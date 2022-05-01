Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT of Medford
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT of Medford
About as trustworthy as your typical shady used car lot
by 01/05/2022on
You cannot purchase anything on this lot in good faith. They misrepresent their used cars as "value auto" having passed a "48 point quality inspection" stating they check "everything from the tires and the brakes to the suspension, drive train, engine components and even the undercarriage" and that "Only vehicles that pass all 48 checkpoints (as appropriate to vehicle content) will be called Value Auto." Either they are willfully misrepresenting junk as quality, or they are so incompetent that their "inspections" are mere cursory glances to determine if what they are looking at is indeed a car. I am now stuck with a used car of which the "typical valve train clatter" of modern 4 cylinders turns out to be busted input shaft bearings in the transmission (clutch goes in and the engine purs quietly, clutch out in neutral and the transmission sounds like an old broken roller skate.) My old Mazda has valve train noise, and a silent manual transmission, so it was easy for them to pass it off as "normal engine sounds" In addition, immediately after rolling of the lot with what was misrepresented as a typical sounding 4 banger, one headlight goes out. Bringing the car back in as soon as I could, they were kind enough to "replace" the burnt bulb free of charge. But according to the tech, the headlight harness was "just loose" and he reattached the harness. The headlight is already out again because their "inspection" apparently didn't catch that the harness is fried, making the car unsafe to drive at night, and a potential fire hazard. The running light, in the same housing as the dead headlight, is also bad. That comes on by jiggling the wires, or smacking the light housing. As for my complaint on the transmission, they wouldn't take the car in because the service contract I paid for apparently hasn't been entered in their systems yet. Instead they told me to just "drive it carefully" for a few weeks before the contract is available. All this was after being bounced around the dealership, everyone telling me to "ask the next guy". They all also seemed to have forgotten what their "48 point inspection" entails whenever I inquired about it. They basically sold me a grenade on wheels, passed off as a good, safe, and reliable vehicle.
Reoccurring water leak
by 01/27/2020on
Nine months ago I experienced a water leak that was believed to have been from the cab mounted brake light. At this time it was repaired under warranty. Last week it was found that I had a reoccurring leak in what was believed to be in the same location. The issue has been addressed by Lithia personnel and it is believed there will be no future problems. Your service personnel are very accommodating and strive to make right.
leveling kit and tire rotation
by 01/18/2020on
Dustin in parts is fantastic. Super knowledgeable on Ram 2500s.
Awesome dealership!
by 01/17/2020on
We had an awesome experience with this dealership. Everyone was so kind and personable. We will buy our next vehicle here as well. Highly recommended these guys!
recalls
by 01/15/2020on
Trevis as always provides the very best, prompt service.
Quick oil change and tire rotation
by 01/10/2020on
Quick and excellent service!
Easy and honest
by 01/03/2020on
Easy to work with, Michelle went above and beyond to help me get a Christmas surprise for my wife, and as always Steve gave honest and straightforward advice. Shopped multiple other dealers in valley and none compared.
Good
by 12/10/2019on
Happy with oil change service. Staff in the waiting area friendly.
Good service
by 12/05/2019on
Time wait for oil change was quick
quick lube
by 11/30/2019on
service writer was very friendly,explaining other problems I could possibly have,
Chris is the best!
by 11/26/2019on
I love my new car, the process was crazy easy, and Chris was great sport.
Truck
by 11/14/2019on
Reps were extremely helpful. I would recommend others to the sales reps and financial reps involved.
Great
by 11/12/2019on
Very satisfied with the service.
Tires
by 11/11/2019on
Great service and great price
New RAM 2500
by 11/08/2019on
James and David the finance manager were great to deal with and very helpful in finding me the best option for purchasing my new truck. I wouldn't hesitate to come back for any future vehicle purchases.
Awesome !!!
by 10/31/2019on
Great people to work with .Gorge and Ray were so helpful, informative, and fun to work with.
Awesome !!!
by 10/31/2019on
Great Job
by 10/30/2019on
Had truck in for Transmission shifting problems. They reprogrammed now working great.
Service
by 10/22/2019on
My service was amazing!
Great Service
by 10/21/2019on
The service writer met us outside and new us by name. He asked for the keys and said he would take care of everything. Very friendly and efficient.
Oil change
by 10/04/2019on
Great job, done quickly
