Best Car
by 11/06/2019on
I recently upgraded my 2011 mini cooper clubman to a 2019 mini cooper countryman. That was the best move I made when choosing a replacement car. Darius Tuller, the salesperson who worked with me, was very supportive and extremely knowledgeable in what car is best for me. Although I pre-selected a car on the Internet, working with Mr. Tuller sealed the deal. Everyone loves my new car. People in traffic, people on my job and many just walking past the car are impressed with the 2019 mini cooper countryman. Thank you Mini of the Mainline and Thank you Mr. Tuller for helping me to purchase the best car on the market.
Marvelous Service!
by 04/22/2019on
Being a first time car owner. I was very anxious but Darius made me feel comfortable in going through the process of getting my dream car, Mini Cooper. It could have been with any other dealer but glad I had it with Darius Tuller! 5-star, moon & sun rating... lol Thank you, Darius!
Love My New Mini Hardtop
by 08/13/2015on
Mark was just great. From the time we first spoke on the telephone through the entire car purchase Mark was straight up and professional. Coming from out of state to purchase my Mini, Mark made sure everything was well taken care of before we even arrived. There was no back and forth haggling nonsense. The price we discussed was the price we paid! This is my 3rd Mini and I have to say the best transaction I've had was with Mark at Mini of the Main Line. I highly recommend him and this dealership. It was well worth the trip.
Fantastic Experience
by 06/17/2015on
From the moment my wife and I walked in (10 minutes before closing on a Saturday) and met Michael to the moment I drove off with our new 2015 MINI Cooper S Convertible, our experience was fantastic. Michael and Nick made sure we had all of our questions answered and worked very hard to make sure we were completely happy with our deal. The "No Pressure" approach made the purchase an enjoyable experience as well.I HIGHLY recommend visiting MINI of the Mainline if you are even slightly interested in purchasing a MINI.
Terrible
by 07/01/2010on
After order, the service from sales is zero. Their work in process link never works. Why even promote a "you can see what stage of manufacturing your car is in" program when the thing is never updated? I have had terrible service with Finance too. My call to Tom W was never returned. Be prepared to lose steam after you buy your car.
Not an honest salesperson!
by 07/28/2008on
Like many consumers today, my wife and I shopped online for a new car... checking dealer inventory and reviews, etc. We decided on a new MINI Cooper S and found one at Mainline MINI. I called ahead and made an appointment with a salesman and we were met in a cordial fashion. So far so good. We were presented with a demonstration of the MINI and the salesman was beaming with product knowledge. Still, so far so good. We returned to the dealership and began to negotiate with our trade-in. After a typical negotiation, we settled on a price. Still, so far so good. When discussing the financing I told the salesman that I had already made arrangements and told him the interest rate that I had secured. He informed me that he could offer the same rate and do all the financing right there. Sounded great, so be we bit! Bad choice! We walked a couplel of blocks and got an early dinner while the MINI was prepped for delivery and the paperwork completed. The salesman called as we were finishing up and told us to return and pick up our new MINI. We were excited, my wife was thrilled because the MINI we had found at Mainline MINI was just what she wanted. Upon returning to the dealership and being given the final walk-around of the car, we noticed that no one was left at the dealership except our salesman. He sat us down at his desk and started going over the paperwork. When we got to the finance contract I noticed that the interest rate was a full, one percentage point higher than what we had been offered when we bought the car. I asked him about it and he told his first lie. He said that he had informed me of the change in interest rate when he called me to tell me to pick up the new car. Of course, he had not done that. At this point my wife was so "in love" with the MINI that we could not back out of the deal, despite my willingness to do so. The licence tags had been changed from our trade in, the new MINI was prepped and ready to go. I quized him further on changing the rate and he insisted that the rate was NOW the best that he could do and if we wanted to return on Monday we could wait and discuss it with the business manager. No one was at the dealership that could help us right now. I bit again! We signed, took the car home and I fumed. I was going to give the dealership my opinion when they sent us a customer survey. That never happend. We have yet to hear one word from Mainline MINI asking about our experience. I contacted MINI/BMW financial and told them of my experience. The offered to refinance the contract at the lower interest rate that I had been quoted by my bank... and we did, saving over $1600.00 in interest over the term of our loan. When I called for our first service recently. I called twice, leaving voice mail messages with the service department both times... asking for a call back and an appointement. No call back was ever made. I then called the next closest MINI dealer in West Chester and was treated like a REAL VALUED CUSTOMER, even though I did not purchase the MINI there. Both my wife and I continue to warm prospective buyers about Mainline MINI. Customer service, the cornerstone of any auto dealership, is severly absent from Mainline MINI's mission. They simply do not care about their customers and their salespeople have proven to be dishonest.
Doesn't seem to care
by 07/20/2007on
I had to do most of my shopping via internet and phone since i'm not in the area (but was purchasing the car for my parents who do live in the area). The salesman we were working with was friendly, and said he would call me back with a more current listing of their inventory (since they don't seem to really update their website regularly). i never got a call back, so i called the next day and left a voicemail. After no returned calls, i left yet another voicemail. finally, i called the dealership again and worked with another salesman, and he was friendly too, but after he said he'd call me back later, no such luck. after about a week i just gave up and called the next nearest dealership in west chester. i had a much better experience there!
