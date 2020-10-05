sales Rating

Just purchased our 2019 RDX Advance thru Ron Tonkin Acura. We are so excited about thie new RDX remake. It is fun to drive, quiet, luxurious and has all the new technology at your fingertips!! We loved working with our salesman, Ray Armstrong who made the purchasing an easy process and was very knowledgeable regarding the RDX. He was also very patient in teaching us all we needed to know about our new vehicle. We also want to thank Ron Tonkin Acura for not jacking up the cost of the RDX over MSRP by $500 - $1200 like other dealerships are doing just because they can with the 2019 RDX. Almost purchased one at another dealership until we found this out. Not only lost a sale but we will be spreading the news! Kudos to Ron Tonkin Acura. Well done. Vern and Jan Renwick Read more