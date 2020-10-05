Ron Tonkin Acura

9655 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97225
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ron Tonkin Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
sales Rating

Ray Armstrong

by Tom Cusick on 05/10/2020

Excellent customer service, no hassle, very fair price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Department

by et on 08/21/2020

Efficient, timely & reliable service. Every time, like clockwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Contact Free Service

by Jeremy D on 04/30/2020

Mark, the service manager went above and beyond to provide us with a contact free oil change for our 2020 RDX. His communication was clear and work was super efficient as he picked up and dropped off the car at our home. We understand the importance of the first oil change and appreciate everyone's hard work at Ron Tonkin's service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Car Buying Experience!!

by JimmyBrown52 on 04/09/2020

It was time to purchase another vehicle....decisions, decisions. Without a doubt this was easy to make! Ron Tonkin Acura has been and will remain my “go to place” for automotive sales and service. Excellent, professional, caring and committed are the words that come to mind. These are values that come from the Tonkin Family and are adhered to even today! My thanks to Jim, Cam, Ray and Joe for making this experience awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by I Love Ron Tonkin Acura on 03/11/2020

I love the great people at Ron Tonkin Acura! It’s super easy to get an appointment to get my car serviced and while waiting I sip on their awesome array of coffee drinks! The staff are super polite & helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful service and experience ....

by J Arnett on 03/07/2020

....wish more businesses made working with them so easy, so pleasant and so well done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by PJ on 02/03/2020

My neighbor helped me cable jump my battery, and with no appointment, I drove to ACURA to replace it. In record time they tested it and replaced it and I was good to go!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My new car

by My new Acura on 10/22/2019

Great place. People here seem very cohesive with team effort at each step.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Acura RDX Advance

by LoveMyRDX on 08/17/2018

Just purchased our 2019 RDX Advance thru Ron Tonkin Acura. We are so excited about thie new RDX remake. It is fun to drive, quiet, luxurious and has all the new technology at your fingertips!! We loved working with our salesman, Ray Armstrong who made the purchasing an easy process and was very knowledgeable regarding the RDX. He was also very patient in teaching us all we needed to know about our new vehicle. We also want to thank Ron Tonkin Acura for not jacking up the cost of the RDX over MSRP by $500 - $1200 like other dealerships are doing just because they can with the 2019 RDX. Almost purchased one at another dealership until we found this out. Not only lost a sale but we will be spreading the news! Kudos to Ron Tonkin Acura. Well done. Vern and Jan Renwick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Shawn freeman is,mt go to guy

by Marianneedugan on 04/24/2018

I wanted to give a peraonal shout out to my salesperson Shawn freeman at ron tonkin Acura this is the 5th acura mdx ive bought from him and i couldnt be happier. He takes his,time and always makes sure i have exactly what i want. Hes,fun friendly positive caring thoughtful and wonderful to work with.i appreciate his honest and straightforward approach as buying a,car can be a,daunting experience. I highly recommend Shawn Freeman and the team at ron tonkin acura,if u are looking to purchase a new,or pre owned,vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Overall Outstanding Service

by JLopez2018 on 04/06/2018

From start to finish, this transaction was very pleasant. Great atmosphere and the sales culture was different in a positive way. My sale person was Mike Hamburger, great person and i would highly recommended him. Joe and Mike was also, very easy work with. They treat their customers really well. I'm planning to return in the near future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thanks Mike!

by DezmoelDezmo on 03/10/2018

Mike was great and made what could have been stressful and unpleasant as fun as buying a car could be. We picked our car, he did not force us into anything and handled the entire transaction very well. We are glad to have met him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Test drive experience

by Feedback on 02/15/2018

Had a very pleasant experience when researching and considering purchase of an Acura TLX at Ron Tonkin Acura, was able to test drive a car without any difficulty, the salesman Mike Hamburger was extremely helpful. He went above and beyond in researching and test driving several additional vehicles himself when trying to answer my question about the lane departure warning system so that he could give me an accurate (no pun intended-Acura, accurate :) ) response. He followed up on my concerns diligently and was honest in his approach. Because he had put in the most effort of all the salespeople I had interacted with during my research on this car I gave him the first dibs on making the sale when I was ready to purchase. Unfortunately we could not agree on a price but had we agreed, I would have gladly purchased the car from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Easy and Relaxed Experience

by SOTBD1121 on 12/12/2017

I worked with Jacob to purchase my first Acura. He was relaxed throughout the process, letting me test the car, review financing options and do market research on my own time. Then he even came in on his day off with no guarantee that I was going to buy the car, just wanted to make sure he was there if I did decide to pull the trigger. That's pretty great customer service! The entire process was pretty painless and felt transparent, so I appreciated that, but Jacob really made this sale happen in my case.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
