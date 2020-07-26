Woltz and Wind Ford

2100 Washington Pike, Carnegie, PA 15106
(866) 246-5696
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Woltz and Wind Ford

4.2
Overall Rating
(53)
Recommend: Yes (43) No (10)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Great service

by 3renee8 on 07/26/2020

The issue was quickly and more importantly properly fixed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
159 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Battery Dead!!

by Christine on 08/22/2020

Was away on vacation came home car was dead, got a new battery a year ago. AAA got it started, called WWF they said battery under warranty come in to replace. Did diagnostics tests never found anything, had car for 2 days and battery never replaced. Had oil changed and tires rotated , wish they would have replaced it thou.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Ripoff and liars.

by Kaitiebug on 07/15/2020

Brought car in for inspection and emissions, alignment, tire balance, and 2 warranty concerns. One warranty concern was taken care off. The other I still haven’t been updated on and it’s been a few weeks now and I’d like it to be completed already considering I already paid the deductible on it. The emissions was fine. Alignment and balance seems good. But here’s the issue I have. The tech straight up lied to me about my car. They failed my car for inspection because it had a “pulsating” brake pedal and quoted me 550$ to do the front brakes and they failed me for my driver side mirror for having a hazy in the liquid crystal display on it when they sold me the car like that almost exactly a year ago and they passed it then no issue. The mirror glass was quoted at 350$!? For a piece of glass without the dimming feature. I looked the entire car over before I brought it there and my brakes are 7s all the way around. Not failing at all. Bonded pads fail at 2 and a non existent pulsating isn’t failable. I offered to fix the car myself because I can get upgraded brakes all the way around for 300$ and mirror glass for 70$ and the service rep told me they wouldn’t certify my work if I fixed it myself and that I couldn’t bring it back for a retest if I fixed it even though that makes absolutely no sense. I fix my cars my self all the time and any shop will inspect it just fine. The biggest annoyance is that I took my car to a different shop and they said my brakes were very good and my mirror was not an issue as it wasn’t cracked and the reflective backing wasn’t compromised. Never get anything inspected here. They’re [non-permissible content removed]. Legally you are entitled to fix your own vehicle and bring it back for a free retest within 30 days. Save yourself and go to any shop except a dealership unless it’s warranty. But beware. They will take your deductible and never call you. It doesn’t take 3 weeks to order a door wiring harness. Ridiculous. The service rep was very rude and very unhelpful and completely not understanding and wouldn’t listen. The tech didn’t even put a half a mile on my car the whole time it was there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Customer

by Byoung412 on 06/09/2020

The service department was very helpful in resolving a complex problem I had with the out of state dealer, from whom I had purchased my 2016 C-Max. They really went the extra mile to help me document the repairs needed on the brakes to pass PA inspection, and get the seller to compensate me. Very happy with Woltz & Wind Service Dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ford Fusion Service

by davegreenpgh on 05/26/2020

Work done as promised on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ford Escape

by paulette on 02/17/2020

Dealership really had taken care of us, and provided us with a Curtsy car so we would not be stranded.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

F150 Service

by Nokitov on 01/28/2020

I took my F150 without an appointment to Woltz and wind Ford as it wouldn’t go any faster than idle. Ziggy promised that he would get to it within three days and they did diagnosed the problem and fixed it to my complete satisfaction they had to replace the throttlebody

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ziggy

by Dennis Brown on 07/14/2019

As I have stated in past surveys Ziggy ALWAYS goes that EXTRA effort to assist you in any way . Rebates , Ford points and making sure things are done right. His side kick Rich is always helpful to lend Ziggy a hand when things get extremely busy for him . I would say the Woltz & Wind service team is ALWAYS there to help each other.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Major Repair

by PGHPAULIE on 07/11/2019

Kept me fully informed of progress and estimated completion. Charged the quoted price. 1 Rebuilt Engine and replaced 2 catalytic converters truck is running like a new truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Slow and sloppy once again

by We’re Done on 06/29/2019

This is probably the last time we will use WW for our Ford service. Clearly, the Service Dept has become so busy with commercial business that they have no time for the regular customer. Compete lack of communication and when they do communicate, they don’t listen or deliver on completion times, service updates, etc. The only way we ever get anything done is after the car is already a day later than promised and we have to fight with the tech, the service mgr and even the General Manager. Proving that the WW is so broken, we have received texts and emails asking us to comment on our last visit. It’s obvious that the folks making those calls and sending those texts had any idea that we had to elevate our issues to the GM level. Simply stated, after 20+ years of customer loyalty, you have finally driven us away. I know that probably doesn’t matter to WW, because the Service Dept is already booked to capacity. Losing us won’t move the needle or change how you operate - and that’s unfortunate.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Terrible service.

by F150sold on 06/08/2019

It took almost 2 weeks to get my truck repaired When I dropped it off I was told it would only take a couple days. I never got a call updating me on the status and when I would call I just got told one they needed it another day. After they fixed my AC they left bolts inside my dash. I had to go back to get them to remove the bolts.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

4/19 Woltz & Wind_Warranty Repairs

by LTCustomer on 06/01/2019

If you find yourself in car drama, the combination of Ford Roadside Assistance and Woltz & Wind will make a rough day bearable. Fortunate that it happened during daylight and in a location where I could pull off the road/park safely. A (warranty covered) overheating problem led to a tow to the dealer. Thanks to Service Coordinator Katy for her communications throughout the process. Thanks to W&W for the Enterprise Car Rental relationship (covered by my warranty), including easy return drop off at W&W dealership. (Friendly service at Enterprise, BTW.) W&W is a busy service shop... My car was quickly put in the que on Monday around 5pm and it was ready for pick up Friday. So far, so good! **FYI_Adjust expectations that unscheduled repairs can be completed on the spot or in 24 hours...service appointments are honored and this shop is BUSY. **

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Dealership

by Dennis P on 04/09/2019

Great service. Great people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

repair work

by palermo on 04/02/2019

I can say I had the best service person ever,, Katie ... great she help a lot as we worked out the repair

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service review, The Works Package

by jennrn02 on 03/14/2019

Great service experience, as always!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Woltz & Wind Continues to Deliver Quality Service

by CBailey on 02/26/2019

I just leased my third vehicle with Woltz & Wind for a number of reasons. One of the main reasons is how well their Service Department operates. They continue to deliver a quality product and they really care about Customer Service. Taking your vehicle in for unplanned service (my recent issue) is never fun, and the professionals at Woltz & Wind knows this. The Customer Service Representatives keep you up-to-date with the status of what is needed for your vehicle and they work with you to get you to a satisfied result. I wholeheartedly recommend Woltz & Wind for you car buying and car servicing needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Strike Two and Three for Woltz and Wind Ford Service Dept

by DC5 on 01/30/2019

A few months back I wrote a review concerning a scheduling glitch that Woltz and Wind Ford within their scheduling system. In short their online system did not communicate with their service scheduling system, and my appointment was canceled at the last minute. STRIKE ONE. Since then they have removed this tool from their site, as I am sure I was not the only one to experience this issue, kudos for listening to the customer. As such I decided to give them another try, which to my dismay was a mistake. I called the service department a few weeks before hand and got on the schedule, as I have learned it takes at least a couple weeks to get an appointment. One would think that they must be doing something right to be so busy, I found out today that is not the case, but I will explain more about that later. Upon arrival I was greeted with a smile and they got right to work on my vehicle. Services being executed today include, an oil change and tire rotation, repair hood latch that gets stuck open and takes a great deal of work to get closed again, repair back up sensor that was showing red zone for two days straight and finally repair windshield washer fluid sensor that fails to provide an alert when nearing empty or when completely empty. As I exited the service desk area I heard the one mechanic tell the other mechanic to just spray some WD40 or JB Blast on it, to which I informed him that I tried that and it was a short term fix and would stick again the next time you opened the hood. To which I swore he gave me a smirk, but let’s pretend he didn’t. After an hour or so the service manager came in and went over the diagnosis with me. 1. Oil was changed and tires rotated 2. The latch and cable would need replaced, but they didn’t have the cable there and they would need to order it in, it would be there by tomorrow. (Funny enough everyone that needed parts that day, from brake pads to sensors, needed to come back or wait another couple hours for the parts to arrive… no wonder it takes forever to get an appointment, everyone has to come back or wait the whole day. You would think a Ford dealership would at least have brake pads for a later model Ford). 3. They couldn’t replicate the issue with the back up sensor, but a notice was out advised that water can ingress through the back of the sensor causing the issue I was having and instructed to put grease on the back of the sensor to protect it, which they did. We shall see how well this works. 4. Finally, 2015 Ford F-150 XLTs do not come equipped with a windshield washer fluid sensor to alert the drive when it is low or empty… interesting. No problem, I will just open the hood and check every so often, oh wait the hood won’t close when I do that…. Still not a big deal I guess. A little sarcasm there if you couldn’t pick up on it. Moving on. When I purchased my truck as a certified preowned I was given a “Bumper to Bumper” extended warranty. Well get ready for my shocked face… the latch and cable replacement are not covered. Not a big deal, its not like it is a safety feature of the vehicle. I am sure this is a consumable item that everyone needs to replace four years after the vehicle was manufactured… no? How much you ask, $350. I looked it up, I can get the parts for $60 from the dealer down the street from my house. Ridiculously over priced for a simple repair! STRIKE TWO. I said no thank you and that I would take care of it. When the service was complete and I was called to the cashier window, I made the crazy assumption that I would only need to pay for some grease and maybe a few minutes of labor, as I was finally using my free oil change. I should seriously know better by now…. Diagnostic fees of $50 for EACH issue. Ok I get the back up sensor, they had to try and replicate the issue and look into the error, but I told them exactly what was wrong with the hood latch. They literally charged me $50 to look at it and say “Yep you were right, the latch is faulty”. I thought this couldn’t be accurate and asked the cashier to please confirm that this was the case. Confirmed and STRIKE THREE!!! Dear Woltz and Wind Ford Service Department. Please start putting your customers first and stop nickel and diming them. I will make it a point to advise everyone I know to stay away from your establishment at this point. I am beyond shocked that this is the level of service given after the sale is made. Again I could not have been more impressed with your sales department, but due to the complete lack of customer focus on your service side you have lost my business and anyone who will listen business for good.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Transit work

by JAS4040 on 01/11/2019

Dropped vehicle took shuttle home and returned later when shuttle picked up. Great job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by John demko on 01/10/2019

I was in contact with Katie and she kept me updated with everything going on with my truck service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

'14 Ford Fiesta Bad Ground

by Aenarie on 01/07/2019

So I went to the gas station, filled my tank, went to start my car and it would not start. Had AAA tow me to the dealership, was told it was a snapped negative cable and my battery died. Bought the negative cable and battery installed them, still would not start. Had my dad with me through this and he went in and wanted to speak with the big dog in charge, Jack May. Jack took us to the garage and spoke with the mechanic, was told that the ground cable was not long enough so it wasn't going to pick up a charge, not the negative. Was also informed that I was going to have to pay $400+ for repairs. They didn't bother to look up to see if the customer had an extended warranty, and the mechanic said that to Jack May. He wasn't very happy. So Jack got me set up with a rental vehicle while they were to work on my 2014 Ford Fiesta. A week later, got the call that my vehicle was ready for pickup, and would actually start, while I was at work. Went and got it the next day and haven't had any issues since. So, kudos to Jack, for getting the issue resolved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

OWNER

by CP THE HORN on 01/04/2019

ALL GREAT

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

