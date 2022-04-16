Ron Tonkin Acura
Customer Reviews of Ron Tonkin Acura
Excellent buying experience
by 04/16/2022on
Fantastic experience purchasing a new car today! Our salesperson, Shawn, was outstanding and made it easy and enjoyable. Really appreciated his friendly approach. Would definitely recommend!
Service Review
by 05/10/2022on
I arrived 25 minutes early for scheduled maintenance. Process was quick and efficient from start to finish. Everything was explained and all of my questions answered. Service was completed before my appointment was supposed to begin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience
by 04/16/2022on
Fantastic experience purchasing a new car today! Our salesperson, Shawn, was outstanding and made it easy and enjoyable. Really appreciated his friendly approach. Would definitely recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Thanks for making this upgrade possible!
by 03/15/2022on
Ray was awesome and he is definitely very passionate about his job. He explained everything with great detail and ton of patience. I will definitely recommend to anyone who is looking to buy a new car without a hassle.
Love Ron Tonkin Acura!
by 03/11/2022on
Ray Armstrong is the best! He helped us order our new A-Spec Advanced in November and kept us updated. There was a minimal delay in the production but it was delivered earlier than anticipated. We scheduled the pick up, everything was in order and it went very quickly. Always great to work with. And Becky in finance was amazingly fast.
Great experience!!
by 03/10/2022on
Ron Tonkin was the best car buying experience we’ve ever had!! We are very happy with our purchase and highly recommend using them.
Fast and efficient! A+ rating. Easy to set up appointment. Trustworthy.
by 03/03/2022on
Great and timely service. Exceeded expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got my new car!!
by 02/19/2022on
Jole was exceptional!! Made the process easy. Explained all the bells and whistles.
RDX buyer
by 01/14/2022on
Easy process. Friendly helpful staff. No pressure.
Amazing buying experience!
by 12/22/2021on
I was pretty with respect and the negotiation process was very easy and painless. I definitely felt like the salesperson and management bent over backwards to make sure that I felt good about the experience. There was nothing about the experience that I could critique in a negative way.
Always great service at Ron Tonkin Acura
by 11/10/2021on
The friendly, professional service staff at Ron Tonkin Acura have kept my two RDXs in great shape. I have total confidence in their service recommendations and the quality of their work. Highly recommended dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service, easy to work with
by 11/06/2021on
We had test driven a dozen small to mid-sized SUVs of all makes and models before coming here. Nothing compared to the customer service and of course the car we chose to purchase. It literally checked all of the boxes. They were willing to match a higher appraisal value from another dealership for my trade-in The sales transaction was smooth and I would highly recommend working with Noah. He was pleasant, informative and knew the product.
Great service
by 11/03/2021on
Efficient, quick turn around time, pleasant staff.
Best auto purchase experience ever
by 10/11/2021on
We purchased a pre-owned Toyota Avalon from Ron Tonkin. The salesperson was pleasant, had the car pulled up to the front - ready for our test drive. No pressure. Was willing to answer any questions we asked about the car and if he didn't know - he got the answers for us. The sales manager was also pleasant - no pressure, as was the finance officer. We had a small issue that arose once we got the car home (very minor) - and it was taken care the next day, no questions asked! We would definitely come to this dealership again.
Ed & David’s new red mobile
by 09/30/2021on
Sales manager James Brown is such a great person; he is personable, thoughtful, and professional. He and his Sales staff at Ron Tonkin Acura have been a delight to interact with for years. That also includes the Service Department. One reason we continue to stay with Acura is because of them. Jim has been a special friend in keeping us updated and happy with our cars for over 20 years now. What a wonderful human being, and what a great dealership. Thank you, thank you, thank you
Working with Noah Crise.
by 09/27/2021on
Noah Crise is wonderful to work with. He is knowledgeable, patient and friendly. I would recommend him to anyone.
New Acura Owner
by 09/19/2021on
My experience here was excellent, from start to finish. Marshall was the sales agent I worked with and he made the entire process seamless and stress free. He was also the only sales agent (of many different dealerships) that followed up and checked in thoughtfully throughout my new car search. He made sure I ended up with the car I wanted and I am so happy with my new Acura.
Smooth from start to finish!
by 09/12/2021on
Wonderful experience purchasing my new vehicle. Shawn, the sales rep was very professional, personable, and not pushy at all. I had a great time working with him and he went above and beyond to make sure the vehicle was right for me. Thank you Shawn for the wonderful experience purchasing a new vehicle. James in the finance dept. was great as well. He made the signing process easy and fun. I would definitely recommend you looking for your next car purchase with these guys. They were awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Acura!
by 08/29/2021on
Great place to get you next vehicle. Great people. Fast and friendly service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
ILX review
by 08/22/2021on
The dealership went above snd beyond to help us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Quick and easy
by 08/22/2021on
I only returned my leased vehicle, but Rich, the finance manager, handled it for me in just minutes. I appreciate his professionalism, he had everything ready for me and made it a very pleasant experience. Rosemary
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 08/12/2021on
Best car buying experience I’ve had! Professional and all around pleasant experience! Thank You!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments