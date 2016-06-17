5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My girlfriend and I purchased a 2016 Honda Fit LX from Lithia Honda in Medford. Our sales rep was Billy Day. He was patient, understanding, and got us exactly what we wanted in our budget. He didn't hassle us or push us into a decision, rather he did what he could to make the deal profitable for both parties. We love our new Honda! We even named it before we left the dealership, Frankie, after Frank Sinatra. Read more