1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a vehicle from Fred Beans in November 2016. I was assured during final sale all paperwork was going to be completed by Fred Beans. I first find out from the bank where my loan is through that they have not received my first month payment. This turns out to be due to the fact I never received my statements from them because Fred Beans sent them the wrong address. So I was charged a 35 dollar late fee. Next I get my registration with again the wrong address. So I call to have it changed. I gave my current address and was told it would be updated. Over a month later still no updated registration in the mail so I call back to find out it was never done and I need to go through a different process than I was originally told. Finally I received a $4,000 bill from my bank the loan is through charging me for insurance because they never received my proof of insurance from Fred Beans. I have called Dawson Weller at Fred Beans 6 times over the last 2 months without one call back. He is apparently who I need to talk to to remedy this situation. This has become more than just an inconvenience at this time. This has begun to affect my lively hood and credit. Read more