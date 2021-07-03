Woltz and Wind Ford
Customer Reviews of Woltz and Wind Ford
owner
by 03/07/2021on
great car at a veery affordable pricwe
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 12/02/2021on
Great service every time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Inspection
by 10/29/2021on
All work done quickly w/o any difficulties.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
John Yarowenko
by 10/29/2021on
Excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
F-150 service
by 08/01/2021on
Had an issue with my power running boards. They were able to get me in on short notice and kept me informed the entire time work was being performed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 07/04/2021on
My car was in the shop for 4+ months where they managed to return it to me 3 times still broken causing me to break down driving home from the shop. Most recently on my 4th pick up after service, i picked it up from having the transmission replaced, they didn't even change the oil out and returned it to me with the oil change light on..even though they knew all 3 times the car was severely smoking burning up the fluids. One week after a transmission change and my car is doing the exact same thing it was 5 months ago. I'm back at square one with a car covered by an extended warranty I paid for but with a car that is STILL BROKEN.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Woltz and Wind Service
by 06/22/2021on
Easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 05/10/2021on
Woltz and Wind are great to work with and expeditious in turning my vehicle around. Was in and out quickly. Thank you for the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
body shop work
by 05/03/2021on
they went over and above to repair my chevy tahoe they kept me updated on the work and I was very pleased with the results
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Woltz & Wind Ford - Heidelberg, PA
by 03/12/2021on
There were several recalls on our vehicle. We scheduled the appointment, dropped off the car, and everything was completely timely. Great communication! Great Service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments
Inspection
by 09/18/2020on
The night drop off and pick up was really easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Battery Dead!!
by 08/22/2020on
Was away on vacation came home car was dead, got a new battery a year ago. AAA got it started, called WWF they said battery under warranty come in to replace. Did diagnostics tests never found anything, had car for 2 days and battery never replaced. Had oil changed and tires rotated , wish they would have replaced it thou.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 07/26/2020on
The issue was quickly and more importantly properly fixed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ripoff and liars.
by 07/15/2020on
Brought car in for inspection and emissions, alignment, tire balance, and 2 warranty concerns. One warranty concern was taken care off. The other I still haven’t been updated on and it’s been a few weeks now and I’d like it to be completed already considering I already paid the deductible on it. The emissions was fine. Alignment and balance seems good. But here’s the issue I have. The tech straight up lied to me about my car. They failed my car for inspection because it had a “pulsating” brake pedal and quoted me 550$ to do the front brakes and they failed me for my driver side mirror for having a hazy in the liquid crystal display on it when they sold me the car like that almost exactly a year ago and they passed it then no issue. The mirror glass was quoted at 350$!? For a piece of glass without the dimming feature. I looked the entire car over before I brought it there and my brakes are 7s all the way around. Not failing at all. Bonded pads fail at 2 and a non existent pulsating isn’t failable. I offered to fix the car myself because I can get upgraded brakes all the way around for 300$ and mirror glass for 70$ and the service rep told me they wouldn’t certify my work if I fixed it myself and that I couldn’t bring it back for a retest if I fixed it even though that makes absolutely no sense. I fix my cars my self all the time and any shop will inspect it just fine. The biggest annoyance is that I took my car to a different shop and they said my brakes were very good and my mirror was not an issue as it wasn’t cracked and the reflective backing wasn’t compromised. Never get anything inspected here. They’re [non-permissible content removed]. Legally you are entitled to fix your own vehicle and bring it back for a free retest within 30 days. Save yourself and go to any shop except a dealership unless it’s warranty. But beware. They will take your deductible and never call you. It doesn’t take 3 weeks to order a door wiring harness. Ridiculous. The service rep was very rude and very unhelpful and completely not understanding and wouldn’t listen. The tech didn’t even put a half a mile on my car the whole time it was there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Customer
by 06/09/2020on
The service department was very helpful in resolving a complex problem I had with the out of state dealer, from whom I had purchased my 2016 C-Max. They really went the extra mile to help me document the repairs needed on the brakes to pass PA inspection, and get the seller to compensate me. Very happy with Woltz & Wind Service Dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ford Fusion Service
by 05/26/2020on
Work done as promised on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ford Escape
by 02/17/2020on
Dealership really had taken care of us, and provided us with a Curtsy car so we would not be stranded.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
F150 Service
by 01/28/2020on
I took my F150 without an appointment to Woltz and wind Ford as it wouldn’t go any faster than idle. Ziggy promised that he would get to it within three days and they did diagnosed the problem and fixed it to my complete satisfaction they had to replace the throttlebody
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ziggy
by 07/14/2019on
As I have stated in past surveys Ziggy ALWAYS goes that EXTRA effort to assist you in any way . Rebates , Ford points and making sure things are done right. His side kick Rich is always helpful to lend Ziggy a hand when things get extremely busy for him . I would say the Woltz & Wind service team is ALWAYS there to help each other.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Major Repair
by 07/11/2019on
Kept me fully informed of progress and estimated completion. Charged the quoted price. 1 Rebuilt Engine and replaced 2 catalytic converters truck is running like a new truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Slow and sloppy once again
by 06/29/2019on
This is probably the last time we will use WW for our Ford service. Clearly, the Service Dept has become so busy with commercial business that they have no time for the regular customer. Compete lack of communication and when they do communicate, they don’t listen or deliver on completion times, service updates, etc. The only way we ever get anything done is after the car is already a day later than promised and we have to fight with the tech, the service mgr and even the General Manager. Proving that the WW is so broken, we have received texts and emails asking us to comment on our last visit. It’s obvious that the folks making those calls and sending those texts had any idea that we had to elevate our issues to the GM level. Simply stated, after 20+ years of customer loyalty, you have finally driven us away. I know that probably doesn’t matter to WW, because the Service Dept is already booked to capacity. Losing us won’t move the needle or change how you operate - and that’s unfortunate.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments