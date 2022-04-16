Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Ron Tonkin Acura

Ron Tonkin Acura

Visit dealer’s website 
9655 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97225
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Ron Tonkin Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(55)
Recommend: Yes (43) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by Brittany on 04/16/2022

Fantastic experience purchasing a new car today! Our salesperson, Shawn, was outstanding and made it easy and enjoyable. Really appreciated his friendly approach. Would definitely recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
55 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by RBN on 05/10/2022

I arrived 25 minutes early for scheduled maintenance. Process was quick and efficient from start to finish. Everything was explained and all of my questions answered. Service was completed before my appointment was supposed to begin

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by Brittany on 04/16/2022

Fantastic experience purchasing a new car today! Our salesperson, Shawn, was outstanding and made it easy and enjoyable. Really appreciated his friendly approach. Would definitely recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks for making this upgrade possible!

by Ziara on 03/15/2022

Ray was awesome and he is definitely very passionate about his job. He explained everything with great detail and ton of patience. I will definitely recommend to anyone who is looking to buy a new car without a hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Ron Tonkin Acura!

by Beth on 03/11/2022

Ray Armstrong is the best! He helped us order our new A-Spec Advanced in November and kept us updated. There was a minimal delay in the production but it was delivered earlier than anticipated. We scheduled the pick up, everything was in order and it went very quickly. Always great to work with. And Becky in finance was amazingly fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!!

by Mark on 03/10/2022

Ron Tonkin was the best car buying experience we’ve ever had!! We are very happy with our purchase and highly recommend using them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and efficient! A+ rating. Easy to set up appointment. Trustworthy.

by Bio B on 03/03/2022

Great and timely service. Exceeded expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got my new car!!

by Jo Ann on 02/19/2022

Jole was exceptional!! Made the process easy. Explained all the bells and whistles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

RDX buyer

by Janet on 01/14/2022

Easy process. Friendly helpful staff. No pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing buying experience!

by Mario Montagna on 12/22/2021

I was pretty with respect and the negotiation process was very easy and painless. I definitely felt like the salesperson and management bent over backwards to make sure that I felt good about the experience. There was nothing about the experience that I could critique in a negative way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always great service at Ron Tonkin Acura

by Dana Peck on 11/10/2021

The friendly, professional service staff at Ron Tonkin Acura have kept my two RDXs in great shape. I have total confidence in their service recommendations and the quality of their work. Highly recommended dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service, easy to work with

by MissFids on 11/06/2021

We had test driven a dozen small to mid-sized SUVs of all makes and models before coming here. Nothing compared to the customer service and of course the car we chose to purchase. It literally checked all of the boxes. They were willing to match a higher appraisal value from another dealership for my trade-in The sales transaction was smooth and I would highly recommend working with Noah. He was pleasant, informative and knew the product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Lois on 11/03/2021

Efficient, quick turn around time, pleasant staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best auto purchase experience ever

by PleasedAsPunch on 10/11/2021

We purchased a pre-owned Toyota Avalon from Ron Tonkin. The salesperson was pleasant, had the car pulled up to the front - ready for our test drive. No pressure. Was willing to answer any questions we asked about the car and if he didn't know - he got the answers for us. The sales manager was also pleasant - no pressure, as was the finance officer. We had a small issue that arose once we got the car home (very minor) - and it was taken care the next day, no questions asked! We would definitely come to this dealership again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ed & David’s new red mobile

by Ed Buecher on 09/30/2021

Sales manager James Brown is such a great person; he is personable, thoughtful, and professional. He and his Sales staff at Ron Tonkin Acura have been a delight to interact with for years. That also includes the Service Department. One reason we continue to stay with Acura is because of them. Jim has been a special friend in keeping us updated and happy with our cars for over 20 years now. What a wonderful human being, and what a great dealership. Thank you, thank you, thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Working with Noah Crise.

by C Poulsen on 09/27/2021

Noah Crise is wonderful to work with. He is knowledgeable, patient and friendly. I would recommend him to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Acura Owner

by RC8 on 09/19/2021

My experience here was excellent, from start to finish. Marshall was the sales agent I worked with and he made the entire process seamless and stress free. He was also the only sales agent (of many different dealerships) that followed up and checked in thoughtfully throughout my new car search. He made sure I ended up with the car I wanted and I am so happy with my new Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth from start to finish!

by Aaron on 09/12/2021

Wonderful experience purchasing my new vehicle. Shawn, the sales rep was very professional, personable, and not pushy at all. I had a great time working with him and he went above and beyond to make sure the vehicle was right for me. Thank you Shawn for the wonderful experience purchasing a new vehicle. James in the finance dept. was great as well. He made the signing process easy and fun. I would definitely recommend you looking for your next car purchase with these guys. They were awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Acura!

by Acura dealer on 08/29/2021

Great place to get you next vehicle. Great people. Fast and friendly service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ILX review

by Brian Hetland on 08/22/2021

The dealership went above snd beyond to help us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Quick and easy

by Quick and easy on 08/22/2021

I only returned my leased vehicle, but Rich, the finance manager, handled it for me in just minutes. I appreciate his professionalism, he had everything ready for me and made it a very pleasant experience. Rosemary

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service

by Michelle Kleyne on 08/12/2021

Best car buying experience I’ve had! Professional and all around pleasant experience! Thank You!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
37 cars in stock
7 new22 used8 certified pre-owned
Acura TLX
Acura TLX
1 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for