1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

You cannot purchase anything on this lot in good faith. They misrepresent their used cars as "value auto" having passed a "48 point quality inspection" stating they check "everything from the tires and the brakes to the suspension, drive train, engine components and even the undercarriage" and that "Only vehicles that pass all 48 checkpoints (as appropriate to vehicle content) will be called Value Auto." Either they are willfully misrepresenting junk as quality, or they are so incompetent that their "inspections" are mere cursory glances to determine if what they are looking at is indeed a car. I am now stuck with a used car of which the "typical valve train clatter" of modern 4 cylinders turns out to be busted input shaft bearings in the transmission (clutch goes in and the engine purs quietly, clutch out in neutral and the transmission sounds like an old broken roller skate.) My old Mazda has valve train noise, and a silent manual transmission, so it was easy for them to pass it off as "normal engine sounds" In addition, immediately after rolling of the lot with what was misrepresented as a typical sounding 4 banger, one headlight goes out. Bringing the car back in as soon as I could, they were kind enough to "replace" the burnt bulb free of charge. But according to the tech, the headlight harness was "just loose" and he reattached the harness. The headlight is already out again because their "inspection" apparently didn't catch that the harness is fried, making the car unsafe to drive at night, and a potential fire hazard. The running light, in the same housing as the dead headlight, is also bad. That comes on by jiggling the wires, or smacking the light housing. As for my complaint on the transmission, they wouldn't take the car in because the service contract I paid for apparently hasn't been entered in their systems yet. Instead they told me to just "drive it carefully" for a few weeks before the contract is available. All this was after being bounced around the dealership, everyone telling me to "ask the next guy". They all also seemed to have forgotten what their "48 point inspection" entails whenever I inquired about it. They basically sold me a grenade on wheels, passed off as a good, safe, and reliable vehicle. Read more