Lithia Honda of Medford
Customer Reviews of Lithia Honda of Medford
Thanks guys!
by 06/17/2016on
Great experience. Got a brand new car for less than I was quoted elsewhere for a used one. Can't go wrong with the staff here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda civic
by 06/12/2016on
Was very pleased with Lithuania Honda of Medford. Our sales person stayed by our side from start to finish. No pressure, and no games. This is our third purchase from same sales person and would return again.
No haggling over new car price or trade in value. Salesman Mark was very kn
by 06/03/2016on
Wow, what a great place to buy a new car. No haggle price or trade in value. I will be telling everyone about my fantastic experience.
Pleased
by 05/25/2016on
Shannon was very helpful. He made the entire experience very positive. My only concern is that no one has contacted me yet to arrange to fix the crack in the windshield. I am enjoying my new car, and am very happy with my purchase.
Frankie Blue Eyes the Honda Fit
by 05/15/2016on
My girlfriend and I purchased a 2016 Honda Fit LX from Lithia Honda in Medford. Our sales rep was Billy Day. He was patient, understanding, and got us exactly what we wanted in our budget. He didn't hassle us or push us into a decision, rather he did what he could to make the deal profitable for both parties. We love our new Honda! We even named it before we left the dealership, Frankie, after Frank Sinatra.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shannon was great
by 05/12/2016on
We called and talked to shannon after we had been to a few other dealerships and he said to stop by. The very first car he showed us was absolutely perfect! We are very happy with our experience and would recommend you guys to anyone!
Easy Peasy!
by 05/10/2016on
I came to Lithia Honda to buy a car I saw on their website. Kevin R helped me and it was the BEST experience I've ever had buying a car. Everything was so smooth and easy. Thanks Kevin!
excellent
by 05/03/2016on
Billy made this experience quick and easy. I am fully satisfied with my service. I would recommend Billy to anyone looking to buy a new car. He also got me in touch with a new insurance company. I just signed with them today and saved 15 percent on my car insurance. He really goes above and beyond for his customers. Thanks for everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated like family
by 05/02/2016on
from the moment I walked on the lot I was treated like family. My sales person was straight with me. He helped me find exactly what I needed without pressure to upsale. By the time i decided what I wanted I was well informed of my choices but he never pressured me. I will definitely be back! I will definitely send my friend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
In and out
by 04/10/2016on
Pre credit approval Showed up, test drive, out in a couple hours. 10/10 would buy car again. And I got a free mug woot.
Carlos was amazing!
by 03/26/2016on
So this is my first car buying experience. I was nervous about getting pressured or made to feel bad. But Carlos was amazing. He made sure we felt comfortable and followed my budget without pressuring me to raise it. He was honest about cars that wouldn't fit my needs. And I left with the car of my dreams. He even bought us lunch!
My new Fit
by 03/15/2016on
I love my new car. I have been sick and not able to drive around much gonna take it on a road trip soon.
Tony is the best
by 02/13/2016on
This was the 2nd time I have purchased a car from Tony. He is respectful and acts with integrity. The purchase was very relaxed from start to finish.
Smooth Transaction
by 01/08/2016on
Carlos helped us first via the phone to setup the purchase given our distance to the dealership and he had everything ready for us when we arrived. The transaction was smooth and painless. Very well done!
Helpful, efficient, friendly service
by 12/29/2015on
My second purchase from Lithia Honda. Couldn't ask for a better buying experience. Of course Honda's are great, but the care and superior customer service truly set this dealership apart. I appreciate all the extra help from the staff to acquaint this senior citizen with all the high tech features of my new Civic. Thanks so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got me the car I wanted at the price I needed
by 12/17/2015on
Worked closely with dealership for 2nd purchase in 2 years. Not a lot of BS, they listen to what you wantand what you can afford. No pressure. Tony ismawsomento deal with and a genuine caring salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Couldn't have been better!
by 12/03/2015on
This is my 4th car purchased from this dealership. This week I went in and told them what I needed from them in order for me to drive off with a new car. Instead of trying to talk me into more than I could afford they made it happen. It doesn't get any better than that!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
in with the old, out with the new
by 11/12/2015on
good experience trading in my aging suby for a much newer ridgeline in prime condition. I told the salesperson what I was looking to do with the new vehicle and they matched me up nicely with my new ride.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous to work with
by 11/05/2015on
Bernie at Lithia Motors was fabulous to work with. He made the process of getting my new Honda Pilot so easy. This experience was not what you expect when you are buying a car. They were honest. Super helpful as I was selecting my options and not pushy at all. This was my 3rd Honda I have purchased from them over the years. I would not go anywhere else!
Recent purchase
by 11/04/2015on
The staff was very friendly and efficient. We did not intend on purchasing a vehicle that day, but Kevin seemed to listen to what we were wanting and found a vehicle that really impressed us.
Very professional staff.
by 10/27/2015on
Thank you Brandon Berg was an awesome sales representative. No hassel experienced,and he had all the paperwork ready.All I had to do was sign and drive my new car home. I would recommend Lithia Honda of Medford To all my freinds.