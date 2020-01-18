5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A big part of why I purchased from Lithia Ford was because Drew took the initiative to contact me from a previous service review I had written, and he expressed to me that if I ever have any questions or are looking for a car he'd be glad to assist. I worked with Drew during this purchase and he was very polite and respectful. Drew should be commended for taking the initiative to read service reviews, and for the manner in which he professionally conducted himself. I did almost walk away from the deal when Drew came back from the Sales Manager and the Sales Manager tried to low ball me with the trade in value of our old car. It was an insult. What, did he just pull some number [non-permissible content removed]? I started to walk out, then Drew said let me see what he can do. I got the trade in price I wanted. Next time this happens I'll just walk out. Read more