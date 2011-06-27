Welcome to Fred Beans Nissan! From our humble beginnings in the 1950s as a service station, Fred Beans Family of Dealerships has grown to Pennsylvania's largest privately held automotive group, offering 19 top brands.

Fred Beans Nissan strives to offer the best vehicles at the fairest prices. Our commitment to excellence is second to none and customer service is our top priority. We offer customers a unique and exclusive Auto Rewards program on almost all of our vehicles. We are not your typical car dealership. Let us have the opportunity to earn your business. Come see us today!

"Come see why it's Better at Beans"