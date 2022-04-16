5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a pre-owned Toyota Avalon from Ron Tonkin. The salesperson was pleasant, had the car pulled up to the front - ready for our test drive. No pressure. Was willing to answer any questions we asked about the car and if he didn't know - he got the answers for us. The sales manager was also pleasant - no pressure, as was the finance officer. We had a small issue that arose once we got the car home (very minor) - and it was taken care the next day, no questions asked! We would definitely come to this dealership again.