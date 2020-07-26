service Rating

A few months back I wrote a review concerning a scheduling glitch that Woltz and Wind Ford within their scheduling system. In short their online system did not communicate with their service scheduling system, and my appointment was canceled at the last minute. STRIKE ONE. Since then they have removed this tool from their site, as I am sure I was not the only one to experience this issue, kudos for listening to the customer. As such I decided to give them another try, which to my dismay was a mistake. I called the service department a few weeks before hand and got on the schedule, as I have learned it takes at least a couple weeks to get an appointment. One would think that they must be doing something right to be so busy, I found out today that is not the case, but I will explain more about that later. Upon arrival I was greeted with a smile and they got right to work on my vehicle. Services being executed today include, an oil change and tire rotation, repair hood latch that gets stuck open and takes a great deal of work to get closed again, repair back up sensor that was showing red zone for two days straight and finally repair windshield washer fluid sensor that fails to provide an alert when nearing empty or when completely empty. As I exited the service desk area I heard the one mechanic tell the other mechanic to just spray some WD40 or JB Blast on it, to which I informed him that I tried that and it was a short term fix and would stick again the next time you opened the hood. To which I swore he gave me a smirk, but let’s pretend he didn’t. After an hour or so the service manager came in and went over the diagnosis with me. 1. Oil was changed and tires rotated 2. The latch and cable would need replaced, but they didn’t have the cable there and they would need to order it in, it would be there by tomorrow. (Funny enough everyone that needed parts that day, from brake pads to sensors, needed to come back or wait another couple hours for the parts to arrive… no wonder it takes forever to get an appointment, everyone has to come back or wait the whole day. You would think a Ford dealership would at least have brake pads for a later model Ford). 3. They couldn’t replicate the issue with the back up sensor, but a notice was out advised that water can ingress through the back of the sensor causing the issue I was having and instructed to put grease on the back of the sensor to protect it, which they did. We shall see how well this works. 4. Finally, 2015 Ford F-150 XLTs do not come equipped with a windshield washer fluid sensor to alert the drive when it is low or empty… interesting. No problem, I will just open the hood and check every so often, oh wait the hood won’t close when I do that…. Still not a big deal I guess. A little sarcasm there if you couldn’t pick up on it. Moving on. When I purchased my truck as a certified preowned I was given a “Bumper to Bumper” extended warranty. Well get ready for my shocked face… the latch and cable replacement are not covered. Not a big deal, its not like it is a safety feature of the vehicle. I am sure this is a consumable item that everyone needs to replace four years after the vehicle was manufactured… no? How much you ask, $350. I looked it up, I can get the parts for $60 from the dealer down the street from my house. Ridiculously over priced for a simple repair! STRIKE TWO. I said no thank you and that I would take care of it. When the service was complete and I was called to the cashier window, I made the crazy assumption that I would only need to pay for some grease and maybe a few minutes of labor, as I was finally using my free oil change. I should seriously know better by now…. Diagnostic fees of $50 for EACH issue. Ok I get the back up sensor, they had to try and replicate the issue and look into the error, but I told them exactly what was wrong with the hood latch. They literally charged me $50 to look at it and say “Yep you were right, the latch is faulty”. I thought this couldn’t be accurate and asked the cashier to please confirm that this was the case. Confirmed and STRIKE THREE!!! Dear Woltz and Wind Ford Service Department. Please start putting your customers first and stop nickel and diming them. I will make it a point to advise everyone I know to stay away from your establishment at this point. I am beyond shocked that this is the level of service given after the sale is made. Again I could not have been more impressed with your sales department, but due to the complete lack of customer focus on your service side you have lost my business and anyone who will listen business for good. Read more