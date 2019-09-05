5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We did not expect to purchase a car this week, but after our 16 year old Honda CRV needed more work tan the car was worth, it was time to go car shopping. After spending hours of research, I contacted two Honda dealers over the phone with my bottom-line. Neither would entertain my offer even though I said that I was ready to buy TODAY. So, I turned to Enterprise, and found the car that I was meant to buy. I spoke to Rachel over the phone, and she answered all of my questions and was very professional and polite. We went in a few hours later, and test drove the car after meeting with Rachel and her manager, Martin. No pressure, no hype, fixed price, and a better than I expected trade for my old CRV. If you are in the Conshohocken area and in the market for a good car and a fair price, sold by a professional staff visit Enterprise Car Sales, and ask for Rachel or Martin. Very pleased. Read more