2020 Ford F 350Experience was
by 01/18/2020on
Experience was fine. Sales person took the time to explain everything about the truck. I just hope I can remember everything he told me.
Knew what they had on the lot
by 01/03/2020on
I was checking 3 different dealers in our area. Christy called right away and was able to compare what I was looking at with the other dealers, knew immediately what was in her inventory and made me a great deal.
Neil is your guy!!
by 11/28/2019on
I'm a difficult case.... Neil adapted to my situation, and worked hard to make sure I got what I needed!! Management also!! Thank you so much!!
2019 Ford ranger lariat 4x4
by 10/10/2019on
Painfree purchase. No pressure. Courteous sales staff.
Amazing Customer Service
by 04/17/2019on
Christy, Ethan, and Zack were the most accommodating people to ever work with!! They got me exactly what I needed, and even more of what I wanted, all in my price range!! I am thrilled with my new Jeep!
Car Purchase
by 12/03/2018on
I have a great experience purchasing my new car. Kip is a good guy and easy to work with.
2015 Ford F250
by 11/29/2018on
Exterminely happy with the purchase of our truck. Our representative was dedicated and knowledgeable about the vehicle and was able to complete our transaction in a very timely manner.
Easiest Car Buying Experience EVER
by 11/13/2018on
On Sunday night I saw a vehicle on their website and immediately called Timothy Deruyter for information on it. He replied promptly and was able to set me up with an appointment at my convenience the next day. After test-driving the vehicle, he gave me a fair and honest price right up front and worked around my busy schedule to handle most of the details without me even being at the dealership. I ended up coming by after work and finishing everything up in under 30 minutes. I truly appreciate all the hard work and dedication Timothy and the finance manager Dylan showed during this buying experience. I will definitely be returning when it is time to purchase another vehicle!
Very Good Buying Experience
by 11/13/2018on
I really appreciated the sales experience, from getting an appraisal on my older car to coming back and purchasing our new Edge. Our salesman Tim was very helpful and easy to work with. Thank you!
Escape
by 10/04/2018on
It was a very nice experience I did not feel pressured into buying the vehicle.
5-25-2018 purchase of a 2018 F-150 Limited 4X4
by 06/06/2018on
Victor was very friendly and helpful during the process of the purchase. could have been a little more forgiving on the final price, lol. all in all, very pleased with the transaction.
We recommend buying your vehicle from Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls!
by 05/04/2018on
Living three hours from Klamath Falls, I contacted the dealership by phone and ended up making the drive to buy the Expedition they had. Christy was our salesperson and she was amazing. Very professional and followed through with us until we drove away. We met Kirby, the General Manager, who assisted with details of the sale. This was one of our best experiences purchasing a new vehicle. Every employee we met was friendly, and engaged in conversation with us. We highly recommend this dealership to anyone shopping for a vehicle. Thank you, Christy and Kirby, we appreciate everything you did to make this a place we will come back to again.
Loved working with Christi
by 04/25/2018on
I lived working with Christi she didn't pressure me and got what I wanted she was excellent I will for sure go back there because of her I love my car and she did what I need and worked in my range
Great experience
by 02/27/2018on
This was the easiest purchase we have made in a long time! Our salesperson, Christy, was awesome! She worked all afternoon to ensure we could make this purchase. All financial paperwork was ready for completion before we got there. Great experience...we highly recommended Christy, and Lithia Ford!
Great Experience
by 12/28/2017on
This was my first vehicle purchased from Lithia Ford in Klamath Falls. They did a great Job. Everyone I worked with was helpful, friendly and honest. I was treated with respect and got a great price on a new Ford without all the wrangling and wrestling about the price. When the time for a new rig comes around, I'll be back.
Drew was great to work with
by 12/20/2017on
A big part of why I purchased from Lithia Ford was because Drew took the initiative to contact me from a previous service review I had written, and he expressed to me that if I ever have any questions or are looking for a car he'd be glad to assist. I worked with Drew during this purchase and he was very polite and respectful. Drew should be commended for taking the initiative to read service reviews, and for the manner in which he professionally conducted himself. I did almost walk away from the deal when Drew came back from the Sales Manager and the Sales Manager tried to low ball me with the trade in value of our old car. It was an insult. What, did he just pull some number [non-permissible content removed]? I started to walk out, then Drew said let me see what he can do. I got the trade in price I wanted. Next time this happens I'll just walk out.
Purchase of 2012 Ford F150 Pickup
by 11/29/2017on
This is our third vehicle in the past year we have purchased from Drew Seater & Rob Seater at Lithia Ford in Klamath Falls. Drew & Rob did a great job for us (like always!) Also Rob Lawerence in finance depart was wonderful too. We will always buy from Lithia Ford Klamath Falls!!
Customer satisfaction is tops!
by 08/03/2017on
They all treated my husband and I with respect. When we began the purchase process I explained that my husband needed to go home & rest (he is a disabled combat veteran), they (Dustin & Drew) brought the paperwork and our pickup to the house! That is what we call Exceptional service!
Great customer service!
by 06/05/2017on
Great experience from when Timothy came out to talk to me. I really was just looking to decide what type of car I would purchase. Timothy some how knew what I was looking at was not what I wanted, so he told me about a Mustang that was on the lot. Which is really what I wanted. I drove the car home and came back and purchased the car. Everyone that helped us from Tim, Neil and Travis in finance (I think, not Bob) was very helpful. I would come back for my next purchase of a car.
New Ford F150
by 05/24/2015on
Very nice and honest group in the sales staff , everything we discussed on the phone was delivered upon at the time of purchase. I even got a call from the sales person to make sure I was satisfied , that may be normal but it was nice to get the call .
Happy customer
by 05/23/2015on
We wanted a car that was not in stock, they found us what we wanted and had it shipped in and gave us a loaner while we waited. They worked with us to get the payments we wanted, and they gave us fair trade in on our vehicle that was in the repair shop.