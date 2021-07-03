1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Brought car in for inspection and emissions, alignment, tire balance, and 2 warranty concerns. One warranty concern was taken care off. The other I still haven’t been updated on and it’s been a few weeks now and I’d like it to be completed already considering I already paid the deductible on it. The emissions was fine. Alignment and balance seems good. But here’s the issue I have. The tech straight up lied to me about my car. They failed my car for inspection because it had a “pulsating” brake pedal and quoted me 550$ to do the front brakes and they failed me for my driver side mirror for having a hazy in the liquid crystal display on it when they sold me the car like that almost exactly a year ago and they passed it then no issue. The mirror glass was quoted at 350$!? For a piece of glass without the dimming feature. I looked the entire car over before I brought it there and my brakes are 7s all the way around. Not failing at all. Bonded pads fail at 2 and a non existent pulsating isn’t failable. I offered to fix the car myself because I can get upgraded brakes all the way around for 300$ and mirror glass for 70$ and the service rep told me they wouldn’t certify my work if I fixed it myself and that I couldn’t bring it back for a retest if I fixed it even though that makes absolutely no sense. I fix my cars my self all the time and any shop will inspect it just fine. The biggest annoyance is that I took my car to a different shop and they said my brakes were very good and my mirror was not an issue as it wasn’t cracked and the reflective backing wasn’t compromised. Never get anything inspected here. They’re [non-permissible content removed]. Legally you are entitled to fix your own vehicle and bring it back for a free retest within 30 days. Save yourself and go to any shop except a dealership unless it’s warranty. But beware. They will take your deductible and never call you. It doesn’t take 3 weeks to order a door wiring harness. Ridiculous. The service rep was very rude and very unhelpful and completely not understanding and wouldn’t listen. The tech didn’t even put a half a mile on my car the whole time it was there. Read more