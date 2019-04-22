Being a first time car owner. I was very anxious but Darius made me feel comfortable in going through the process of getting my dream car, Mini Cooper. It could have been with any other dealer but glad I had it with Darius Tuller! 5-star, moon & sun rating... lol
Thank you, Darius!
I recently upgraded my 2011 mini cooper clubman to a 2019 mini cooper countryman. That was the best move I made when choosing a replacement car. Darius Tuller, the salesperson who worked with me, was very supportive and extremely knowledgeable in what car is best for me. Although I pre-selected a car on the Internet, working with Mr. Tuller sealed the deal. Everyone loves my new car. People in traffic, people on my job and many just walking past the car are impressed with the 2019 mini cooper countryman. Thank you Mini of the Mainline and Thank you Mr. Tuller for helping me to purchase the best car on the market.
Being a first time car owner. I was very anxious but Darius made me feel comfortable in going through the process of getting my dream car, Mini Cooper. It could have been with any other dealer but glad I had it with Darius Tuller! 5-star, moon & sun rating... lol
Thank you, Darius!
The sales group at Mini have been nothing short of exemplary. Most people expect that when being 'sold' something, but they take it to a whole new level. Given that, you would think it stops there and you would you be wrong. The most impressive aspect is the service department. Not once did I feel like they were out to take advantage of me. . .something I've experienced with other dealerships in the past. They walk you through the entire process and provide genuine feedback and recommendations on what path you should take servicing your vehicle. I can't recommend them highly enough. Go there and be done with it. You'll be glad you did!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My R56 needed was running rough. Michele took her time explaining what they were doing and was very helpful when deciding what to get done now, and what could wait. The techs did a great job and my MINI is back and running great again! Thank you Michele and team! I will be back soon for inspection and oil change! Cheers!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We all know Mini dealers are getting to be busy places... so I wasn't that surprised when I got a recorded message asking me to leave my number. I was surprised not to get a call back. This was my first contact with Mini of the Main Line. When I called again a few days later I spoke to Ken. He assured me that was not the way they normally do business, and then showed me that, by being very polite and carefully listening to my needs. He set me up for the service required and was thorough and friendly. Thanks, Ken. I now feel welcomed to Mini of the Main Line.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mark was just great. From the time we first spoke on the telephone through the entire car purchase Mark was straight up and professional. Coming from out of state to purchase my Mini, Mark made sure everything was well taken care of before we even arrived. There was no back and forth haggling nonsense. The price we discussed was the price we paid! This is my 3rd Mini and I have to say the best transaction I've had was with Mark at Mini of the Main Line. I highly recommend him and this dealership. It was well worth the trip.
From the moment my wife and I walked in (10 minutes before closing on a Saturday) and met Michael to the moment I drove off with our new 2015 MINI Cooper S Convertible, our experience was fantastic. Michael and Nick made sure we had all of our questions answered and worked very hard to make sure we were completely happy with our deal. The "No Pressure" approach made the purchase an enjoyable experience as well.I HIGHLY recommend visiting MINI of the Mainline if you are even slightly interested in purchasing a MINI.
After order, the service from sales is zero. Their work in process link never works. Why even promote a "you can see what stage of manufacturing your car is in" program when the thing is never updated?
I have had terrible service with Finance too. My call to Tom W was never returned. Be prepared to lose steam after you buy your car.
This is my first MINI and I was still learning the in's and out's of the car. I noticed there was a distinct odor coming from under the hood and called Mini's toll free line and before you know it they had a tow truck at my door to pick up the car. I decided to have it taken to Mini of the Main Line for service and the service was absolutely the best!! I spoke with a gentlemen named Ed and explained the concerns I had and he took care of everything from there.. As far as I'm concerned they went above and beyond the call of duty to address my issues and handled every one in a very efficient and professional manner..In fact Ed and his team were exceptional in every way to make sure I was satisfied..My car is running great and I have Ed and his team to thank for all there understanding and hard work..I will continue to have my car serviced there until our local Mini dealer opens early this summer..Until then these guys are my team of professionals to see for any type of Mini service..Keep up all the good work!! Thanks for everything!!!
I really want to like the Mini-Cooper, but without a good dealer, all it does is give me grief. Do NOT trust this place. If this is your closest Mini dealer, do NOT buy a Mini-Cooper. They will rip you off. They told us our tires were fine, and then we didn't pass inspection. When we brought it back they said it was fine, so the inspectors passed us anyway. Now the tire ripped and they say the insurance won't cover it because the tires are un-drivable. They are dishonest [violative content deleted].
The engine almost burnt out because there was no oil in the car. This was TWO MONTHS after they inspected it!!! Who doesn't check the oil in the car!?! I don't know what the hell is wrong with these guys, I just know that their shop needs to be shut down for dishonest [violative content deleted].
Jeff & crew at Mini of the Mainline have been doing a great job on my 07 Cooper S from the day I bought it (and they installed chrome mirror cups while I waited). Service is simple - I call Jeff, he schedules an appt, or squeezes me into his book on the few emergencies I've ever had, I drive over to Bala, hang out at Starbucks or the cigar shop while they fix the car. As opposed to most dealership service shops, Jeff + crew explain what they are doing, discuss with me when and how I should save money, and are pro-active about repairs (ie. THIS looks like it needs fixing, we ordered the parts and will fix it next time you are in, or schedule it as you want). No, they can't do miracles - they usually don't have a loaner car available (unless you schedule well in advance), they sometimes have to fight with BMW/Mini for parts availability, warranty work is sometimes a "negotiating" process with their corporate office. But that's nothing unusual for ANY dealership, and they explain what is happening when things dont go according to plan and then do their best to make up for it. It sounds trite, but they are truly partners for my enjoying my Mini.
We have not owned our 2008 Mini Clubman for more than 2 months and have tried 4 time to get an accessory (chrome pedals) that was owed to us from the time of purchase installed at the dealership, each time there was a problem even though they confirmed they had the correct part by e-mail & phone and we drove an hour to get there to be disappointed. The 4th time over a month and a half of trying was the topper, they once again messed up the order and offered us a complimentary tank of fuel while taking our car to get fueled the service tech got in an accident and totaled our car. We never gave the dealership the ok to remove the car from the lot, why would they if they did not do any service? When asked at the time to speak with the service manager we were told he didn't want to talk to us? Was he kidding, 4th time and all they can say is it won't happen again..
What if it was a major problem, how long would it take to get the parts correct?
They are right, we won't be back, and we are heading to OTTO's in West Chester.
Like many consumers today, my wife and I shopped online for a new car... checking dealer inventory and reviews, etc. We decided on a new MINI Cooper S and found one at Mainline MINI. I called ahead and made an appointment with a salesman and we were met in a cordial fashion. So far so good. We were presented with a demonstration of the MINI and the salesman was beaming with product knowledge. Still, so far so good. We returned to the dealership and began to negotiate with our trade-in. After a typical negotiation, we settled on a price. Still, so far so good.
When discussing the financing I told the salesman that I had already made arrangements and told him the interest rate that I had secured. He informed me that he could offer the same rate and do all the financing right there. Sounded great, so be we bit! Bad choice!
We walked a couplel of blocks and got an early dinner while the MINI was prepped for delivery and the paperwork completed. The salesman called as we were finishing up and told us to return and pick up our new MINI. We were excited, my wife was thrilled because the MINI we had found at Mainline MINI was just what she wanted.
Upon returning to the dealership and being given the final walk-around of the car, we noticed that no one was left at the dealership except our salesman.
He sat us down at his desk and started going over the paperwork. When we got to the finance contract I noticed that the interest rate was a full, one percentage point higher than what we had been offered when we bought the car. I asked him about it and he told his first lie. He said that he had informed me of the change in interest rate when he called me to tell me to pick up the new car. Of course, he had not done that. At this point my wife was so "in love" with the MINI that we could not back out of the deal, despite my willingness to do so. The licence tags had been changed from our trade in, the new MINI was prepped and ready to go.
I quized him further on changing the rate and he insisted that the rate was NOW the best that he could do and if we wanted to return on Monday we could wait and discuss it with the business manager. No one was at the dealership that could help us right now.
I bit again! We signed, took the car home and I fumed.
I was going to give the dealership my opinion when they sent us a customer survey. That never happend. We have yet to hear one word from Mainline MINI asking about our experience.
I contacted MINI/BMW financial and told them of my experience. The offered to refinance the contract at the lower interest rate that I had been quoted by my bank... and we did, saving over $1600.00 in interest over the term of our loan.
When I called for our first service recently. I called twice, leaving voice mail messages with the service department both times... asking for a call back and an appointement. No call back was ever made.
I then called the next closest MINI dealer in West Chester and was treated like a REAL VALUED CUSTOMER, even though I did not purchase the MINI there.
Both my wife and I continue to warm prospective buyers about Mainline MINI.
Customer service, the cornerstone of any auto dealership, is severly absent from Mainline MINI's mission. They simply do not care about their customers and their salespeople have proven to be dishonest.
I had to do most of my shopping via internet and phone since i'm not in the area (but was purchasing the car for my parents who do live in the area). The salesman we were working with was friendly, and said he would call me back with a more current listing of their inventory (since they don't seem to really update their website regularly). i never got a call back, so i called the next day and left a voicemail. After no returned calls, i left yet another voicemail. finally, i called the dealership again and worked with another salesman, and he was friendly too, but after he said he'd call me back later, no such luck. after about a week i just gave up and called the next nearest dealership in west chester. i had a much better experience there!
MINI of the Main Line is located in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania just 2 miles from Philadelphia's beloved concert venue, The Mann Center, and other historic Philadelphia landmarks! We proudly serve all of Philadelphia, Greater Philadelphia, The Main Line, South Jersey and New Jersey including Gloucester/Salem/Cherry Hill/Camden Counties and are proud to be Philadelphia's premiere MINI dealer!
MINI of the Main Line not only boasts one of the largest inventories in the area, but also the most smiles and biggest personalities as well! As the MINI brand has been motoring for more than 50 years, its distinctive design and personality has transformed over the years and is always immediately recognizable. As a perfect blend of MINI and the City of Brotherly Love, MINI of the Main Line employees are immediately recognizable as well! We believe that MINI is more than just a car and more than just a means of transportation.