, etc. I've bought many cars and this experience was about as easy as it gets. Highly recommended.
Don't Trust Them
I purchased a vehicle from Fred Beans in November 2016. I was assured during final sale all paperwork was going to be completed by Fred Beans. I first find out from the bank where my loan is through that they have not received my first month payment. This turns out to be due to the fact I never received my statements from them because Fred Beans sent them the wrong address. So I was charged a 35 dollar late fee. Next I get my registration with again the wrong address. So I call to have it changed. I gave my current address and was told it would be updated. Over a month later still no updated registration in the mail so I call back to find out it was never done and I need to go through a different process than I was originally told. Finally I received a $4,000 bill from my bank the loan is through charging me for insurance because they never received my proof of insurance from Fred Beans. I have called Dawson Weller at Fred Beans 6 times over the last 2 months without one call back. He is apparently who I need to talk to to remedy this situation. This has become more than just an inconvenience at this time. This has begun to affect my lively hood and credit.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience after bad ones!!!
We went to the this dealership after visiting several Nissan dealership and needless to say they were horrible. Especially in Admore Nissan. We went in and were recieved by Drew and we asked for a specific car with specific packages with a specific price !!! This was exactly what we recieved! We went there with three kids and they were entertained with the play room as well as with the free hotdogs and watching tv. Rob one of the managers was also great. Have a better % for a loan than what we came in with. Overall our experience was great!!! Thanks Drew for your hard work in getting us exactly what we came in asking for and not give us the run around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highly Recommend
Jim Rathell, Sales Consultant, provided excellent customer service on my used car purchase and trade in. Highly recommend this dealer and Jim.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An ergonomic experience at FredBeans
I am now a very, VERY, happy owner of a Nissan NV200, thanks to Glen S. Glen was my Nissan bard of van ergonomics. He shared such an enthusiasm for my concerns, to find the right utility vehicle, which made my first experience buying a vehicle -stupendous! I am approached, on job sites, the street and while stuck in traffic by potential Nissan NV200 buyers. I share what I've learned with Glen, and they're sold on the van.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Nissan Altima 2014
This was a very easy transaction in a pleasant atmosphere. I went to look at a Nissan. I wasn't sure if I was going to buy or not. My salesman, Anthony D, help make the whole experience go smoothly. He was very knowledgeable. Taking his time to answer all my questions. He help create a very relax atmosphere. I am now a proud owner of a Nissan Altima 2014 that I just love!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very courteous and knowledgeable
The dealer, Anthony, was very helpful and kind, and very knowledegable about the cars on the lot and had paired me with a car I really liked. Although I had not made a purchase yet, I really enjoyed his customer service and his expertise. Definitely would recommend this dealer to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
My car was reaching it's end so I thought it was time to go and find a new car. Anthony P helped me he showed me the Altima, Sentra, and Versa. Ultimately I went with a lease for a Sentra it came fully equipped I have GPS, back up camera, & sunroof. Put $2000 down and got a really great deal - it ended up being less a month then I had thought I would be spending. :) Great experience and I love my car. Anthony even went out of his way to find me one in electric blue and got it delivered quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and Knowledgable Used Car Shopping
So I needed to make a decision on whether to repair my very old car or replace with another (used cars are my preference because they are more affordable). I met with Anthony P while my car was being estimated. He understood my needs. As I'm abnormally tall I can't drive just any vehicle and I don't have a lot off money to funnel into this purchase. He walked me around the lot and had me sit in several options to let me have the feel of what it may be like to drive these cars. In the end I decided to have the repairs made to my current vehicle but I will surely be back here when the time comes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent buying experience
I recently purchased a new car from Nissan, and the experience was exceptional. Anthony was extremely friendly and professional in helping choose the right car for my needs, and I would highly recommend Fred Beans for anyone interested in a new Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Anthony P
Looking for a car in a flash with a crazy budget he was great so understanding and helpful I got the right car FAST!! Very knowledgeable Highly recommended
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent sale!
My brother and I went to the Fred Beans Nissan dealership looking for a car to lease. While there we were helped by Anthony P. He helped my brother find the best car for him. It ended up that my brother wanted a Dodge Dart. Anthony got us one from the the Dodge dealership and made sure we got an amazing deal. Not to mention we have warranties on everything. Go to Nissan and get Anthony if you want an easy dealership visit!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
While I didn't purchase a car while I was there, the service I received here was amazing. The salesman I spoke to (I believe his name was Anthony P.) was very knowledgeable to point where I almost bought something. When my wallet is a little fatter I'll certainly be returning here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent experience
I worked out my deal with Dave over the internet. When I came in he had the car already cleaned up and was respectful of my time. I would recommend him to anyone. I love my Murano.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very pleasant
The buying experience was very easy and pleasant. Dave and Neil were knowledgeable and friendly. Great deal on my truck and wonderful service, with no pressure from the salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Typical Car Salesmen!
I specifically told the salesperson to skip the haggling and give me their best and final price. What he gave me was laughable! Plus, he undervalued my 2009 trade in by at least $2000. I asked if that was the absolute best they could do to which he said yes. Of course I wasnt about to get ripped off so I left. The next day I bought a 2013 used Rogue for less than they wanted for a 2012 Rogue that was less equipped . The vehicles were both in very good condition with about 12,000 miles on them. Hmmm? Looks to me like this dealership makes a significant profit off their late model used vehicles. I would never waste my time going back to them again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
